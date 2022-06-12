  1. Home
  2. Mangaluru: Class 9 student of ‘Sharada Vidyanikethana’ ends life as warden prevents him from wishing mom on birthday

coastaldigest.com news network
June 12, 2022

poorwaj.jpg

Mangaluru, Jun 12: A 14-year-old boy hanged himself to death at the hostel of a private school under the limits of Ullal police station after the warden allegedly refused to provide mobile phone to wish his mother on her birthday.

The deceased has been identified as Poorvaj, a Class 9 student of Sharada Vidyanikethana Public School, near Thalapady. The boy hailed from Hosakote, Bengaluru.

It is said that Poorvaj requested the hostel warden to provide mobile phone to call and wish his mother on her birthday, i.e., on June 11. However, the warden refused to give the phone citing hostel rules.

On the other hand, his family members reportedly tried to contact Poorvaj over a dozen times over the phone, but in vain. 

Deeply hurt by the cruel rules, the boy resorted to the extreme step after writing a death note. “Happy birthday mom… Miss you… I love you mom... I am dying... Be happy and take my fees from this school…” he wrote.

He was reportedly seen upset till midnight. Today morning he was found dead when other students went to meet him. The family members reached the hostel in the evening. 

deathnote.jpg

News Network
June 8,2022

The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday hiked benchmark lending rates by 50 basis points in its bid to tame the surging inflation, governor Shaktikanta Das announced as the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), which started its deliberations on Monday, concluded its review.

RBI raised the repo rate, or the rate at which the central bank lends short-term cash to other banks, by 50 basis points to 4.90 per cent from 4.40 per cent.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based inflation, which RBI factors in while arriving at its monetary policy, is on the rise since October 2021. Retail inflation has remained above RBI's upper tolerance level of 6 per cent since January. 

It had soared to an 8-year high of 7.79 per cent in April. The government has tasked the central bank to ensure retail inflation remains at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on either side.

Last month, in an off-cycle review MPC raised the key policy rate (repo) by 40 basis points to 4.4 per cent in a bid to curb soaring prices and inflation. It was the first rate hike after August 2018.

With an aim to cushion the impact of lockdown, RBI had slashed the repo rate by 75 basis points to 4.40 per cent in March 27, 2020 from 5.15 per cent.

On May 22, 2020, RBI again cut the repo rate by 40 basis points and brought it down to 4 per cent. Thereafter, it maintained status-quo in the benchmark interest rate for almost two years before increasing it on May 4, 2022.

News Network
May 31,2022

New Delhi, May 31: India’s economy probably grew slower than previously estimated last year, with virus curbs in the final quarter seen as a drag on activity while the war in Europe has added a new inflation hurdle to recovery.

Data due Tuesday is likely to show gross domestic product in the year to March 2022 grew 8.7% from a year ago, according to the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey. That’s slower than the 8.9% expansion projected by the Statistics Ministry three months ago.

In the January-March quarter, the economy likely expanded 3.9%, according to the survey, a performance that will mark the low point of the year.

The pace of growth eased amid the surge in omicron infections and temporary activity restrictions, said Rahul Bajoria, chief India economist for Barclays Plc. “While the movement restrictions were short-lived, other headwinds from global supply shortages and higher input costs also impeded the pace of expansion.”

Asia’s third largest economy had just begun recovering from the pandemic-induced slump when a surge in Omicron cases in January brought back some of the virus-related restrictions. The war in Ukraine, in February, further added to its woes, pushing up commodity prices and squeezing supplies further.

Earlier this month, elevated prices forced India’s central bank to hike rates by 40 basis-points in an off-cycle meeting. Governor Shaktikanta Das, who is due to next review monetary policy June 8, has signaled more hikes to tame inflation, a move that may hurt demand further.

“Elevated commodity prices, slowing global growth and monetary policy tightening across most markets are likely to weigh on growth prospects,” said Teresa John, an economist with Nirmal Bang Equities Pvt in Mumbai. “We continue to expect contact-intensive services to lead the economic recovery even as high commodity prices weigh on manufacturing margins.” 

News Network
May 30,2022

tejaswini.jpg

Bengaluru, May 30: Medical apathy claimed another life in Karnataka's capital where a 21-year-old female died after undergoing surgery in a private hospital in the city. 

The deceased student has been identified as Tejasvini (21), a resident of Bagepalli. She was an engineering student who was staying in a PG accommodation. 

The family of the deceased filed a complaint against the perpetrators and the hospital and two doctors have been booked for causing death due to negligence. An FIR of death due to negligence has been filed against the hospital (Jeevika Hospital) and two doctors. 

The post-mortem report is awaited and police will take further action after the report gives clarity on the cause of the death. The police have also sought a second opinion by a government hospital doctor in order to ascertain what happened leading to the death of the young woman.

Tejaswini had suffered severe hand injury after she fell down in the bathroom of her PG on Sunday. She was rushed to Maarathahalli Jeevika Hospital for treatment where she was advised a surgery by the doctors and within a few hours of the hand surgery being conducted, she passed away at around 4 a.m. on Monday. 

The two doctors who have been booked have been identified as anaesthesia specialist Dr Shahshank and Dr Ashok Shetty. 

The autopsy report will help cops to go forward with their investigation and subsequent action.

The hospital has remained mum on the issue and further communication from the board is awaited. It is to be noted that the criminal medical apathy has claimed numerous lives in Karnataka, particularly the state capital Bengaluru.

The tragic loss of life of a 21-year-old woman who had gone with the hope of getting better after a hand surgery has once again put the issue of medical negligence in the spotlight.

