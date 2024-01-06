  1. Home
  2. Mangaluru: Acclaimed folk scholar, Tulu litterateur Prof Amrutha Someshwara no more

Mangaluru: Acclaimed folk scholar, Tulu litterateur Prof Amrutha Someshwara no more

News Network
January 6, 2024

AmruthaSomeshwara.JPG

Mangaluru, Jan 6: Renowned folk scholar, researcher and litterateur Prof Amrutha Someshwara passed away on Saturday (January 6, 2024) due to age related illness. He was 89. 

A versatile writer, Amrutha Someshwara contributed to various genres, including novels, poems, dramas, and critical writings, in both Tulu and Kannada. His awards include the Karnataka Sahitya Academy award, Janapada and Yakshagana Academy award, Kendra Vidya Department award, K S Haridasa Bhatta award, Aryabhata award, Parthisubba award of Akashvani, Tulu Academy award, Kukkila award, Nudisiri award, and the Karnataka Rajyotsava award. In 2016, he received the Kendra Sahitya Academy Bhasha Samman award.

Amrutha Someshwara’s legacy extends beyond literature, as he also led Yakshagana teams to Bahrain and Dubai, spreading the art overseas.

Known for his contribution to Yakshagana, Amrit Someshwar innovatively shaped Prasangas. From his high school years, he displayed a passion for literature, writing poems, stories, and even a Yakshagana Prasanga. His repertoire includes over 30 books, such as 'Amara Shilpi Veera Kalkuda,' 'Ghora Maraka,' 'Sahasra Kavacha Moksha,' 'Kayakalpa,' and 'Yakshagana Kriti Samputa,' a valued work on Yakshagana research.

Born on September 27, 1935, in Adya near Kotekar in Mangaluru taluk to Chiriyanda and Amuni couple, Amrutha, though having Malayalam as his mother tongue, wrote prolifically in Tulu and Kannada languages.

A resident of Someshwara, near Ullal on the outskirts of Mangaluru, Amrutha completed his post-graduation in Kannada language and served as a Kannada lecturer for 35 years before retiring. He authored numerous books in both Kannada and Tulu and conducted extensive research on Yakshagana.

Amrutha Someshwara pursued his primary education at Stella Mary Convent in Kotekar, secondary education in Anandashrama, and graduated from St Aloysius College in Mangaluru. He earned his arts degree from Madras University, followed by an MA from Karnataka University in Dharwad. He began his career as a lecturer at St Aloysius College and later served as HOD of the Kannada department at Vivekananda College in Puttur, retiring in 1993. Post-retirement, he worked as a visiting lecturer at the Yakshagana Information Centre at Mangalore University.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 2,2024

netan_0.jpg

Jerusalem: Israel’s Supreme Court on Monday struck down a law limiting its own powers, a momentous step in the legal and political crisis that gripped the country before the war with Hamas, and pitted the court against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing government.

The court’s 8-7 ruling has the potential to throw Israel’s national emergency government, formed after the Oct. 7 attacks, into disarray and reignite the grave domestic turmoil that began a year ago over the Netanyahu government’s judicial overhaul plan. Mass protests brought the country to a near-standstill at times, in one of the deepest political upheavals Israel had faced in its 75 years, and led to warnings of possible civil war.

The court, sitting with a full panel of all 15 justices for the first time in its history, rejected the law passed by parliament in July that barred judges from using a particular legal standard to overrule decisions made by government ministers.

The much-anticipated decision did not come as a total surprise to Israelis. A television station last week reported on a leaked draft of the ruling. But it heralds a potential showdown that could fundamentally reshape Israeli democracy, pitting the power of the government against that of the judiciary.

Netanyahu’s political allies and their supporters want to make Israel into a more communal and nationalist state. Their opponents, who hold mildly secular vision of the country, accused the government of undermining democracy by lowering the barriers to a majority doing whatever it pleases.

Yariv Levin, the Israeli justice minister widely seen as the architect of the judicial overhaul, vowed to resume efforts to pass the package of controversial bills that included the newly overturned measure. He accused the high court of sowing divisiveness at a time when the nation is in danger.

Opponents of the judicial overhaul feared it would make the court much less able to prevent government overreach, and also make it much easier for the government to end the prosecution of Netanyahu, who is on trial on corruption charges.

The timing of the decision was crucial: two retiring justices would have been ineligible to participate in the decision had it been delivered after mid-January. Legal analysts have calculated that without those justices, the court would have ruled to uphold the law, 7-6.
 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 29,2023

chaitra.jpg

Bantwal, Dec 29: A 22-year-old woman lost her life after a speeding car struck her as she walked along the footpath with her mother at Pacchinadka near in B C Road Kaikamba in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kananda. 

The victim has been identified as Chaitra, 22, a local resident employed in a private cloth shop in Mangaluru. Daughter of late makeup artist Bhaskar Acharya, she was engaged to a man from Kodyadka, with their wedding scheduled for March 3.

It is learnt that Chaitra had taken leave on December 28 to attend the Roce ceremony of her friend. Accompanied by her mother, she was en route to her friend's house when a speeding car hit her, causing severe injuries at around 8 pm. Traffic ASI Suresh Padar and head constable Ramesh rushed her to a private hospital in Mangaluru, but she succumbed to her injuries around 1 am on December 29.

The car, having lost control after hitting Chaitra, collided with an electricity pole and the compound wall of a nearby house before coming to a stop. All four occupants, including the driver, fled the scene, heading towards Mallur.

Local residents suspect that the car's occupants may have been under the influence of ganja. The relatives of the deceased have filed a complaint with the police.

The Melkar traffic police are currently conducting a thorough investigation into the incident.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 29,2023

Mangaluru, Dec 29: Two youths lost their lives after they were washed away by a powerful wave in the Arabia Sea while playing at the Summer Sands Beach in Ullal on the outskirts of the city. 

The deceased have been identified as Salman (19) and Basheer (27). They were part of a family which had come from Chikkamagaluru to Sayyid Shareeful Madani Dargah in Ullal. 

After performing prayers at the Dargah the family members had been to beach. Three of them – Salman, Basheer and Saif Ali – were washed away by a wave while playing in the waters. 

The Mogaveera lifeguard team swiftly responded, leaping into the sea to retrieve Saif Ali and Salman. Both were promptly transported to the hospital, but, Salman breathed his last. Meanwhile, the search is continuing for Basheer.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.