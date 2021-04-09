Mangaluru – Bengaluru special train to run daily from April 11

  1. Home
News Network
April 9, 2021

Mangaluru, Apr 9: Railways have announced that the special train between Mangaluru and Bengaluru via Kunigal, which runs on four days a week now, will run on all days from April 11.

The special express train No. 06515/06516 between the city and Bengaluru leaves Bengaluru at 9.30 PM and reaches Mangaluru central at 7.55 AM.

In the return trip, the train leaves from here at 8.10 PM and reaches Bengaluru at 6.50 AM.

A special train between Yeshwantpur and Karwar (06513/14) will leave Yeshwantpur station at 11.45 AM on April 9 and reach Karwar at 3.40 PM the next day.

The return train leaves at 4.40 PM on April 10 and reach Yeshwantpur at 11.45 AM the next day.

The special reserved Madgaon-Mangaluru train No.07107/08 will start to operate between Mangaluru central and Madgaon stations from April 12 onward. 

coastaldigest.com news network
April 3,2021

Mangaluru, Apr 3: Customs officials at Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) have seized gold worth over Rs one crore in two separate cases and arrested three people on charges of smuggling on Saturday.

Officials said that one team intercepted passenger Mohammed Ashif (28), hailing from Ullal town of Mangaluru.

The passenger had arrived by Air India flight from Dubai and tried to smuggle gold by concealing a specially designed inner garment, Jeans trouser and Knee pads. Net weight of the gold seized was 1.993 kg valued at Rs 92,27,590. Further investigation is under progress.

The operation was led by Avinash Kiran Rongali, Deputy Commissioner. Crucial role of surveillance and interception was executed by Superintendents Srikanth and Satish along with Inspector Praful.

In yet another case, Officers intercepted two passengers--Abdul Salam Maniparambu and Mohammad Ashraf, both hailing from Kasaragod of Kerala.

Abdul Salam arrived by the Indigo flight from Sharjah and Asraf has disembarked from Air India flight coming from Dubai from where they tried to smuggle gold by concealing a press button of Jeans shirts and gold chains concealed in Shoes worn by one of the pax. Gold of net weight 576 grams valued at Rs 26,43,840 which were seized. Further investigation is under progress.

The operation was led by Praveen Kandi, Deputy Commissioner. Crucial role of surveillance and interception was executed by Superintendents Rakesh, C.M Meena and Ashish verma.

coastaldigest.com news network
March 30,2021

Asmath Sharmeen.jpg

Mangaluru, Mar 30: Asmath Sharmeen T S of Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management, Mangaluru, has secured 1st Rank in Civil Engineering for the academic year 2019-20 in the university examinations conducted by VTU, Belagavi. 

Asmath Sharmeen T S secured the rank by scoring a CGPA of 9.42 in her under graduation in civil engineering. She has also bagged 13 Gold Medals which is the highest number of gold medals won by a single student. She will be receiving her degree and medals from his Vajubhai Vala, the Chancellor of the University during the 20th Annual Convocation to be held on 3rd April 2021 at VTU, Belagavi.

Asmath Sharmeen has brought laurels to her college by securing First Rank in Civil Engineering among 203 affiliated institutions of Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), Belagavi. Her faculty members say that she was not only excellent in Academics but also in extra-curricular activities right from her first semester and Sahyadri college was looking forward to a rank from such a talent. She is currently preparing for competitive exams for a high yielding career. She is daughter of Shareef and Shaheeda from Kasaragod.

The lists of gold medals received by Asmath Sharmeen T S are Sri Nijagunappa Gurulingappa Hakkapakki Gold Medal, R N Shetty Gold Medal, Sir M Visvesvaraya Co-operative Bank Gold Medal, N Krishnamurthy Memorial Gold Medal, Jain University Gold Medal, Dr. M C Srinivas Murthy Memorial Cash Prize, Er. H S Siddalingaiah Civil Engineering Memorial Award (Cash Prize), National Institute of Engineering Silver Jubilee Gold Medal, Jyothi Gold Medal, Murty’s Medal of Excellence, Sri. S G Balekundri Gold Medal, VTU Gold Medal and Dr. (Smt.) Malathi Kesaree Gold Medal.

Dheeraj M from MBA secures 8th Rank

Dheeraj M.jpg

Dheeraj M of Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management has secured 8th Rank in MBA for the academic year 2019-20 in the university examinations conducted by VTU, Belagavi. He scored a CGPA of 8.57. He was placed from the campus and is currently working as the Audit Associate at KPMG GDC. As a student, Dheeraj has pursued several social concern projects and has also won Govt. Funding and Best Project Award in KSCST Student Project Scheme. He is son of Janardhana Rai and Revathi Rai of Kasaragod.

Sahyadri College management, principal, and faculty members are extremely proud of the university level achievement of the students.

News Network
March 27,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 27: Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah and Health Minister K Sudhakar sparred on Saturday over the number of Covid-19 deaths in Karnataka. 

Siddaramaiah demanded a white paper on the Covid-19 situation in the state after he discovered a data mismatch on the deaths caused due to the virus, accusing the government of lying. 

“According to the Department of Health & Family Welfare, the number of Covid-19 deaths till December 2020 is 12,090. According to the Planning & Statistical department, it is 22,320 till December 2020,” Siddaramaiah said in a tweet, posting both data sets. “Which of the above data is true,” he asked Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Sudhakar. 

The Congress leader did not stop there. “BJP’s inefficiency, corruption & lies are the reasons for the rise in Covid-19 cases in Karnataka. People of Karnataka are facing the crisis due to mistakes of the shameless BJP government,” he said. 

Raking up allegations of misappropriation of funds in the procurement of Covid-19 equipment, Siddaramaiah said BJP leaders were lying. “BJP leaders have not just lied about the Covid-19 related deaths, they have also lied about medicines, masks, sanitizers, PPE kits and other procurements,” he said, chagrin that Sudhakar has been “consistently lying to hide corruption and inefficiency”. 

Demanding a white paper on the pandemic, Siddaramaiah said Covid-19 can be “won through treatment and not through lies.” 

Sudhakar shot back saying the figures were not final. “These figures are provisional entries in e-Janma software which are subject to reconciliation as per the guidelines issued by the Registrar General of India,” he said. “The verification process is near completion and the final figures are yet to be released.”

Siddaramaiah’s accusation is an “insult” to Corona warriors working tirelessly over the past year, Sudhakar said. “Our government neither intends to hide any figures nor is it necessary. People in responsible positions should refrain from making false allegations for political gains,” he said. 

