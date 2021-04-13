Mangaluru-bound Air India flight from Dubai diverted to Kochi due to bad weather

Mangaluru, Apr 13: An Air India flight from Dubai to Mangaluru was diverted and landed at the Cochin International Airport due to bad weather conditions in the coastal Karnataka, Director of Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL), ACK Nair confirmed on Tuesday.

The flight with 118 passengers was expected to touch down at Mangaluru International Airport, at 12.30 am on Tuesday April 13. As the climate at Mangaluru was not conducive for its landing, the flight changed its path and landed at Kochi.

The incident follows a day after Kozhikode-bound Air India Express (AIE) flight from Riyadh was diverted and landed at the International Airport here in the wee hours of Sunday after the pilot detected a fault in one of its tyres mid-air, sources said here. Incidentally, the faulty tyre of the AIE IX1322, carrying 180 passengers, burst after its safe landing at the Kochi airport, they said.

The pilot decided to divert the aircraft to Kochi airport, after a tyre issue was noticed, sources said. The decision to land at Kochi airport was taken considering the safety aspect, they said.

While the Kochi international airport is the biggest one in the state, the international airport at Kozhikode is a tabletop one, which has limited space at the ends of the runway. The decision of the pilot to divert the flight to Kochi proved right as its faulty tyre burst immediately after the passengers were safely deboarded following its landing at the airport at 3.16 AM, sources said.

The Air India Express arranged another aircraft in the morning for facilitating the journey of the deboarded passengers to Kozhikode, they said. A Kuwait-bound Air India Express flight had made an emergency landing at the Kozhikode airport last Friday after a fire warning in the cargo compartment.