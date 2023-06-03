  1. Home
  Mangaluru Airport switches over to cent per cent LED system

News Network
June 3, 2023

Mangaluru, Jun 3: The Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) has switched over all its conventional lights to the energy-efficient lighting system in a phased manner, achieving yet another milestone ahead of the world environment day on June 5.

By replacing 1,111 conventional lights spread across various functional areas with as many LED lights, the airport has achieved 100 per cent conversion of lights with the new lighting system, a release from the MIA said on Saturday.

The changeover will help the airport overall save 188,558.96 kWH per year. The biggest saving will be seen in the National Air Traffic Services (NATS) building area where the airport will save 1.17-lakh kWH per annum using 752 LED lights.

In the new integrated terminal building, the MIA will save 56,467 kWH per year with 261 LED lights and 14,673 kWH per annum by changing the 98 conventional lights to LED lights in the airside, old terminal building and NATS area.

The switchover will help in the reduction of 148.962 tonne of CO2 emission per annum, including 92.761 tonne of CO2 in the NATS area. The emission of CO2 is primarily recognised as the primary driver of global climate change.

The airport has proactively gone in for a controlled lighting system, enabling it to switch off lights wherever not required. The use of timers too ensures that the street lights are switched on at specified times, the release said.

Comments

News Network
May 31,2023

Mangaluru, May 31: In a milestone achievement, the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) has completed recarpeting work on its 2.45 km-long runway. 

The unique aspect of the project, aimed at meeting compliance norms laid down by aviation safety regulator and completed on May 28 in 75 working days from March 10, is the flexible overlay of asphalt on rigid runway, which is the first of its kind in India, a release from the MIA here said.

The airport initiated the preliminary survey work on the project on January 27. The MIA is the second busiest airport in Karnataka, handling around 36 aircraft movements every day. The airport used 8.52 hours NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) from 9.30 am to 6 pm each day to recarpet the runway without impacting operations of scheduled flights.

During the 75 days and 529 hours it took to complete the project, the MIA kept the runway open daily for 18 domestic and international flights on an average during the remaining hours of the day.

In keeping with the brand’s continued endeavour to improve operational efficiency and reduce inconvenience to passengers, the airport extended the NOTAM to Sunday as well from March 19, which helped the airport complete the work in the period involving 2.51 lakh safe manhours in 75 working days.

The project saw the use of 81,696 tonnes of asphalt equivalent to laying 82-km road, using 80 sophisticated pieces of equipment. Keeping in mind safety of future operations, MIA has made provision for installation of runway centre lighting. The airport executive leadership has lauded the airport team for completing the project ahead of schedule, the release said.

Comments

News Network
May 24,2023

Portuguese soccer great Cristiano Ronaldo believes the Saudi Pro League he joined this season could in time become one of the top five leagues in the world.

The Portugal skipper joined Al-Nassr in January on a contract estimated by some media reports to be worth more than €200 million ($220.16 million).

Ronaldo has played in three of the world's top leagues with stints at Real Madrid in Spain's La Liga, Manchester United in the English Premier League and Juventus in Italy's Serie A.

The 38-year-old said the quality of the Saudi competition had improved even in his short time in it.

"We are much better and the Saudi league is getting better and the next year will be even better," he told Saudi SSC channel on Tuesday.

"Step-by-step I think this league will be among the top five leagues in the world but they need time, players and infrastructure.

"But I believe that this country have amazing potential, they have amazing people and the league will be great in my opinion," he added.

The Saudis do not lack ambition and a source told Reuters earlier this month that Riyadh club Al-Hilal had made a formal offer to secure the services of Lionel Messi, Ronaldo's rival for the title of best player of his generation.

Ronaldo scored a stunning winner on Tuesday as Al-Nassr fought back to beat visitors Al-Shabab 3-2 and put Al-Ittihad's Saudi Pro League title celebrations on hold. 

Comments

News Network
June 2,2023

Bengaluru, June 2: The five poll promises that Congress had made in the run-up to the Karnataka assembly elections were approved today at a keenly-watched Cabinet meeting.

Before the meeting, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had announced that a decision will be taken on announcement regarding the implementation of five guarantee schemes promised during polls.

The Cabinet has decided to implement the five guarantees without any discrimination of caste or religion, Siddaramaiah announced after the meeting.

The ruling Congress government was under pressure to deliver on the five guarantees.

The poll promises were:

•    10 kg free rice to every individual of BPL family under Anna Bhagya scheme
•    Rs 2,000 per month allowance to the woman head of family under Gruha Laxmi scheme
•    Rs 3,000 allowance for unemployed graduates and Rs 1,500 for unemployed diploma holders for two years under Yuva Nidhi scheme
•    free bus travel for women
•    200 units of free electricity under Gruha Jyothi scheme.

The guarantee schemes will be implemented in a phased manner, it was announced post the meeting.

Gruha Lakshmi, Rs 2,000 monthly aid for woman head of family, will be launched on August 15, Siddaramaiah announced.

Under Anna Bhagya, 10 kg food grains will be given free to all in BPL households, Antyodaya card holders from July 1.

Under 'Shakti', women can travel for free in public transport buses other than AC, luxury buses in Karnataka from June 11.

The CM announced that implementation of 'Gruha Jyoti' (200 units of free electricity) will begin from July 1.  "200 units of electricity will be free ... Consumers who haven't paid their bills till July will have to pay," said Siddaramaiah.

Comments

