Mangaluru: 24-year-old bike rider run over by unknown vehicle

News Network
February 11, 2023

Mangaluru, Feb 11: A youth, who was his way home after finishing his work in the city, lost his life in a gruesome road accident last night on National Highway 75 at Adyar on the outskirts of Mangaluru.

The deceased has been identified as Kartik Maniyani (24), son of Gopalakrishna Maniyani, resident of Pakalakunja Balekana in Manila in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada district. 

Kartik was working as a decorator in Mangaluru. The tragedy occurred at around 10 p.m. when he was riding his motorbike towards his home. It is learnt that he was run over by an unknown vehicle heading towards Mangaluru after his motorbike rammed into road divider. 

Kartik is survived by mother Sudhamani and a brother. A case has been registered in jurisdictional police station. 

News Network
February 8,2023

Mangaluru, Feb 8: In what appears to be a case of suicide, a middle aged married couple were found dead at a lodge in Bunder police station limits in the city on Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as Ravindra (55) and Sudha (50). 

The couple had arrived at the lodge on February 6 at around 11 am and had booked the room by furnishing the documents. The staff at the lodge had last seen them on the night of February 6.

When the couple did not respond to the staff's calls, police was called, who broke open the door and found the couple hanging. Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar also visited the lodge. 

The couple hailed from Kannur in Kerala and were into the cloth business. Family members have been informed and further procedures will be taken up after their family reaches the city.

News Network
February 8,2023

Bengaluru, Feb 8: A 23-year-old man from Andhra Pradesh has been arrested for sexually assaulting his former college mate in Koramangala, Southeast Bengaluru. His friend has been arrested for molesting the woman’s friend. 

The accused are Garakipati Ajay Venkat Sai, 23, from West Godavari, and Aditya Abhiraj, 26, from Muzaffarpur, Bihar. 

Police said Ajay had known the woman for four years as they studied at a university in Punjab. Ajay studied agricultural sciences while the woman studied business management.

She is currently pursuing her master’s in Bengaluru. Her friend, also 23 years old, works for a private company in the city. She was allegedly molested by Aditya, who is an MTech student and Ajay’s friend. 

On February 5, Ajay called his college friend when she was shopping on Commercial Street with the second victim.

He said he was in Bengaluru and would go back after a day or two. He suggested that they meet one last time. She agreed. 

Ajay sent her the location of Aditya’s flat in Koramangala and invited her over. Both women reached the apartment building around 11.45 pm and partied for the next two hours. 

Before they finished the drinks, Ajay played music and danced with the victim. During this time, he stripped and groped her. Aditya kissed and groped the woman’s friend. 

When the women raised objections, the men booked them an auto-rickshaw around 5 am and sent them home. 

The women filed complaints at the Viveknagar police station on February 6. Police arrested both Ajay and Aditya. A court has remanded them in judicial custody. 

News Network
February 8,2023

New Delhi, Feb 8: The Congress on Wednesday questioned as to why the Prime Minister’s Office “ignored” Niti Aayog recommendations against handing over six airports to an “inexperienced” Adani Group, a day after Rahul Gandhi linked the meteoric rise in the wealth of the business conglomerate to the BJP coming to power.

In the Congress’ HAHK (Hum Adani Ke Hain Kaun) series, the party’s general secretary Jairam Ramesh posed a set of three questions to the BJP, asking how the group became the largest airport operator in the country in a short span on time.

He also alleged that while the Congress-led UPA government promoted competition in the sector, the BJP dispensation favoured one business group.

In 2006, the United Progressive Alliance government awarded concessions to the GMR and GVK groups to operate Delhi and Mumbai airports respectively for a period of 30 years, he said. On November 7, 2006, the Supreme Court upheld these privatisation along with the condition that each bidder needed to partner with an experienced airport operator, he said.

Even though GMR had emerged as the top bidder in both cases, it was decided not to award both the airports to the firm in the interests of competition, the Congress leader claimed.

However, the BJP government in 2019 gave the right to operate six airports — Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mangalore, Jaipur, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram — to the Adani Group, which had zero prior experience of operating airports, for a period of 50 years, Ramesh said.

He claimed the airports were handed over to the group despite a NITI Aayog memo of December 10, 2018 arguing that “a bidder lacking sufficient technical capacity” could “jeopardise the project and compromise the quality of services the government is committed to provide”.

On the same day as the NITI Aayog filed its objection, a note from the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) in the Ministry of Finance strongly recommended that not more than two airports be awarded to a single bidder so as to reduce risk and to facilitate competition, he claimed.

“Why did the PMO and the NITI Aayog chairman, who headed the Empowered Group of Secretaries, ignore this recommendation and facilitate a clean sweep of six airports by the inexperienced Adani Group,” the Congress leader asked.

He also pointed out that the model Request for Quotes (RFQ) document though gave points for project experience outside the airports sector, the experience in the airports sector was important. “Yet this too was ignored by the ruling dispensation in its rush to help its cronies. Who instructed the Empowered Group of Secretaries to set aside this prior condition, thus clearing the way for the Adani Group to build a virtual monopoly in the sector,” he asked.

The Adani Group’s takeover of Mumbai airport should be a case study in crony capitalism, he also said, claiming that the GVK group had vigorously contested the Adani Group’s attempts to buy a stake in Mumbai airport in 2019, going to the courts and raising funds to buy out its joint venture partners Bidvest and ACSA.

“Yet in August 2020, only one month following raids by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED), GVK felt compelled to sell its most valuable asset to the Adani Group.

“What happened to the CBI and ED investigations against GVK? How did they miraculously disappear after the sale of Mumbai airport to the Adani Group? Are those cases being used to apply pressure on GVK to defend the very group that forced it to divest India’s second busiest airport,” he asked.

Business conglomerate GVK Group on Wednesday categorically said there was no “extraneous pressure” from anyone to sell its stake in Mumbai airport as alleged by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

The company’s comments came a day after Gandhi alleged in Lok Sabha that “Mumbai airport was taken away from GVK using agencies such as the CBI and the ED, and was given to Adani by the Government of India”.

“GVK reiterates that the decision to sell its stakes in Mumbai Airport to Adani, was taken by the management and there was absolutely no question of any extraneous pressure being exerted on us,” a GVK Group spokesperson told PTI.

The Adani Group, which is currently in the eye of a storm over the recent report by short-seller Hindenburg Research related to its company’s business dealings, took over the management of the Mumbai airport from GVK Group in July 2021. 

