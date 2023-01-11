Mangaluru: Another doctor among 3 arrested for ganja peddling; total 13 including 10 medicos

Mangaluru, Jan 12: A day after city crime branch (CCB) of the Mangaluru city police arrested nine persons, most of them medicos, on ganja consumption and peddling charges, three more were arrested on the same charges.

With this the total number of arrested in medicos drugs racket has mounted to 13. Among them 10 are medicos.

Dr Harsha Kumar V S from Tumakuru, Adon Dev from Kochi and Mohammad Afrar (23) from Kasaba Bengre are the three accused picked by the police today.

Dr Harsha Kumar is pursuing his final year Pathology MD, Adon Dev is pursuing his Pharm D final year at a private college while Afrar works at a fruit shop in the city.

On January 11, the police had arrested nine people, including a medical officer, MBBS interns and dental students. They are: Mohammed Rauf alias Gouse, 34, from Maripalla near Bantwal, Dr Sameer, medical officer, KMC-Attavara, Dr. Nadiya Siraj, 24, medical intern, KMC Mangaluru, Dr. Manimaran Mutthu, 28, medical surgeon, KMC, Manipal, Dr. Varshini Prathi, 26, medical intern, KMC-Mangaluru, Dr. Bhanu Dhahiya, 27, 3rd year MD, Yenepoya Medical College, Deralakatte, Riya Chadda, 22, BDS final year, KMC, Mangaluru, Dr. Kshithij Gupta, 25, 3rd MS (Ortho), KMC-Mangaluru, Ira Basin, 4th year MBBS, KMC-Mangaluru.

They were picked up based on the information provided by an Overseas Citizen of India, Neel Kishorilal Ramji Shah, 38, who was arrested by the police on January 8 on the charges of ganja peddling and consumption. He has been in Mangaluru for the last 15 years and claims to be a fourth-year student at a dental college who probably failed to complete his course.