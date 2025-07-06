  1. Home
  2. Mangaluru: 2 more arrested in ₹4.5 crore overseas job scam that duped 300 aspirants

News Network
July 6, 2025

Mangaluru, July 6: The Mangaluru City Crime Branch (CCB) has arrested two more key accused in a massive overseas job visa scam that duped nearly 300 job seekers and siphoned off over ₹4.5 crore.

With these latest arrests, the total number of individuals held in the case has now risen to three.

Commissioner of Police Sudheer Kumar Reddy C H identified the two newly arrested as: Dilshad Abdul Sattar Khan (45), a resident of Navi Mumbai, and Sahukari Kishore Kumar, alias Anil Patil (34), from Dombivli, Thane district, Maharashtra.

How the Scam Worked

According to the police, the accused opened an office in Bendoorwell, Mangaluru, under the name: Hireglow Elegant Overseas International (OPC) Pvt Ltd

Using newspaper advertisements and false promises of guaranteed overseas jobs, the suspects allegedly lured hundreds of job seekers. Victims were charged hefty amounts for visa processing and placement services, none of which materialized.

Investigations revealed that at least 289 individuals were defrauded, with the total loss amounting to approximately ₹4.5 crore. No genuine visas were issued to any of the victims.

Legal Action and Previous Arrest

The case is being pursued under sections 316(2), 318(4) read with 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and was initially registered at the Mangaluru East Police Station.

Earlier, police had arrested Masiwulla Khan, a Mumbai-based accomplice, who is currently in judicial custody. The latest arrests are believed to be of the prime accused in the case.

More Arrests Likely

Both newly arrested suspects were produced before a magistrate and have been remanded to police custody for further investigation.

Police have not ruled out more arrests, as the investigation continues into the full extent of the racket and whether more victims or agents are involved.

News Network
July 5,2025

massacre.jpg

Gaza City, July 5: Israeli strikes have killed around 50 Palestinians across Gaza since the early hours of Saturday, with dozens of the fatalities identified as aid seekers, according to reports from the besieged territory’s hospitals.

These attacks have taken place across the Gaza Strip from Gaza City in the north to the area around Rafah in the south.

Medical sources at Nasser Hospital have told the media that nine Palestinians, including three children, have been killed by Israeli forces near an aid center north of Rafah.

A medical source at al-Ahli Hospital says one Palestinian was killed and others injured in an Israeli attack on Gaza City’s Zeitoun neighborhood.

At least six people were killed and more than 10 injured in an Israeli shelling of displaced tents in the al-Mawasi area west of the city of Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, according to Nasser Medical Complex.

Al-Mawasi was designated as a “humanitarian zone” by Israel.

Israeli forces bombarded the al-Shafi School, killing at least five people and injuring others in Gaza City’s Zeitoun neighborhood.

Two people were killed after Israeli military jets targeted a house in the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza.

Al-Awda Hospital in Nuseirat, also in central Gaza, says four people were killed after the Israeli army targeted an aid distribution point on Salah al-Din Street, south of Wadi Gaza.

The Gaza Civil Defense says it rescued 11 injured individuals, including children, after an air strike targeted a house belonging to the al-Zinati family near the Gifted School in Sheikh Radwan, northwest Gaza City.

Israel’s war on Gaza has killed at least 57,268 people and wounded 135,625 since the start of the onslaught on October 7, 2023, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

The United Nations human rights office has said it recorded at least 613 killings of Palestinians, both at controversial aid points run by the Israeli and United States-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) and near humanitarian convoys, as of June 27.

The OHCHR said 509 of the 613 people were killed near GHF distribution points. The Gaza Health Ministry has put the number of deaths at more than 650 and those wounded as exceeding 4,000.

The GHF began distributing limited food packages in Gaza at the end of May, overseeing a new model of deliveries that the UN says is neither impartial nor neutral, as killings continue around the organization’s sites, which rights groups have slammed as “human slaughterhouses.”

News Network
June 30,2025

Gazansstarv.jpg

Palestinian authorities in Gaza have released alarming figures on the starving civilians killed by Israeli live fire while waiting in line for humanitarian aid.

The Palestinian authorities condemned the regime forces’ ongoing attacks on Palestinians seeking aid across the territory.

Gaza’s Government Media Office said approximately 580 Palestinians have been killed and over 4200 others injured as a result of Israeli attacks on civilians seeking aid.

It held Israel and its allies, particularly the US, the UK, France, and Germany, legally and morally responsible for supporting the systematic extermination of civilians in Gaza.

The office also urged the international community to pressure Israel to open Gaza’s crossings, lift its blockade, and allow the immediate entry of humanitarian aid before it is too late.

The new revelation came after Israeli media reported that soldiers have deliberately shot at unarmed Palestinians seeking aid in Gaza after being “ordered” to do so by their commanders.

UN agencies have also condemned the so-called US-Israeli food distribution system in Gaza, calling it a death trap.

Researchers have found that almost 100,000 Palestinians have been killed since the start of Israel’s genocidal war on the Gaza Strip in October 2023.

The figure was published in a new study led by University of London economist Professor Michael Spagat and Palestinian political scientist Khalil Shikaki, who surveyed 2,000 households in the besieged Gaza, comprising almost 10,000 people.

The researchers concluded that, as of January 2025, some 75,200 people died a violent death in Gaza during the Israeli aggression, the vast majority caused by Israeli munitions, along with 8,540 killed via a non-violent death.

Since January, more than 10,000 people have also been reported killed by the Gaza Health Ministry, bringing the combined fatality count to nearly 100,000.

The new death toll shows that the Gaza Health Ministry understates the true scale of the crisis caused by the Israeli aggression, compounded by hunger, disease, and gunfire at food distribution centers

News Network
July 1,2025

Mangaluru, July 1: A man from Mangaluru has lost a staggering ₹44 lakh in an online investment scam allegedly orchestrated via Instagram.

According to a complaint filed with the CEN Crime Police Station, the victim came across an Instagram account named ‘Humshafare’ in December last year, where he was contacted by an individual identifying himself as Mahesh Poonia. The accused later moved the conversation to WhatsApp and lured the complainant with promises of high-return investments.

Between January 15 and 17, the victim transferred a total of ₹44 lakh in multiple installments to several bank accounts provided by Poonia. Initially, he was able to withdraw a small amount, which helped build trust. However, when he requested the full amount back, the accused allegedly pressured him to invest even more, triggering suspicion.

It was only after consulting friends that the victim realised he had been defrauded. A formal case has now been registered, and investigations are underway.

