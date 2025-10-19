Mangaluru Airport Sees 22% Surge in International Passengers in First Half of FY 2025–26

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) has recorded a strong performance in the first half of the fiscal year 2025–26, driven by a sharp rise in international passenger traffic despite global and domestic aviation challenges.

Between April and September 2025, MIA handled over 1.24 million passengers, marking a 10.9% increase compared to the same period last year. Total passenger numbers rose from 1.1 million to 1.2 million, underscoring the airport’s growing significance as a regional aviation hub.

Surge in International Travel

The standout growth came from international operations, which saw a remarkable 22.1% increase, reaching 0.4 million passengers. Domestic passenger traffic also registered steady growth of 6.2%, totalling 0.8 million during the six-month period.

Growth in Air Traffic Movements

MIA also witnessed a significant rise in Air Traffic Movements (ATMs), recording 9,245 ATMs — a 16.2% jump over the previous year. Of these, 6,933 were domestic (up 17.7%) and 2,218 international (up 14.3%). The airport additionally handled 94 general aviation or chartered flight movements.

Record-Breaking Days

MIA achieved its second-highest single-day passenger traffic on April 12, 2025, when 8,103 passengers travelled through the airport. This record was soon broken on October 1, 2025, when the airport facilitated 8,168 passengers in a single day.

The Dasara holiday season further showcased MIA’s capability to manage peak travel efficiently. Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi remained the top domestic destinations, followed by Hyderabad and Chennai, while Dubai and Abu Dhabi continued to lead the list of international routes.

Airport’s Resilience

An airport spokesperson said that despite global disruptions and regional uncertainties, MIA has maintained its operational momentum and continues to play a vital role in connecting coastal Karnataka to key domestic and global destinations.