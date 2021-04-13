  1. Home
  Mangaluru: 3 killed, 5 missing after fishing boat sinks after collision with ship

coastaldigest.com news network
April 13, 2021

Mangaluru, Apr 13: At least three fishermen lost their lives and at five others went missing after a fishing boat with 14 people on board capsized following a mishap in Arabian Sea. 

The incident occurred around 43 nautical miles off Mangaluru fishing port. 

According to reports, the tragedy occurred last night when the fishing boat was hit by a giant ship. Six fishermen were rescued following the tragedy.

The ill-fated boat Rabha had ventured into the sea from Beypore port in Kerala’s Kozhikode district on Sunday.

The workers in the fishing boat were seven each from Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. The Indian Coast Guard is using ship and aircraft to locate the missing fishermen. 

News Network
April 9,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 9: Bus services were hit in Karnataka for the third consecutive day on Friday, as the stalemate between the employees of the road transport corporations, who are on an indefinite strike on wage related issues, and the state government continued.

With the government on Thursday evening reiterating that it was not possible to fulfil their demand for the implementation of the Sixth Pay Commission report, RTC employees have decided to continue with the strike.

As employees belonging to all the four transport corporations did not attend duty, buses continued to remain off the roads across the state, including Bengaluru, affecting daily commuters.

Passengers travelling to and from distant areas and office-goers were the most affected.

Private buses, mini buses, maxi cabs and other passenger transport vehicles were seen providing services to stranded passengers in different parts of the city and the state.

However, the number of passengers using private buses continued to remain scarce in the city, as people were using their own vehicles or were seen using cabs, Metro and auto rickshaws, especially in the city areas, private operators said.

Metro has increased the frequency of its services between 7 am and 9 pm.

Amid threats of ESMA and "no work no pay", very few RTC workers have returned to work and buses are said to be operating on some routes in the city along with police escort, sources said, adding that there are similar reports from few other places in the state.

Transport Department Principal Secretary Anjum Parvez on Thursday had said as a temporary arrangement, employees who have retired in the last two years have been requested to come back to service.

"They should be physically fit, medical and eye tests will be done."

Also requesting employees to get back to work, as the government has fuliffed 8 of their 9 demands and has decided for 8 per cent salary increase as an interim relief, he had said that per day loss because of the strike is about Rs 20 crore.

RTCs that have been warning employees about continuing with the strike, have started taking action against trainee employees and are issuing notice for absence from work.

News Network
April 9,2021

Mangaluru, Apr 9: Railways have announced that the special train between Mangaluru and Bengaluru via Kunigal, which runs on four days a week now, will run on all days from April 11.

The special express train No. 06515/06516 between the city and Bengaluru leaves Bengaluru at 9.30 PM and reaches Mangaluru central at 7.55 AM.

In the return trip, the train leaves from here at 8.10 PM and reaches Bengaluru at 6.50 AM.

A special train between Yeshwantpur and Karwar (06513/14) will leave Yeshwantpur station at 11.45 AM on April 9 and reach Karwar at 3.40 PM the next day.

The return train leaves at 4.40 PM on April 10 and reach Yeshwantpur at 11.45 AM the next day.

The special reserved Madgaon-Mangaluru train No.07107/08 will start to operate between Mangaluru central and Madgaon stations from April 12 onward. 

News Network
April 4,2021

Mumbai, Apr 4: As Maharashtra grapples with the second wave of Covid-19, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi on Sunday announced a week-end lockdown across the state even as it came out with a slew of measures to combat the sweeping pandemic.

The decision was taken at a hurriedly-convened Cabinet meeting chaired by Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The public transport in Mumbai including local trains would continue to run as usual.

The new set of guidelines will come into force at 8 pm on Monday night.

There would be a 8 pm to 7 am night curfew in the state, while throughout the day prohibitory orders would be in place.

The weekend curfew would commence at 8 pm on Fridays and end at 7 am on Mondays.

Detailed guidelines will be issued shortly.

The situation would be reviewed again on 15 April after which the future course would be taken. 

Over the last two days, Thackeray held wide ranging consultations with a cross section of society and also spoke to leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis of BJP and his estranged cousin and MNS president Raj Thackeray. 

