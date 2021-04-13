  1. Home
  2. Mangaluru-bound Air India flight from Dubai diverted to Kochi due to bad weather

coastaldigest.com news network
April 13, 2021

Mangaluru, Apr 13: An Air India flight from Dubai to Mangaluru was diverted and landed at the Cochin International Airport due to bad weather conditions in the coastal Karnataka, Director of Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL), ACK Nair confirmed on Tuesday. 

The flight with 118 passengers was expected to touch down at Mangaluru International Airport, at 12.30 am on Tuesday April 13. As the climate at Mangaluru was not conducive for its landing, the flight changed its path and landed at Kochi.

The incident follows a day after Kozhikode-bound Air India Express (AIE) flight from Riyadh was diverted and landed at the International Airport here in the wee hours of Sunday after the pilot detected a fault in one of its tyres mid-air, sources said here. Incidentally, the faulty tyre of the AIE IX1322, carrying 180 passengers, burst after its safe landing at the Kochi airport, they said.

The pilot decided to divert the aircraft to Kochi airport, after a tyre issue was noticed, sources said. The decision to land at Kochi airport was taken considering the safety aspect, they said.

While the Kochi international airport is the biggest one in the state, the international airport at Kozhikode is a tabletop one, which has limited space at the ends of the runway. The decision of the pilot to divert the flight to Kochi proved right as its faulty tyre burst immediately after the passengers were safely deboarded following its landing at the airport at 3.16 AM, sources said.

The Air India Express arranged another aircraft in the morning for facilitating the journey of the deboarded passengers to Kozhikode, they said. A Kuwait-bound Air India Express flight had made an emergency landing at the Kozhikode airport last Friday after a fire warning in the cargo compartment.

coastaldigest.com news network
April 13,2021

Mangaluru, Apr 13: Two teenage miscreants have been apprehended by the Mangaluru city police in connection with the case of stone-pelting on a masjid near Surathkal on the outskirts of the city.

The window panes of a masjid at Janata Colony in Idya village of Surathkal was reportedly damaged in the wee hours of April 4 following pelting of stones, said DCP (Law and Order) Hariram Shankar.

He said that a team of officers led by the Surathkal Police Inspector and SI verified all the CC cameras in the Janata colony and collected information on the stone pelters.

Based on the CC camera footage, the police were successful in apprehending two boys from Kuthethoor. The identities of the boys were not revealed as both are said to be below 18 years of age. 

The young miscreants were produced before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) for further action. A two-wheeler used by them has also been seized by the police.

April 8,2021

The Karnataka government on Thursday decided to impose the ‘Corona (night) Curfew’ in eight cities, including Bengaluru and Mangaluru, starting April 10 to April 20, to contain the new wave of Covid-19 cases. 

The night curfew will be in force from 10 pm to 5 am. 

Speaking to reporters after his video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said that the curfew will be imposed in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Kalaburagi, Bidar, Tumakuru, Udupi and Manipal.

 “This will be applicable only in district headquarters. Essential services will be available," Yediyurappa said, clarifying that this was not a lockdown. “We are not imposing any curbs during daytime,” he said. 

Noting that this "Corona curfew" was on a trial basis, Yediyurappa sought cooperation from the public to ensure that the curfew is not extended pan-Karnataka. 

The government will intensify action against those who violate guidelines meant to contain the spread of the pandemic, Yediyurappa said. "We will go for strict enforcement of Rs 250 fine on those who do not wear masks and will ensure that social distancing regulations are followed," he said.

Yediyurappa said that a vaccination campaign will be carried out from April 11, the birthday of Jyotirao Phule - to April 14, the birthday of Dr B R Ambedkar, as suggested by Modi. 

Health and Family Welfare Minister K Sudhakar said that the curfew would curb only “unnecessary commercial establishments”, while all other essential services will remain open.

Agencies
March 30,2021

green.jpg

Riyadh, Mar 30: Earlier this week, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz announced the launch of the Green Middle East initiative.

According to Arab News, the initiative is set to apply a number of ambitious programmes that will reduce carbon emissions by 60 per cent in the region and plant 50 billion trees in the world’s biggest afforestation project.

“As a leading global oil producer, we are fully aware of our responsibility in advancing the fight against the climate crisis,” said the Saudi Crown Prince.

The tree-planting project will be double the size of the Great Green Wall in Saudi’s Sahel region, the second-biggest regional afforestation initiative.

The initiative will work to increase the percentage of protected land to more than 30 per cent, exceeding the global target at 17 per cent per country.

It will reduce carbon emissions by more than four per cent of global contributions through renewable energy projects that will provide 50 per cent of the Kingdom’s electricity production by 2030.

The initiative is expected to eliminate more than 130 million tonnes of carbon emissions by using clean hydrocarbon technologies.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will work with these countries to transfer knowledge and share experiences, which will contribute to reducing carbon emissions by more than 60 per cent,” he added, explaining that the joint effort would achieve a reduction of more than 10 per cent of global contributions.

During a phone call on Monday, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, affirmed the UAE's full cooperation with Saudi Arabia on this initiative.

Multiple other countries have expressed their readiness to take part in the initiative, including, Kuwait, Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Sudan and Iraq. The initiative was also recently lauded by Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan.

