  2. ‘Mangalore’ airport to change name to ‘Mangaluru’ International Airport

‘Mangalore’ airport to change name to ‘Mangaluru’ International Airport

News Network
November 3, 2022

Mangaluru, Nov 3: The airport authority of India (AAI) has issued an official aeronautical information publication (AIP) supplement stating the change of city and airport name from Mangalore to Mangaluru with effect from December 1.

The AIP supplement said the purpose is to officially inform all stakeholders regarding the name change for Mangalore Airport and Mangalore city in AIS (Aeronautical Information Services) products.

The name of city 'Mangalore' is changed to 'Mangaluru' and name of the airport 'Mangalore' Airport is changed to 'Mangaluru International Airport, Mangaluru,' it said. According to AAI, the AIP is the basic aviation document intended primarily to satisfy international requirements for the exchange of permanent aeronautical information and long duration temporary changes essential for air navigation.

The AAI had handed over the airport in October 2020 to Adani Group to operate, manage and develop for 50 years.

News Network
November 2,2022

Ramnagar, Nov 2: At least 12 persons were arrested for attempting religious conversions of tribals in Kanakapura taluk of Ramnagar district, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, after gathering specific inputs, a team of its personnel conducted raids and made the arrests.

Police said that the arrested 12 persons were making arrangements for a mass religious conversion of Hindu tribals into Christianity in the region.

The arrested persons were being grilled by the police.

Preliminary investigations revealed that many people belonging to Chikkamuduwadi Tandya were kept in a house in Kanakapura town.

Sources stated the police will investigate the matter further. More details are yet to emerge regarding the case.

Hindu activists for a long time have been alleging forceful conversions in the region by Christian missionaries.

Earlier, attempts to build the tallest statue of Jesus in the world in Kapalabetta in Kanakapura taluk were made. The Hindu activists then alleged that state Congress President D K Shivakumar was supporting the building of the tallest statue of Jesus Christ to impress former AICC President Sonia Gandhi in his constituency.

Bajrang Dal, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), and other Hindu organisations had announced agitation against the building of Jesus Christ's statue at Kapalabetta. The Karnataka High Court later gave a stay order on the construction work and gave directions that no work should be carried out without its permission. 

News Network
October 28,2022

Bengaluru, Oct 28: Former chief minister Siddaramaiah has requested the Congress top brass to finalise party candidates for upcoming Karnataka assembly elections by the end of November.

Siddaramaiah, who met Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal here, told reporters that he had asked Venugopal to finalise maximum party candidates by next month-end. 

He also asked the party to constitute a steering committee to supervise the election preparations.

To a question on Panchamasali Lingayat's demand for reservation, he said, “The State Government has constituted a committee headed by Justice Subash Adi to study the reservation demand by Panchamashali Lingayat. Let the panel submit the report and the government take the decision. We will form over opinion after that, he said.

News Network
November 2,2022

missing.jpg

Mangaluru, Nov 2: The National Investigating Agency, which is probing into the murder case of BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru has announced a reward for those who will provide information on four more accused in connection with the case.

Praveen Nettaru was hacked to death by bike-borne assailants in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada in July this year days after a gang of saffron activists murdered a Muslim youth. The police have already arrested several people in connection with the case. 

The NIA meanwhile has announced Rs 5 lakh reward for information on Mohammed Mustafa alias Mustafa Paijaru, resident of Boodu Mane of Ballare village of Sullia taluk, Rs 5 kah for M H Thufail, resident of backside of Gaddige mosque of Madikeri, Rs 2 lakh for information on M R Ummer Farooque, resident of Kallumutlu Mane of Sullia town and Rs 2 lakh for Aboobacker Siddique alias painter Siddique alias Gujuri Siddique, resident of Bellare village of Sullia.

The NIA said that continuous search is on for the absconding accused. If anyone comes to know about the whereabouts of these accused, they are requested to provide information to the office of NIA police superintendent on eighth floor of Sir M Vishweshwaraiah Kendriya Sadana in Dommalur of Bengaluru. One can also provide information on phone numbers 080-29510900, 8904241100 and email [email protected]

