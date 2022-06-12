Mangaluru: Class 9 student of ‘Sharada Vidyanikethana’ ends life as warden prevents him from wishing mom on birthday

Mangaluru, Jun 12: A 14-year-old boy hanged himself to death at the hostel of a private school under the limits of Ullal police station after the warden allegedly refused to provide mobile phone to wish his mother on her birthday.

The deceased has been identified as Poorvaj, a Class 9 student of Sharada Vidyanikethana Public School, near Thalapady. The boy hailed from Hosakote, Bengaluru.

It is said that Poorvaj requested the hostel warden to provide mobile phone to call and wish his mother on her birthday, i.e., on June 11. However, the warden refused to give the phone citing hostel rules.

On the other hand, his family members reportedly tried to contact Poorvaj over a dozen times over the phone, but in vain.

Deeply hurt by the cruel rules, the boy resorted to the extreme step after writing a death note. “Happy birthday mom… Miss you… I love you mom... I am dying... Be happy and take my fees from this school…” he wrote.

He was reportedly seen upset till midnight. Today morning he was found dead when other students went to meet him. The family members reached the hostel in the evening.