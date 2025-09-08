Mangaluru: Alumni urged to join hands to ‘Make Badria Great Again’

Mangaluru, Sept 9: A group of alumni of Mangaluru’s historic Badria Educational Institutions (BEI) have taken the initiative to revive and strengthen their alma mater, aiming to take it to new heights.

The Muslim Educational Association (MEA), which runs BEI has officially approved the launch of a registered Badria Alumni Association and has extended its full support to this endeavor.

Over the past century, the institution has produced thousands of successful professionals, entrepreneurs, and community leaders—while maintaining its commitment to accessible, non-commercialized education.

Now, a group of philanthropic alumni, along with the MEA, have come forward with a renewed vision. At a recent meeting, an ad hoc committee was formed, comprising Sajid AK, Syed, Mustafa, Khaleel, and Fahad, to spearhead the initiative.

The First General Body Meeting of the Alumni Association is scheduled for September 19, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. at the Badria Campus, Mangaluru. During this meeting, details of the association’s structure will be finalized, and development plans for the institution will be discussed.

Established in 1928 with just grades 1 to 5, BEI has since grown into a comprehensive network of institutions, offering education from nursery to degree level. Today, it encompasses:

• Badria Nursery School

• Badria Balawadi School

• Badria Higher Primary School (Kannada Medium)

• Badria Primary School (English Medium)

• Badria High School (Kannada & English Mediums)

• Badria Pre-University College (Women’s Department)

• Badria First Grade College (including Women’s Section)

• Badria Computer Center

As BEI prepares to celebrate its centenary in 2028, alumni and management hope that this new initiative will restore the institution’s reputation as one of the most prestigious centers of learning in coastal Karnataka.