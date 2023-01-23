  1. Home
  Man-wild conflict in Mysuru: Tiger kills 19-year-old boy; leopard kills 11-year-old schoolboy

coastaldigest.com news network
January 23, 2023

Mysuru, Jan 23: Two boys lost their lives in two separate incidents of wild beast attacks in Mysuru district of Karnataka in 24 hours.

Manju, a 19-year-old tribal was killed in a tiger attack at Balle in D.B. Kuppe range of Nagarahole National Park, which falls under Mysuru district on Sunday. 

The victim was relieving himself when the tiger attacked him from the rear. Senior officials of the Forest Department said the incident took place late in the afternoon and additional staff have been deployed to monitor the area.

Camera traps too will be installed to ascertain the tiger’s identity and movements but it was unlikely that the tiger would be captured as the hamlet is inside the forest.

But sources said elephants are being deployed to comb the area and the objective was to drive it deep within the forests away from the hamlet.

Leopard attack

Meanwhile, an 11-year-old boy was killed in a leopard attack at Horalahalli in T Narasipura taluk of Mysuru district on Saturday night, the second such incident in 48 hours in the taluk.

Jayanth, a Class 5 student of a government school, was dragged to a bush while he was returning home from a shop. A search was launched for the missing boy, whose mauled body was found late in the night.

This is the fourth death in leopard attack in the last three months in T Narasipura taluk. 

It may be mentioned that 60-year-old Siddamma was killed in a leopard attack at Kannaayakanahalli around on January 19, 22-year-old Meghana was killed at S Kebbehundi on December 2 and 22-year-old Manjunath at Ukkalagere, near Mallikarjunaswamy hill on October 31.

Incidents of human-animal conflicts are on the rise in Mysuru-Kodagu belt and has been attributed to increase in wildlife population besides habitat disturbance due to anthropogenic pressures. There are also issues related to resettlement of tribal hamlets due to paucity of land abutting the tiger reserve.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai instructed forest department officials to form special squads to trap the big cats. "We have taken the leopard attacks in T Narasipura taluk seriously. I have instructed Chief conservator of Forest, Mysuru Circle, to form special squads involving the best of forest officials from other districts also. Officials will also take up awareness campaigns to ensure that people do not leave their houses in the night," he said.

News Network
January 19,2023

Mangaluru, Jan 19: Former MLA JR Lobo criticised Mangaluru City South MLA D Vedavyas Kamath for claiming credit for Smart City, and other big projects being implemented in the city. Lobo said here on Wednesday he had got approval for several projects, when he was the MLA.

Lobo challenged Kamath to prove that these projects were sanctioned during the latter’s term with documents. He claimed that he got approval for Jalasiri and Amrut projects when Siddaramaiah was the CM. He alleged that Kamath was not even able to properly implement the projects.

Now, when the elections are nearing, they are remembering the Shakti Nagar Housing Project. “If he (Kamath) had made proper follow ups, then the poor would have got houses by now. If I become MLA, then I will implement this project within six months,” he said.

News Network
January 9,2023

Paris, Jan 9: France forward Kylian Mbappe has come out in support of Zinedine Zidane after the country's football federation (FFF) president Noel Le Graet said he would not pick up the phone if the former midfielder called him to discuss coaching the national team.

The FFF had announced head coach Didier Deschamps's contract extension on Saturday after he led France to a second consecutive World Cup final, where they lost to Argentina on penalties in Qatar last month. Zidane had previously been a favourite to succeed Deschamps.

When asked if Zidane, a World Cup winner with France in 1998 and a national icon, would now manage the Brazilian national team instead, Le Graet told RMC: "I don't give a damn, he can go wherever he wants.

"I know very well that Zidane was always on the radar. He had a lot of supporters, some were waiting for Deschamps's departure... But who can make serious reproaches to Deschamps? Nobody.

"He (Zidane) does what he wants, it's none of my business. I've never met him, we've never considered parting with Didier. He can go where he wants, to a club... If Zidane tried to contact me? Certainly not, I wouldn't even pick up the phone."

Zidane was the first coach to win the Champions League three times in a row when he was in charge of Real Madrid.

The 50-year-old, who also won the 2000 European Championship with France in a glittering career, is currently without a job after he left his role with the Spanish club last year.

"Zidane is France, we don't disrespect the legend like that," Mbappe said on Twitter after Le Graet's interview was aired.

Le Graet's dismissal of Zidane as a potential successor to Deschamps comes two years after he had backed the former midfielder to take up the reins if he was available.

France's Minister for Sports Amelie Oudea-Castera was one of many politicians who reacted to Le Graet's comments, saying the president of the country's "biggest sporting federation" had crossed a line.

"Yet more out-of-touch comments and on top of that a shameful lack of respect, which hurts us all, towards a legend of football and sport," she wrote on Twitter.

French politician Pieyre-Alexandre Anglade also demanded an apology from Le Graet, saying on Twitter: "Zidane is a monument of French football and sport. A personality loved by all French people... Our football deserves better than that." 

coastaldigest.com news network
January 23,2023

