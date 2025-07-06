Mangaluru: 2 more arrested in ₹4.5 crore overseas job scam that duped 300 aspirants

Mangaluru, July 6: The Mangaluru City Crime Branch (CCB) has arrested two more key accused in a massive overseas job visa scam that duped nearly 300 job seekers and siphoned off over ₹4.5 crore.

With these latest arrests, the total number of individuals held in the case has now risen to three.

Commissioner of Police Sudheer Kumar Reddy C H identified the two newly arrested as: Dilshad Abdul Sattar Khan (45), a resident of Navi Mumbai, and Sahukari Kishore Kumar, alias Anil Patil (34), from Dombivli, Thane district, Maharashtra.

How the Scam Worked

According to the police, the accused opened an office in Bendoorwell, Mangaluru, under the name: Hireglow Elegant Overseas International (OPC) Pvt Ltd

Using newspaper advertisements and false promises of guaranteed overseas jobs, the suspects allegedly lured hundreds of job seekers. Victims were charged hefty amounts for visa processing and placement services, none of which materialized.

Investigations revealed that at least 289 individuals were defrauded, with the total loss amounting to approximately ₹4.5 crore. No genuine visas were issued to any of the victims.

Legal Action and Previous Arrest

The case is being pursued under sections 316(2), 318(4) read with 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and was initially registered at the Mangaluru East Police Station.

Earlier, police had arrested Masiwulla Khan, a Mumbai-based accomplice, who is currently in judicial custody. The latest arrests are believed to be of the prime accused in the case.

More Arrests Likely

Both newly arrested suspects were produced before a magistrate and have been remanded to police custody for further investigation.

Police have not ruled out more arrests, as the investigation continues into the full extent of the racket and whether more victims or agents are involved.