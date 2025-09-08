  1. Home
  2. Mangaluru: Alumni urged to join hands to ‘Make Badria Great Again’

coastaldigest.com news network
September 9, 2025

Mangaluru, Sept 9: A group of alumni of Mangaluru’s historic Badria Educational Institutions (BEI) have taken the initiative to revive and strengthen their alma mater, aiming to take it to new heights.

The Muslim Educational Association (MEA), which runs BEI has officially approved the launch of a registered Badria Alumni Association and has extended its full support to this endeavor.

Over the past century, the institution has produced thousands of successful professionals, entrepreneurs, and community leaders—while maintaining its commitment to accessible, non-commercialized education.

Now, a group of philanthropic alumni, along with the MEA, have come forward with a renewed vision. At a recent meeting, an ad hoc committee was formed, comprising Sajid AK, Syed, Mustafa, Khaleel, and Fahad, to spearhead the initiative.

The First General Body Meeting of the Alumni Association is scheduled for September 19, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. at the Badria Campus, Mangaluru. During this meeting, details of the association’s structure will be finalized, and development plans for the institution will be discussed.

Established in 1928 with just grades 1 to 5, BEI has since grown into a comprehensive network of institutions, offering education from nursery to degree level. Today, it encompasses:
•    Badria Nursery School
•    Badria Balawadi School
•    Badria Higher Primary School (Kannada Medium)
•    Badria Primary School (English Medium)
•    Badria High School (Kannada & English Mediums)
•    Badria Pre-University College (Women’s Department)
•    Badria First Grade College (including Women’s Section)
•    Badria Computer Center

As BEI prepares to celebrate its centenary in 2028, alumni and management hope that this new initiative will restore the institution’s reputation as one of the most prestigious centers of learning in coastal Karnataka.

News Network
August 28,2025

Mangaluru, Aug 28: Six people were killed and two others injured on Thursday afternoon after a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus from Kasaragod to Mangaluru hit two autorickshaws and bystanders near Talapady Cross on National Highway 66, within the limits of Manjeshwar police station in Kasaragod district.

According to KSRTC sources, the accident occurred around 1 p.m. The bus driver mistakenly took the flyover instead of the service road, entered a blind spot, and rammed into an autorickshaw carrying four passengers. After the crash, the driver jumped off and fled. The bus then rolled backwards, knocking down two bystanders before colliding with another autorickshaw.

Officials said overspeeding and the slippery road surface caused the accident. The bus tyres were found to be in good condition.

The deceased were identified as autorickshaw driver Hyder Ali (47), Khadeeja (60), Hasna (11), Nafeesa (52), and Ayisha Fida (19), all residents of Ajjinadka in Kotekar, Dakshina Kannada, and Avamma (72) of Farangipete, Dakshina Kannada.

The injured — Laxmi (61) and Surendra (39), both from Perumbala in Kasaragod — are being treated at a private hospital in Kankanady, Mangaluru.

Police said two victims died on the spot, while four succumbed at a private hospital in Deralakatte. A case has been registered against the bus driver, Nijalingappa Chalavadi, who has 14 years of service and has long been operating on the Mangaluru–Kasaragod route.

News Network
August 26,2025

Bengaluru: Apparently stung by criticism from within the party for singing the RSS’ prayer song, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday offered to apologise if anyone was hurt over its rendition in the state assembly and asserted he was a Congressman and would die as one. Shivakumar, also the state Congress president, had taken everyone by surprise by singing the RSS prayer song on the floor of the House.

The Deputy CM said he only made a "passing reference" in the Assembly.

On August 21, Shivakumar recited a couple of lines of the RSS’ prayer "Namaste Sada Vatsale..." in the Assembly during a debate on the June 4 Chinnaswamy stadium stampede.

Addressing reporters here, he said, "I'm not bigger than anyone, my life is there to give strength to everyone. I have stood by everyone in their difficulty, still I stand by them...as a loyal Congressman I don't want to hurt anyone's feelings... If you want an apology, yes. For all the Congressmen and many political party friends of INDIA bloc they may be hurt."

"If you feel that I have done a mistake, which I have not done, I'm still ready to apologise."

Reaffirming his loyalty to the Congress party and Gandhi family, Shivakumar said, "My loyalty to the Congress party and Gandhi family cannot be questioned by anyone. I'm a born Congressman, I will die as a Congressman."

Senior Congress leader B K Hariprasad on Monday had wondered if Shivakumar was trying to “impress someone” by singing the RSS’ prayer inside the Assembly. "We have no objection to Shivakumar reciting the prayer as the Deputy CM because a government belongs to all, including the RSS. If he said it as Congress president, he’ll have to apologise," he had said.

Agencies
September 1,2025

Jaipur, Sept 1: At an age when most women are busy doting over their grandchildren, a 55-year-old woman from Rajasthan's Udaipur district found herself cradling her 17th newborn.

The delivery at the Community Health Centre in Jhadol block has set the otherwise quiet Lilavas village abuzz. Relatives, neighbours and curious villagers thronged the hospital to catch a glimpse of Rekha, many amused at the sight of grandchildren welcoming the newborn girl.

Rekha, married to a scrap dealer, Kavara Ram Kalbelia, has given birth 17 times over the past decades. Of these, five children -- four boys and a girl -- died shortly after birth. The couple is left with 12 surviving children: seven sons and five daughters.

Life in the Kalbelia household straddles three generations under one roof. "Two of my sons and three of my daughters are married. Each of them has two or three children," Kavara said, his voice carrying both pride and weariness.

This means that while Rekha tends to her newborn, she is already a grandmother to several toddlers.

But beneath the novelty lies a tale of hardship. With limited means, Kavara ekes out a living by selling scrap. He admits he had to take loans at high interest to arrange weddings for his children.

"No member of the family has ever gone to school," he said candidly, underscoring the cycle of poverty that continues to shadow the large family.

Doctors at the Jhadol centre say the delivery was nothing short of a medical challenge. Rekha had initially told them she was having her fourth childbirth.

Block CMHO Dr Dharmendra from Jhadol Government Hospital said the case reflects the challenges in a tribal-dominated area where a lack of education and awareness often leads to such situations.

"This is a nomadic family that does not stay in one place for long. Eleven surviving children have been found with them. If such cases come to light, we will ensure that they get the benefits of government schemes, and collective efforts will be made to support them," he said.

Gynaecologist Dr Roshan Darangi, who oversaw the delivery, said that during admission, the family initially claimed it was the woman's fourth childbirth.

"Later, it emerged that this was in fact her 17th. Now, she will be motivated for sterilisation," Darangi said.

Another doctor at the hospital, Dr Mukesh Garasiya, said the woman had been admitted on August 24.

He said that the woman came without any sonography reports or pre-delivery tests. "She could have died due to excessive bleeding during childbirth. With so many previous deliveries, the uterus becomes weak, and the risk of haemorrhage is very high. Fortunately, this time everything went well," he said.

The safe birth has been greeted with relief, but also sparked conversations in the region. For some villagers, Rekha's story is one of resilience; for others, it is a stark reminder of poverty, illiteracy and lack of awareness about family planning in rural Rajasthan.

