Mangaluru civic body favoured BJP while drafting ward committees? ‘90% members belong to one party’

Mangaluru, Aug 5: The Mangaluru City Corporation, which has announced a tentative list containing the names of all nominated/qualified members of 60 ward committees, has reportedly given priority to a particular party.

Former MLA J R Lobo has condemned the draft ward committees list published on MCC’s website, accusing that the list looked like the commissioner was arm twisted into including 90% of the 600 people, in the 60 ward committees, from the BJP.

“This is against the provisions of the Karnataka Municipal Corporations (Amendment) Act of 2011,’’ he said, and accused the local MLA of puting pressure on the commissioner.

The MCC had received more than 1,200 applications from residents, to become members of the ward committees to be formed in 60 wards. Lobo questioned the Commissioner, as to why almost 600 applications were rejected, without assigning any reason, thus defeating the principles of natural justice.

It is mandatory that all city corporations need to form ward committees, comprising 10 members in each ward, as per the 2011 amendment of the Karnataka Municipal Act. Following this, the MCC invited applications from citizens to take part in the ward committees as its members. While November 15 was the last date, the city corporation extended the deadline to December 4 based on the request of people, he said.

Citizens are requested to file their objections and grievances within a period of 15 days at the zonal offices, addressed to the zonal commissioners and inventory officers at the central office, or email the same concerns to [email protected].