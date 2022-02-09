  1. Home
  Mangaluru: 7 more arrested for running prostitution racket, sexually assaulting minor college girl

News Network
February 9, 2022

Mangaluru, Feb 9: Seven more accused have been arrested in connection with running an organised prostitution racket at an apartment and sexually assaulting a minor girl studying in a PU College in Mangaluru. With this, the total arrested in the case has risen to 10.

On February 3, the police arrested three persons, including two women, after rescuing two minor girls and had registered a case under the Immoral Traffic Prevention Act.  

As the investigation into the case revealed more details, the police have registered four separate FIRs under POCSO Act based on a complaint by a minor girl victim, said City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar. Of the seven newly arrested, three had sexually assaulted the minor and four were engaged in arranging the clients and introducing the victim to them.

The accused were operating the racket from a penthouse on the fifth floor of an apartment building in Nandigudda. Other than the two minors, there were women above 18 years who are also the victims in this case.

“The officials from women and child development, child protection unit and the Child Welfare Committee are engaged in counselling another rescued minor victim. The victim is yet to submit a complaint to the police. Once she files a complaint, few more persons are likely to be arrested,” said the Commissioner.

Based on a complaint by a 17-year-old, a joint operation was conducted under the direction of police commissioner N Shashi Kumar and DCP (law and order) Hariram Shankar, by the personnel of the women’s police station, child welfare committee, head of a PU college, women and child development department and Childline in the first week of February.

The police are verifying the call records, WhatsApp chats, shared photos and others. “After the complaint was registered, we have taken legal advice and also contacted senior police officers from neighbouring districts, wherein cases of prostitution using minors were registered,” explained the Commissioner.

The arrested are Sandeep (33), a building contractor, Cyprian Andrade alias Praveen D’Souza (40), a building contractor, Mohammed Sharief alias Sharief (46), who is into real estate business, Rahmath (48), a housewife, Sana alias Asma, who is into mehandi design, Umar Kunhi (43), who runs a mutton stall and Mohammed Haneef (46), a fish seller.

Of the seven arrested, Sandeep, Cyprian and Mohammed Sharief had allegedly sexually assaulted the minor.

After undergoing trauma and harassment from the hands of prime accused Shameena, the minor victim had brought the issue of harassment to the notice of her college lecturer, who in turn informed CWC, said sources. 

Agencies
February 3,2022

Cases of the SARS-CoV-2 variant Omicron have escalated globally over the past two months, with many countries experiencing peaks higher than previous variants.

Now we’re seeing cases of a sub-variant of Omicron, known as BA.2, emerge in Australia and more than 50 countries.

Rather than a daughter of the Omicron variant BA.1 (or B.1.1.529), it’s more helpful to think of BA.2 as Omicron’s sister.

Remind me, what is a variant?

Viruses, and particularly RNA viruses such as SARS-CoV-2, make lots of mistakes when they reproduce. They can’t correct these mistakes, so they have a relatively high rate of errors, or mutations, and are constantly evolving.

When the genetic code of a virus changes as a result of these mutations, it’s referred to as a variant.

Omicron is a “highly divergent” variant, having accumulated more than 30 mutations in the spike protein. This has reduced the protection of antibodies from both prior infection and vaccination, and increased transmissibility.

When do health authorities worry about a new variant?

If changes in the genetic code are thought to have the potential to impact properties of the virus that make it more harmful, and there’s significant transmission in multiple countries, it will be deemed a “variant of interest”.

If a variant of interest is then shown to be more infectious, evade protection from vaccination or previous infection, and/or impact the performance of tests or treatments, it is labelled a “variant of concern”.

The World Health Organization (WHO) classified Omicron a variant of concern on November 26 because of its potential to cause higher reinfection rates, increased transmissibility and reduced vaccine protection.

What is the Omicron lineage?

A lineage, or sub-variant, is a genetically closely related group of virus variants derived from a common ancestor.

The Omicron variant comprises three sub-lineages: B.1.1.529 or BA.1, BA.2 and BA.3.

While the WHO has not given BA.2 a separate classification, the United Kingdom has labelled BA.2 a variant “under investigation”. So not yet a variant of interest or concern, based on WHO definitions, but one that is being watched closely.

