Mangaluru: Acclaimed folk scholar, Tulu litterateur Prof Amrutha Someshwara no more

Mangaluru, Jan 6: Renowned folk scholar, researcher and litterateur Prof Amrutha Someshwara passed away on Saturday (January 6, 2024) due to age related illness. He was 89.

A versatile writer, Amrutha Someshwara contributed to various genres, including novels, poems, dramas, and critical writings, in both Tulu and Kannada. His awards include the Karnataka Sahitya Academy award, Janapada and Yakshagana Academy award, Kendra Vidya Department award, K S Haridasa Bhatta award, Aryabhata award, Parthisubba award of Akashvani, Tulu Academy award, Kukkila award, Nudisiri award, and the Karnataka Rajyotsava award. In 2016, he received the Kendra Sahitya Academy Bhasha Samman award.

Amrutha Someshwara’s legacy extends beyond literature, as he also led Yakshagana teams to Bahrain and Dubai, spreading the art overseas.

Known for his contribution to Yakshagana, Amrit Someshwar innovatively shaped Prasangas. From his high school years, he displayed a passion for literature, writing poems, stories, and even a Yakshagana Prasanga. His repertoire includes over 30 books, such as 'Amara Shilpi Veera Kalkuda,' 'Ghora Maraka,' 'Sahasra Kavacha Moksha,' 'Kayakalpa,' and 'Yakshagana Kriti Samputa,' a valued work on Yakshagana research.

Born on September 27, 1935, in Adya near Kotekar in Mangaluru taluk to Chiriyanda and Amuni couple, Amrutha, though having Malayalam as his mother tongue, wrote prolifically in Tulu and Kannada languages.

A resident of Someshwara, near Ullal on the outskirts of Mangaluru, Amrutha completed his post-graduation in Kannada language and served as a Kannada lecturer for 35 years before retiring. He authored numerous books in both Kannada and Tulu and conducted extensive research on Yakshagana.

Amrutha Someshwara pursued his primary education at Stella Mary Convent in Kotekar, secondary education in Anandashrama, and graduated from St Aloysius College in Mangaluru. He earned his arts degree from Madras University, followed by an MA from Karnataka University in Dharwad. He began his career as a lecturer at St Aloysius College and later served as HOD of the Kannada department at Vivekananda College in Puttur, retiring in 1993. Post-retirement, he worked as a visiting lecturer at the Yakshagana Information Centre at Mangalore University.