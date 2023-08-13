  1. Home
  Managluru Airport plans to introduce new gulf flights including Jeddah, Sharjah

News Network
August 14, 2023

Mangaluru, Aug 14: The Mangaluru International Airport is coordinating with Indian carriers to introduce new international flights to Jeddah and Sharjah, with additional frequency planned for Doha, Abu Dhabi, and Kuwait.

The MIA spokesperson said that bilateral limitations to overseas destinations have affected moves by Indian carriers to introduce additional flights.

The MIA handled the highest number of passengers—domestic and international—for the current fiscal in July. The airport handled a total of 16,26,67 passengers in July, and this included 10,74,55 domestic and 55,212 international passengers.

The MIA spokesperson stated that this is the second-highest number of passengers that the airport has handled since commercial operation date (COD) of October 31, 2020. The airport in May 2022 had handled 16,71,80 passengers, which is the highest since COD.

The airport in the first four months of fiscal year 2023-24, handled 24,037 more passengers at 62,05,53 passengers, compared to 59,65,16 passengers it handled in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. This includes 14,06,33 passengers in April (14,60,80 passengers in April 2022), 16,18,57 in May (167180), 15,53,96 in June (13,93,31) and 16,26,67 in July (14,39,25). The buoyancy in passenger movement in July 2023 during monsoon, has helped boost numbers, the airport spokesperson added.

August 12,2023

Bengaluru, Aug 12: A 32-year-old cow vigilante has been booked under the stringent Karnataka Goonda Act for allegedly extorting money from cow slaughterers and cattle transporters, and subsequently arrested by the Central Crime Branch, police said.

Puneeth Kerehalli, a resident of Bengaluru and native of Hassan district, was booked and arrested late on Friday night.

According to police, there are 10 cases registered against him in various police stations in the state.

In its order to book him under the Goonda Act, police said: 'This person has repeatedly been involved in criminal activities with the objective of extortion in the name of 'Rashtra Rakshana Pade' (Nation Protection Force).'

'He used to target cow slaughters/transporters threatening business people, thereby committing breach of peace and communal harmony, thus adversely affecting peace and public order,' police said. 

Kerehalli was most recently accused in the case of the death of cattle transporter Idrees Pasha, who was allegedly stopped and attacked in the Ramanagara region bordering Bengaluru by Kerehalli and his associates on the intervening night of March 31 and April 1. 

A preliminary probe revealed that Pasha died due to cardiac arrest but the police suspect that the accused may have used a stun gun to neutralise Pasha which might have led to a cardiac arrest. Kerehalli was granted bail by the Karnataka high court in May based on an autopsy report that suggested a heart attack death.

In a second case involving cow vigilantism, Kerehalli is accused of stopping transporter Aleemulla Baig with accusations of illegal cattle transport in the Electronic City police limits of Bengaluru on March 20, 2023. A case was filed by the victim after Pasha’s death. Kerehalli and his associates allegedly beat up Baig and the driver and used a stun gun to administer electric shocks.

A third case cited by the Bengaluru police to declare Kerehalli a rowdy is an August 2021 case registered by the Begur police over efforts to install a religious statue at the Begur Lake despite a high court order for the preservation of the lake.

The Bengaluru police have also cited two other cases: an SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and criminal intimidation case at Chamarajpet in December 2022, and a January 2022 case filed by a police official at the Hampi Tourism police station against Kerehalli and nine others for violation of Covid norms.

August 12,2023

New Delhi, Aug 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said Dalits, OBCs and tribals are getting due respect from his government whereas previous rulers neglected these sections and remembered them only during elections.

He also alleged the previous governments failed to provide water to the poor whereas Dalit bastis, underprivileged localities, and tribal areas are now getting piped water due to Jal Jeevan Mission under his government.

The prime minister addressed a public programme at Dhana in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh after performing 'bhoomi pujan' and laying the foundation stone for the construction of Rs 100 crore-worth temple-cum-memorial of social reformer and mystic poet Sant Ravidas at Badtuma village.

Modi bowed down before the idol of Sant Ravidas with folded hands after performing bhoomi pujan.

He also inspected the miniature model of the upcoming memorial-cum-temple at this function.

At Dhana, Modi dedicated to the nation the doubling of the Bina-Kota railway line project besides laying the foundation for various road projects.

The prime minister said the soil from thousands of villages and water from more than 300 rivers became part of Sant Ravidas' upcoming temple-cum-memorial.