This is not the first variant to have sub-lineages. Late last year, Delta “plus” or AY.4.2 was reported widely, then Omicron came along.

What’s different about BA.2?

While the first sequences of BA.2 were submitted from the Philippines – and we have now seen thousands of cases, including in the United States, the UK and some in Australia – its origin is still unknown.

The exact properties of BA.2 are also still being investigated. While there is no evidence so far that it causes more severe disease, scientists do have some specific concerns.

1. It’s harder to differentiate

A marker that helped differentiate Omicron (BA.1) from other SARS-CoV-2 variants on PCR tests is the absence of the the S gene, known as “S gene target failure”. But this is not the case for BA.2.

The inability to detect this lineage in this way has led some to label it the “stealth sub-variant”.

But it doesn’t mean we can’t diagnose BA.2 with PCR tests. It just means when someone tests positive for SARS-CoV-2, it will take us a little longer to know which variant is responsible, through genome sequencing. This was the case with previous variants.

2. It may be more infectious

Perhaps most concerning is emerging evidence BA.2 may be more infectious than the original Omicron, BA.1.

A preliminary study from Denmark, where BA.2 has largely replaced BA.1, suggests BA.2 increases unvaccinated people’s susceptibility of infection by just over two times when compared to BA.1.

The researchers suggest fully vaccinated people are 2.5 times more susceptible to BA.2 than BA.1, and those who were booster vaccinated are nearly three times more susceptible.

The study examined more than 2,000 primary household cases of BA.2 to determine the number of cases that arose during a seven-day follow up period.

The researchers also estimated the secondary attack rate (basically, the probability infection occurs) to be 29 per cent for households infected with BA.1 versus 39 per cent for those infected with BA.2.

This Danish study is still a preprint, meaning it’s yet to be checked by independent scientists, so more research is needed to confirm if BA.2 is truly more infectious than BA.1.

We’re likely to see new variants We should expect new variants, sub-variants and lineages to continue to emerge. With such high levels of transmission, the virus has abundant opportunity to reproduce and for errors or mutations to continue to arise.

The way to address this, of course, is to try to slow transmission and reduce the susceptible pool of hosts in which the virus can freely replicate.

Strategies such as social distancing and mask-wearing, as well as increasing vaccination rates globally, will slow the emergence of new variants and lineages. 

News Network
January 28,2022

udupigirl.jpg

Zaara Vasim Asadi, a young girl hailing from Belapu of Udupi in Karnataka, was recently appreciated by crown princes of Oman and Bahrain for her performance during the martial arts sport event representing Champ Sports and Arts Club in Oman.

She was also awarded the "Star of the Event" award during the event and was appreciated by the crown princes and audiences alike. The crown princes also honoured her by clicking photographs with her along with her appreciation medal.

Zaara Vasim Assadi is reportedly the youngest kid practicing Capoeira (Brazilian Martial Art) and is also the youngest to hold the belt that she holds currently.

Hailing from Belapu in Udupi, Zaara is the daughter of Mohammad Vasim Assadi and Hasra Sana Banu. She is the granddaughter of Mohammad Zikiriya Asaadi and is practicing martial arts from the age of 4. Apart from Capoeira Zaara is also keenly interested in Karate, Kickboxing and Gymnastics.

Comments

Hussein
 - 
Thursday, 3 Feb 2022

Congratulations. Very happy to see such news. Thank you Coastal Digest.

News Network
February 6,2022

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA and Chief Minister's Political Secretary M P Renukacharya urged the Karnataka government to book sedition cases against three Congress leaders Tanvir Sait, U T Khader and Zameer Ahmed Khan.

The MLA, who intimate photos with a nurse had gone viral, accused the Congress leaders of instigating girl students of the Muslim community to attend classes wearing hijabs.

Speaking to media persons in Honnali town on Sunday, he alleged that some terrorist organisation is behind this development and it wants to harm communal harmony in the state. 

So girl students of the Muslim community started attending classes wearing hijab recently, he said.

He also said that the state government would not allow Karnataka to become Taliban.

Comments

Wellwisher
 - 
Sunday, 6 Feb 2022

Arrest this sexy scandal criminal under posco put him behind bar atleast 2years.
Then only he will understood about Indian constitution.
After all nagpur sewak followers of godse.

