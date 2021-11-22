  1. Home
Mangaluru: CFI stages protest over 8-yr-old girl’s murder; cops question 19 suspects

coastaldigest.com news network
November 22, 2021

Mangaluru, Nov 22: Activists of the Campus Front of India today staged a protest to exert pressure on the police to intensify investigation and arrest the real culprits in the suspected rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl on the outskirts of the city. 

The girl's body was found inside a drain of a tiles factory in Parari village in Ulaibettu on Sunday evening. The girl, the daughter of migrant workers, was reported missing around 4 pm, when she was playing on the premises of the factory. After an extensive search, her body was found in the drainage late in the evening.

Addressing the protesters at Parari junction, gram panchayat member Azhar Ulaibettu said that week laws are one of the reasons for repeated cases of violence against women and children in India. 

He urged the district administration to keep an eye on the migrant labourers from other states who are working in various factories in the coastal district. 

The police have taken 19 persons into custody for questioning in connection with case.

The girl's parents are suspecting the role of factory workers. A total of 30 workers from Karnataka and other states work at the factory. Among them, 10 had not turned up for work on Sunday.

Mangaluru Rural police have registered a case of murder that took place in Parari village. Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashikumar said, "We have taken many people into custody. We will ascertain the cause of murder and arrest the culprits soon."

The parents suspect that their daughter was raped and murdered. The police have presently lodged a case of murder and investigating the case.

News Network
November 19,2021

Ghaziabad, Nov 19: Terming Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement to withdraw the three contentious farm bills as a beginning, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait reiterated that the protesting farmers will return to their homes only after the decision is duly passed by the Parliament. 

He also stressed that the government should talk to farmers over the issue of minimum support price (MSP) for crops and other issues.

The BKU national spokesperson said this on Twitter soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced repealing the three farm laws, which were at the centre of the farmers' protest since November 26 last year.

"The protest will not be withdrawn immediately, we will wait for the day when the farm laws are repealed in Parliament. Along with MSP, the government should talk to farmers on other issues too," Tikait tweeted in Hindi. 

Addressing the nation on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, the prime minister said the three farm laws were for the benefit of farmers but "we couldn't convince a section of farmers despite best efforts".

The goal of the three farm laws was to empower farmers, especially small farmers, he said.

News Network
November 20,2021

Mangaluru, Nov 20: Minister for Social Welfare and Backward Classes Welfare Kota Srinivas Poojary submitted his nomination papers for the December 10 elections to the Karnataka Legislative Council as the BJP candidate from the local authorities’ constituency of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, in Mangaluru on November 20. Elections will be held for two seats in the constituency.

Mr. Poojary submitted his papers to Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner K. V. Rajendra in the presence of Minister for Fisheries, Ports and Inland Water Transport S. Angara, Minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture V. Sunil Kumar, president of Dakshina Kannada unit of BJP Sudarshan Moodbidri and president of Udupi unit of BJP Kuilady Suresh Nayak.

Mr. Poojary hails from Kota in Udupi district. He is contesting from the constituency for the fourth time. He was first elected as an MLC in a by-election in 2008 following the death of the incumbent and Congress leader Blasius M. D’Souza. In 2010, he was elected unopposed. He was elected for the third time in the elections held on December 27, 2015, along with Pratapchandra Shetty of the Congress.

