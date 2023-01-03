  1. Home
  Mangaluru: Class 9 student, on his way home from school, dies as bus hits scooter

News Network
January 3, 2023

Mangaluru, Jan 3: A class nine student died after the two-wheeler on which he was riding pillion was hit by a moving bus at Ullanje in Bajpe police station limits on the outskirts of the city last evening. 

The deceased is Charan(14), a local resident and student of Kateel school. He is survived by parents, sister and brother.

According to the police, the accident took place when the boy was returning home from school in the evening. 

It is learnt that Charan stopped a two-wheeler that was going towards Kinnigoli asked for a lift. As he was riding pillion, a bus which was moving from Kinnigoli to Kateel hit the scooter near Jumadi Gudde of Ullanje.

Charan was thrown on to the road and came under the wheels of the bus, while the rider was thrown to the left side and survived. Traffic on the road was jammed for more than an hour.

Charan’s father Ganesh works at a mill at Kinnigoli. Post mortem of the mortal remains of Charan was carried out at Mulky government hospital.

News Network
December 24,2022

India's Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced that RT-PCR testing will be made mandatory for international arrivals from five countries.

Passengers from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Thailand will be tested. If travellers test positive or display symptoms of Covid-19, they will be put under quarantine.

Filling the Air Suvidha form to declare current health status will also be made compulsory for international passengers arriving from the aforementioned countries.

Yesterday, India issued updated Covid-19 guidelines for international passengers arriving in the country, with effect from 10am IST (8.30am UAE) today.

The new guidelines are being revised in light of the "increasing trajectory of Covid-19 cases being noted in some countries across the world," said the notice by the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The Consulate General of India in Dubai also took to Twitter on Friday to share the advisory.

The updated protocol underlines that two per cent of passengers on the flight will undergo random testing for Covid-19 on arrival. Additionally, passengers having symptoms of Covid-19 during travel shall be isolated as per standard protocol.

The ministry noted that children under 12 years of age are exempted from post-arrival random testing. However, if found symptomatic for Covid-19 on arrival or during the self-monitoring period, they shall undergo testing and treated as per protocol.

News Network
December 25,2022

Kasaragod, Dec 24: An 11-month-old baby passed away after falling into a bucket full of water at Ambalathara Elane Mile in Kasaragod district. 

The victim has been identified as Muhammad Rameez, son of Abdul Jabbar and Razina couple. The tragedy occurred a day after the death of child’s grandmother.

The child who was playing inside the house enter the bathroom and fell into a bucket filled with water at around 8:30 am on Saturday.

His mother was reportedly cooking food at this time. After the child went missing, the family searched for it and found it in the bucket.

News Network
December 28,2022

Moscow, Dec 28: Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, an arch loyalist of Vladimir Putin given a new job this week, predicted war between Germany and France next year and a civil war in the United States that would lead to Elon Musk becoming president.

Medvedev, deputy head of Putin's advisory security council, served as president during a four-year spell when Putin held the office of prime minister. He appears to have seen his fortune rise in the Kremlin, which said on Monday he would now serve as Putin's deputy on a body overseeing the military industry.

In his list of predictions for 2023, published on his personal Telegram and Twitter accounts, he also foresaw Britain rejoining the EU, which would in turn collapse.

Musk, the Tesla boss who now owns Twitter, responded to the suggestion he would emerge as U.S. president by tweeting back "Epic thread!!", although he also criticised some of Medvedev's predictions. Medvedev has praised Musk in the past for proposing Ukraine cede territory to Russia in a peace deal.

Since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, Medvedev has reinvented himself as an arch-hawk, framing the conflict in apocalyptic, religious terms and referring to Ukrainians as "cockroaches" in language Kyiv says is openly genocidal. Last week he made a rare foreign visit to China, holding talks on foreign policy with President Xi Jinping.

Political scientist Vladimir Pastukhov said Medvedev's newly outspoken public persona appeared to have found favour with his boss.

"Medvedev's Telegram posts have found at least one reader, and indeed an admirer: Putin," Pastukhov, a political science professor at London's University College London, wrote on his own Telegram. 

