Mangaluru: Class 9 student, on his way home from school, dies as bus hits scooter

Mangaluru, Jan 3: A class nine student died after the two-wheeler on which he was riding pillion was hit by a moving bus at Ullanje in Bajpe police station limits on the outskirts of the city last evening.

The deceased is Charan(14), a local resident and student of Kateel school. He is survived by parents, sister and brother.

According to the police, the accident took place when the boy was returning home from school in the evening.

It is learnt that Charan stopped a two-wheeler that was going towards Kinnigoli asked for a lift. As he was riding pillion, a bus which was moving from Kinnigoli to Kateel hit the scooter near Jumadi Gudde of Ullanje.

Charan was thrown on to the road and came under the wheels of the bus, while the rider was thrown to the left side and survived. Traffic on the road was jammed for more than an hour.

Charan’s father Ganesh works at a mill at Kinnigoli. Post mortem of the mortal remains of Charan was carried out at Mulky government hospital.