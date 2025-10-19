  1. Home
  2. Mangaluru Airport Sees 22% Surge in International Passengers in First Half of FY 2025–26

October 19, 2025

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) has recorded a strong performance in the first half of the fiscal year 2025–26, driven by a sharp rise in international passenger traffic despite global and domestic aviation challenges.

Between April and September 2025, MIA handled over 1.24 million passengers, marking a 10.9% increase compared to the same period last year. Total passenger numbers rose from 1.1 million to 1.2 million, underscoring the airport’s growing significance as a regional aviation hub.

Surge in International Travel

The standout growth came from international operations, which saw a remarkable 22.1% increase, reaching 0.4 million passengers. Domestic passenger traffic also registered steady growth of 6.2%, totalling 0.8 million during the six-month period.

Growth in Air Traffic Movements

MIA also witnessed a significant rise in Air Traffic Movements (ATMs), recording 9,245 ATMs — a 16.2% jump over the previous year. Of these, 6,933 were domestic (up 17.7%) and 2,218 international (up 14.3%). The airport additionally handled 94 general aviation or chartered flight movements.

Record-Breaking Days

MIA achieved its second-highest single-day passenger traffic on April 12, 2025, when 8,103 passengers travelled through the airport. This record was soon broken on October 1, 2025, when the airport facilitated 8,168 passengers in a single day.

The Dasara holiday season further showcased MIA’s capability to manage peak travel efficiently. Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi remained the top domestic destinations, followed by Hyderabad and Chennai, while Dubai and Abu Dhabi continued to lead the list of international routes.

Airport’s Resilience

An airport spokesperson said that despite global disruptions and regional uncertainties, MIA has maintained its operational momentum and continues to play a vital role in connecting coastal Karnataka to key domestic and global destinations.

coastaldigest.com news network
October 11,2025

Udupi: In an innovative step to curb the rising menace of cybercrime, the Udupi District Police have launched a month-long awareness campaign that blends technology, creativity, and citizen engagement.

From October 10 to 30, the police will conduct an intensive social media and outreach drive under the hashtags #CyberJagruthiUdupi and #CyberSafeUdupi, aligning with the National Cyber Security Awareness Month declared by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C).

Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar said the initiative aims to make Udupi a model cyber-secure district by involving citizens—especially students and youth—in fun, informative activities both online and offline.

As part of the campaign, police sub-inspectors and staff will visit educational institutions to administer a Cyber Safety Pledge and educate students on safe digital practices.

Residents can also participate virtually by sharing creative reels, memes, drawings, photos, or videos promoting cyber safety. Entries must be posted on Facebook, Instagram, or X using the hashtags #CyberJagruthiUdupi and #CyberSafeUdupi, while tagging the Udupi SP’s official handle.

A Cyber Pledge link will go live on October 10 via WhatsApp and Facebook groups. Participants who take the pledge will receive an e-certificate affirming their commitment to responsible digital behavior.

The best two entries in each category—reels, memes, and drawings—will be felicitated at a special ceremony at the SP’s office by the end of the month.

“The focus this month is to spread maximum awareness through innovative, citizen-driven engagement,” said SP Hariram Shankar, urging residents to join the movement. “Together, we can make Udupi a cyber-aware, cyber-safe community.” 

October 17,2025

Bengaluru: Karnataka is set to get another world-class sports arena, with the state cabinet giving in-principle approval for an international-level cricket stadium and sports complex at Anekal in Bengaluru Urban district. The project, estimated at ₹2,350 crore, will come up on 75 acres of land at Suryanagar Fourth Stage Extension in Indlavadi village.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil said on Thursday that the Housing Department has been directed to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) and a viability study for the ambitious project.

Housing Minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan announced that the upcoming stadium will seat 80,000 spectators and feature facilities for 24 indoor and outdoor sports, along with a 3,000-seat auditorium. “With these world-class facilities, it will become one of the largest sports complexes in the country,” he said.

Once completed, this will be Karnataka’s third international cricket stadium, following similar projects in Mysuru and Tumakuru.

A Housing Department note pointed out that the existing M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, with its 38,000 capacity, is far smaller than facilities in other cities. International matches haven’t been held there since June 2004, when a post-IPL celebration stampede killed 11 people, straining ties between the Karnataka State Cricket Association and the government.

The Justice John Michael Cunha Commission, which investigated the tragedy, had recommended shifting major events to “better-suited” venues — a suggestion now finding new life in the Anekal project.

In other decisions, the Cabinet approved higher input subsidies than those prescribed under NDRF/SDRF norms for 12.82 lakh hectares of farmland damaged in recent floods and heavy rains.

October 5,2025

Bengaluru: Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader, former MLC and veteran social worker D. Madegowda, and noted agri-entrepreneur Dr. T.B. Prasanna, Founder and Managing Director of J.P. Agri Genetics Pvt. Ltd., will be conferred honorary doctorates during the 60th Annual Convocation of Bengaluru University.

The convocation ceremony is scheduled for October 8 at 11:30 a.m. at the Central College campus on Palace Road. Karnataka Governor and University Chancellor Thaawarchand Gehlot will preside over the event.

Padma Shri awardee Dr. Prahlada Rama Rao, former Director of the Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL), will deliver the convocation address as the chief guest, while Higher Education Minister Dr. M.C. Sudhakar will also grace the occasion.

About U.T. Khader

A law graduate (B.A., LL.B.) and the son of late MLA U.T. Fareed, U.T. Khader began his public life through the NSUI, Youth Congress, and Seva Dal. Representing the Ullal Assembly constituency (now part of Mangaluru), he has been elected to the Karnataka Legislative Assembly five consecutive times.

Over the years, Khader has held key ministerial portfolios including Health, Food and Civil Supplies, Housing, and Urban Development. In 2023, he made history by becoming the first Muslim Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly.

Beyond politics, Khader is a passionate sports enthusiast. He is the founder and president of the Mangalore Riders Club and has represented Karnataka and India in motocross racing, earning several accolades during his student years.

