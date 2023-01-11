  1. Home
  Mangaluru: Another doctor among 3 arrested for ganja peddling; total 13 including 10 medicos

Mangaluru: Another doctor among 3 arrested for ganja peddling; total 13 including 10 medicos

January 12, 2023

Mangaluru, Jan 12: A day after city crime branch (CCB) of the Mangaluru city police arrested nine persons, most of them medicos, on ganja consumption and peddling charges, three more were arrested on the same charges. 

With this the total number of arrested in medicos drugs racket has mounted to 13. Among them 10 are medicos. 

Dr Harsha Kumar V S from Tumakuru, Adon Dev from Kochi and Mohammad Afrar (23) from Kasaba Bengre are the three accused picked by the police today. 

Dr Harsha Kumar is pursuing his final year Pathology MD, Adon Dev is pursuing his Pharm D final year at a private college while Afrar works at a fruit shop in the city.

On January 11, the police had arrested nine people, including a medical officer, MBBS interns and dental students. They are: Mohammed Rauf alias Gouse, 34, from Maripalla near Bantwal, Dr Sameer, medical officer, KMC-Attavara, Dr. Nadiya Siraj, 24, medical intern, KMC Mangaluru, Dr. Manimaran Mutthu, 28, medical surgeon, KMC, Manipal, Dr. Varshini Prathi, 26, medical intern, KMC-Mangaluru, Dr. Bhanu Dhahiya, 27, 3rd year MD, Yenepoya Medical College, Deralakatte, Riya Chadda, 22, BDS final year, KMC, Mangaluru, Dr. Kshithij Gupta, 25, 3rd MS (Ortho), KMC-Mangaluru, Ira Basin, 4th year MBBS, KMC-Mangaluru.

They were picked up based on the information provided by an Overseas Citizen of India, Neel Kishorilal Ramji Shah, 38, who was arrested by the police on January 8 on the charges of ganja peddling and consumption. He has been in Mangaluru for the last 15 years and claims to be a fourth-year student at a dental college who probably failed to complete his course.

News Network
January 2,2023

Mangaluru, Jan 2: Deputy Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly and Mangaluru City MLA U T Khader has approached the police seeking an inquiry into fake calls he received in the name of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s PA on Monday.

In a complaint to the CEN police, Khader recollected receiving two missed calls while attending a programme.

The Truecaller app showed the number was saved in the name of AICC general secretary K C Venugopal.

On realising it was a fake call, he urged police to track the fake phone call and unearth motives behind the act.

A legal action should also be initiated, he added.

coastaldigest.com news network
January 7,2023
January 7,2023

Mangaluru, Jan 7: Indian cricket’s super star and former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni arrived at Mangaluru International Airport today. 

He was cordially welcomed by U T Ifthikar Ali, brother of former minister and incumbent Mangaluru MLA U T Khader.

The ‘Captain Cool’ was on his way to Bekal in Kasaragod district for the release of the autobiography on Prof K K Abdul Gafar, father of his friend Dr Shajeer Gafar.

News Network
January 2,2023

Bengaluru, Jan 2: Karnataka Police have lodged an FIR against senior BJP MLA Arvind Limbavali and five others in connection with the suicide case of Bengaluru industrialist, Pradeep, in Ramnagar district of the state, police said on Monday.

47-year-old Pradeep, a resident of Amalipura near HSR Layout in Bengaluru, had shot himself in the head after mentioning the name of BJP MLA  Arvind Limbavali and others in the death note on Sunday.

The deceased had mentioned the names of Mahadevapura constituency BJP MLA and former minister Arvind Limbavali, G. Ramesh Reddy, K. Gopi, Dr. Jayaram Reddy, Raghav Bhat and Somaiah.

Deceased Pradeep had shot himself in the head in his car. According to police, he had gone to a resort near Ramnagar, a neighbouring town of Bengaluru, with his family to celebrate the New Year on Sunday.

Kaggalipura Police have filed the FIR against Arvind Limbavali and other accused. The police began the investigation and are trying to retrieve the call details of the deceased.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai stated on Monday that the procedure has already been taken up as per the law in the case. "In future also, the action will be taken as per the law," he said.

The preliminary investigations have shown that Pradeep's wife had earlier lodged a complaint against him. His wife had charged that he had threatened her with a pistol earlier suspecting her character. The police are probing in that direction also.

In his death note, Pradeep had urged the police to initiate action against all of the accused he had mentioned in the suicide note and held them responsible for his death. The deceased also mentioned their mobile numbers in the note.

The note mentioned that the accused took Rs 1.50 crore from the deceased in connection with opening a resort. They had promised that they would make him a partner in the business.

"The partners have betrayed me. I was supposed to get Rs 2.50 crore. BJP MLA Arvind Limbavali attempted to compromise and I got only Rs 9 lakh. After that, MLA Arvind Limbavali also did not help me," the suicide note says.
 