He said Sant Ravidas who was born during the Mughal period marked by instability, excesses and atrocities, created an awakening against social evils.

'The governments which ruled for decades had failed to provide water to the poor whereas Dalits, underprivileged localities and tribal areas are now getting piped water due to Jal Jeevan Mission,' Modi said and accused the previous governments of neglecting these sections and remembering them only during elections.

'Our government giving due respect to Dalits, OBCs and tribals,' he said.

Recalling the Covid-19 period, the prime minister said he had decided that no one should sleep empty stomach during the coronavirus outbreak.

'Our free ration scheme for the poor during the Coronavirus period is being lauded by the world,' he said.

These programmes in Sagar district marked the culmination of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's ongoing 'Samrasta (harmony) Yatras', which were started from five places in the state on July 25.

According to officials, the temple-cum-memorial dedicated to Sant Ravidas will be spread over 11 acres of land. The structure will showcase the teachings of Sant Ravidas and also have residential facilities for the devotees besides a museum, art gallery and other amenities.

July 30,2023

Islamabad, July 30: At least 35 people were killed and around 200 others injured on Sunday when a powerful bomb exploded at a Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) convention in a restive tribal district of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province bordering Afghanistan.

KP caretaker Information Minister Firoz Shah Jamal confirmed the death toll and number of injuries in an interview with Geo News. On the other hand, AFP put the death toll at 35.

Jamal said hospitals across Bajaur and neighbouring areas had been put on high alert. “We are trying to move critical patients to Peshawar and other hospitals through helicopters.”

“Our utmost priority right now is to provide medical treatment to the injured. The blast site has been cordoned off. Pakistan Army and other institutions are assisting us in the operation,” Jamal added.

Meanwhile, Bajaur District Emergency Officer Saad Khan said that Maulana Ziaullah Jan, JUI-F amir in Khar tehsil, also passed away in the blast.

Separately, Bajaur District Health Officer Faisal Kamal said more than 150 injured people had been brought to the Bajaur District Headquarters Hospital while those in critical condition were being moved to the Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) in Peshawar.

Dawn.com’s correspondent, who was present at the blast site, said a local journalist was among those injured.

In a statement issued later in the day, KP Governor Haji Ghulam Ali said a helicopter had been sent to Bajaur for the transfer of injured people.

Footage of the site showed panic-stricken people gathering following the blast as ambulances arrived to move the injured to hospitals. Afterwards, a large police contingent cordoned off the area.

Rahim Shah, a witness, said that more than 500 people were attending the convention when the blast occurred. “We were listening to a bayan when a powerful explosion knocked me unconscious,” he said.

Shah narrated that when he regained consciousness, there was blood everywhere. “People were screaming and even shots were fired,” he added.

Condemnations

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, in a statement issued by the party’s media cell, expressed grief over the incident. He sought an inquiry into the attack from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the KP government.

“May Allah raise the ranks of martyrs,” Rehman said and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

He also appealed to JUI-F workers to immediately reach hospitals and provide blood donations.

Earlier, JUI-F leader Hafiz Hamdullah said he was supposed to attend the convention today but could not because of some personal commitments.

“I strongly condemn the blast and want to give a message to the people behind it that this is not jihad but terrorism,” the JUI-F leader said while speaking to Geo News.

He asserted that today’s incident was an attack on humanity and Bajaur.

Hamdullah demanded that the blast should be probed, recalling that this was not the first that the JUI-F had been targetted. “This has happened before […] our workers have been targetted. We raised our voice over this in the Parliament but no action was taken.”

He also extended his condolences to grieving families and urged the provincial government to provide the best medical facilities to the injured.

In a statement on the PPP Media Cell, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari condemned the blast and extended condolences to the bereaved.

“The federal and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments should bring the patrons of terrorists to justice,” he said, stressing that terrorists and their planners should be eliminated.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari said terrorists were everyone’s enemies. “Like Swat, the entire country needs to be cleansed of the nurseries of terrorism,” he stated.

Jamaat-e-Islami Senator Mushtaq Ahmed also condemned the blast and extended his condolences over the deaths.

“The federal and provincial governments, forces, intelligence agencies and civil administration have completely failed to protect the people,” he tweeted.

“The return of terrorism proves that the government’s security plan/policy has failed and tribal districts of KP are in the middle of this fire,” the JI senator said and demanded that a joint in-camera session of the Parliament should be called to address the issue of rising terrorism.

