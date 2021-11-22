Mangaluru: CFI stages protest over 8-yr-old girl’s murder; cops question 19 suspects

Mangaluru, Nov 22: Activists of the Campus Front of India today staged a protest to exert pressure on the police to intensify investigation and arrest the real culprits in the suspected rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl on the outskirts of the city.

The girl's body was found inside a drain of a tiles factory in Parari village in Ulaibettu on Sunday evening. The girl, the daughter of migrant workers, was reported missing around 4 pm, when she was playing on the premises of the factory. After an extensive search, her body was found in the drainage late in the evening.

Addressing the protesters at Parari junction, gram panchayat member Azhar Ulaibettu said that week laws are one of the reasons for repeated cases of violence against women and children in India.

He urged the district administration to keep an eye on the migrant labourers from other states who are working in various factories in the coastal district.

The police have taken 19 persons into custody for questioning in connection with case.

The girl's parents are suspecting the role of factory workers. A total of 30 workers from Karnataka and other states work at the factory. Among them, 10 had not turned up for work on Sunday.

Mangaluru Rural police have registered a case of murder that took place in Parari village. Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashikumar said, "We have taken many people into custody. We will ascertain the cause of murder and arrest the culprits soon."

The parents suspect that their daughter was raped and murdered. The police have presently lodged a case of murder and investigating the case.