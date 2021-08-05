Mangaluru civic body favoured BJP while drafting ward committees? ‘90% members belong to one party’

  1. Home
August 5, 2021

Mangaluru, Aug 5: The Mangaluru City Corporation, which has announced a tentative list containing the names of all nominated/qualified members of 60 ward committees, has reportedly given priority to a particular party. 

Former MLA J R Lobo has condemned the draft ward committees list published on MCC’s website, accusing that the list looked like the commissioner was arm twisted into including 90% of the 600 people, in the 60 ward committees, from the BJP. 

“This is against the provisions of the Karnataka Municipal Corporations (Amendment) Act of 2011,’’ he said, and accused the local MLA of puting pressure on the commissioner.

The MCC had received more than 1,200 applications from residents, to become members of the ward committees to be formed in 60 wards. Lobo questioned the Commissioner, as to why almost 600 applications were rejected, without assigning any reason, thus defeating the principles of natural justice.

It is mandatory that all city corporations need to form ward committees, comprising 10 members in each ward, as per the 2011 amendment of the Karnataka Municipal Act. Following this, the MCC invited applications from citizens to take part in the ward committees as its members. While November 15 was the last date, the city corporation extended the deadline to December 4 based on the request of people, he said. 

Citizens are requested to file their objections and grievances within a period of 15 days at the zonal offices, addressed to the zonal commissioners and inventory officers at the central office, or email the same concerns to [email protected].

July 27,2021

Bengaluru, July 27: The newly elected leader of BJP legislature party Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday promised to work hard to provide good governance by taking along all sections of the society.

Speaking to the media after getting elected as new leader, he said "I will strive hard to keep the confidence reposed by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP National President JP Nadda and the outgoing Chief minister BS Yediyurappa".

"With the able guidance of the party leader Yediyurappa, I will take all measures to protect the interests of all the people especially the farmers" he said.

The CM-designate also thanked all party leaders, who proposed and seconded his name for the coveted post.

August 3,2021

Dubai, Aug 3: Fully vaccinated UAE residents holding valid visas from six countries - India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Nigeria and Uganda - will be allowed to enter the UAE from August 5.  At least 14 days should have passed after receiving the second vaccine dose. They must also hold a certificate to this effect.

This is among a string of exemptions announced by the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA).

Passenger entry from these six countries is, otherwise, on hold.

Additionally, vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers from the following categories are allowed entry from August 5:

>> Health workers employed in the UAE. These include doctors, nurses and technicians

>> Those working in the UAE’s education sector: Universities, colleges, schools and institutes

>> Students in the country

>> Humanitarian cases who hold valid residency

>> Those employed in federal and local government agencies

Previously, only passengers under eight exempted categories were allowed entry from restricted countries. The categories were:

>> Citizens of the UAE and their first-degree relatives;

>> Diplomatic personnel between the UAE and the applicable countries, including administrative workers;

>> Official delegations, subject to obtaining prior approval;

>> Expo 2020 international participants and exhibitors; and personnel sponsored by its organiser.

>> UAE residents with gold or silver residency permit;

>> Crews of cargo and transit flights of foreign companies;

>> Businessmen and businesswomen, provided they hold an approval from the General Authority for the Security of Ports, Borders and Free Zones, and heads of higher committees of the emergency, crisis and disaster management teams of the Emirate concerned;

>> Employees belonging to vital functions according to the classification of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship. 

July 25,2021

Bengaluru, July 25: Over 500 Veerashaiva-Lingayat samijis from different parts of Karnataka on Sunday demanded that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, whose exit appears imminent, should be allowed to continue in office.

On a call given by Balehosur Math seer Dingaleshwara Swami, Rudramuni Swami of Tiptur and Basavakumar Swami of Chitradurga, the seers organised a conclave at the Palace Grounds and passed a resolution in favour of Yediyurappa.

Dropping a hint about his continuation in the office, Yediyurappa had said on July 22 that the party central leadership is going to issue a direction to him by Sunday evening, which he would abide by.

Speaking on the occasion, Dingaleshwar Swami said it was not proper to remove the chief minister.

"It is not proper to remove Yediyurappa. We have congregated here to boost the morale of the chief minister. We are neither in favour or opposed to anyone. Our sole objective is to see that the Chief Minister, who is doing a good work, should be allowed to continue," he added.

A seer attending the event said the politicians bring reforms in the administration while the seers role is to bring reforms in society as well as the individuals.

However, when a politician is doing a good job, he should not be removed, he said, adding that it is the responsibility of the pontiffs to pressurise the party leadership to heed to them, he added.

