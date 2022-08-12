  1. Home
  2. Mangaluru: 23-yr-old killed in hit-and-run accident; another critical

News Network
August 12, 2022

Mangaluru Aug 12: A civic worker lost his life and another suffered critical injuries when an unidentified vehicle hit them on National Highway 66 at Jeppinamogaru today morning. 

The deceased has been identified as identified as Vicky Khan (23) from Bihar. Gopal Poojary (53) was injured.

The tragedy took place at around 8 a.m. when the civic workers were cutting grass on the side of the national highway. 

It is learnt that a reckless vehicle which was moving from Thokkottu to Manglauru hit the men and sped off without stopping. Police suspect that a pick up vehicle is involved in the hit-and-run incident.

A case has been registered at Nagori traffic police station. Investigations are on. 

News Network
August 11,2022

Mangaluru, Aug 11: An international passenger was arrested Mangaluru International Airport after customs officials found him smuggling gold inside sandals on Wednesday, August 10. 

The passenger, who arrived from Dubai, had reportedly hidden gold with mixture of gum inside the sandals he was wearing. He is a native of Kasargod.

The confiscated gold is weighing 332 gram of 24 carat purity and is worth Rs 17.43 lac in the market.

The passenger was taken into custody by the customs officials then handed over to the police. 

News Network
August 5,2022

Mangaluru: The Popular Front of India's state executive committee has demanded an impartial investigation into the serial murders that took place in the coastal districts of Karnataka recently.

A PFI statement said that recently, within a span of 10 days, 3 young men were murdered in coastal Karnataka. The BJP government, which should have taken all three murder cases seriously by giving them equal importance has failed in this regard.

The BJP has instead been giving excessive attention to the murder of their party worker while blatantly trivializing the Sangh Parivar orchestrated murders of two innocent Muslim men, the statement said.

Although it is incumbent for the police department to investigate murder cases in the state, out of the three murders, it has been announced that the investigation into Praveen's murder will be handed over to the NIA, due to the sole reason that he was a BJP worker, the PFI statement alleged.

The malicious intent of the state government to prey on the innocent youth of the Muslim community under stringent laws is evident through this. Therefore, the Popular Front's state executive committee has demanded that the state government should abandon its discriminatory attitude and facilitate equal and impartial investigations into all three cases, the PFI demanded.

The statement noted that the outrageous news being broadcast by a section of the media about the murders is provoking the people emotionally. Furthermore, this type of media narrative is creating a mentality of vindictive retaliation among the youth.

Even as the police investigation into the murder cases is progressing, the media has been actively engaging in smear campaigns against the Muslim community and people's organizations like the PFI, it said.

Such behaviour on the part of the media is not just harmful to a healthy society but is also against the ethics of journalism. On this account, the executive committee demands that the media must stop such slanderous campaigns and take steps to ensure peace and harmony in the district, the statement said.

All the three victims belonged to poor families. In this regard, it was the state government's responsibility to provide equal compensation to all the affected families. But Chief Minister Bommai, who visited Praveen's house and gave Rs 25 lakh as compensation, did not visit Masood's residence in the same village and nor did he announce any compensation for his family, the statement said.

The PFI noted that similarly, neither government representatives nor the representatives of the people have visited Fazil's family and no compensation has been given to them.

The murders of a migrant worker from Kerala, Masood, BJP Yuva Morcha president Praveen Kumar Nettare and daily wage labourer Mohammad Fazil from Mangalpet in Dakshina Kannada district have ignited a debate on the communal divide and targeted killings by communal forces.

The investigation has revealed that Masood was killed in a road rage case and police arrested all the 8 accused within 24 hours. Praveen was killed for campaigning for a ban on halal meat and Fazil was killed in retaliation for Praveen's murder. The police have arrested all the main accused in Fazil's case.

The ruling BJP is pointing fingers at the PFI and the SDPI for creating a communal divide and inciting communal violence. Both the organisations have denied their involvement in the murders and challenged the BJP to prove its charges.

coastaldigest.com news network
July 28,2022

suratkal.jpg

Mangaluru, July 28: City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar has imposed prohibitory order under Section 144 in Surthkal and surrounding areas in the wake of coldblooded murder of a Muslim youth by car-borne assailants. 

Speaking to media persons, the top cop said the prohibitory orders will be in force till 6 a.m. on July 30 under the limits of Surathkal, Panambur, Mulky and Bajpe police stations. 

Liquor shops also will be banned in these areas during this period, he said.

23-year-old Mohammed Fazil was chased and hacked to death when he was standing in front of a shop at Surathkal in the evening. 

The commissioner vowed to nab the miscreants and urged people not to take law into their own hands.

