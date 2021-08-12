  1. Home
  2. Mangaluru: CM Bommai instructs health dept to hold paediatric camps

Mangaluru: CM Bommai instructs health dept to hold paediatric camps

News Network
August 12, 2021

Mangaluru, Aug 12: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said the government has instructed the health department to hold paediatric camps across the state post detection of coronavirus cases among children.

Speaking to media persons at Mangaluru airport, Bommai said the camps will not only detect COVID-19 cases, but also check malnutrition and other problem.

The Health Department will conduct the camps in affiliation with the Education Department. “It will be conducted in a big way,” he said.

Bommai said officials of the departments of revenue, health, women and child welfare and education have been directed to organise health camps in schools and PHCs to improve health of children on a warfooting and take necessary steps to improve their immunity.

Incidentally, Karkala MLA and Energy Minister V Sunil Kumar had initiated a particular drive in this regard in his constituency in Udupi district in July.

The Chief Minister arrived in Mangaluru on a two-day go to to Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts. He was accompanied by Health and Family Welfare Minister Sudhakar, Energy Minster V Sunil Kumar and Social Welfare Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary.

Later, Bommai inaugurated the new ICU unit of the Medicine Division at the Wenlock District Office in Garaga.

CM Bommai will chair a meeting on Covid-19 containment measures. After chairing the meeting, he will leave for Udupi and lay the foundation stone for a 250-bed District Government Hospital.

Thereafter, he will hold a Covid-19 meeting in Udupi district at the District Office Complex. Later, CM Bommai will return to Mangaluru for an overnight stay. On Friday, 13 August morning, he will visit areas on the Karnataka-Kerala bordr to check containment measures.

As many as 500 children have tested positive for Covid-19 during the first ten days of August in Bengaluru, creating a worrisome situation for parents.

According to a health bulletin, 88 children between the age group of 0 to 9 years and 305 children between the age of 10 to 19 years have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The health department has considered this development as alarming situation and has already started initiating strict measures to contain the contagion.

Parents have been advised to vaccinate themselves with two doses of Covid first and then monitor their children properly.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 2,2021

africanprotesters.jpg

Bengaluru, Aug 2: Police on Monday said they had to lathicharge some African nationals staging a demonstration here following the alleged custodial death of one of their fellow countryman.

According to the police, the African was detained for possessing five gms of Ecstasy pills and while in custody he complained of chest pain and cold. 

The police said they took the foreigner, who was studying in college, to a hospital where he died of a suspected cardiac arrest.

They said it was not a case of custodial death.

After hearing this, a number of Africans staged the protest in front of the police station where their countryman was detained.

One of the protestors allegedly assaulted a policeman for the incident. This led to the lathicharge, said the police.

Police have said they launched a crackdown on African nationals across the city and raided 65 houses on July 15 before arresting 38 foreigners for overstaying.

Police said they had seized a huge quantity of narcotics from the foreigners.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 29,2021

Bengaluru, July 29: Karnataka has reported 2,052 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 35 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,01,247 and the toll to 36,491, the health department said on Thursday.

The day also saw 1,332 discharges, continuing to outnumber the fresh cases, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 28,41,479. Out of 2,052 new cases reported on Thursday, 506 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 257 discharges and only 9 deaths. Total number of active cases in the state is at 23,253. 

Out of 35 deaths reported on Thursday 9 are from Bengaluru Urban, Dakshina Kannada 8, Chamarajanagara, Kolara, Mysuru, Uttara Kannada 2, followed by others. Among the districts where new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 506, Dakshina Kannada 396, Udupi 174, Mysuru 157, Hassan 136, followed by others. 

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,26,463, followed by Mysuru 1,72,637 and Tumakuru 1,17,667. Cumulatively a total of 3.83 crore samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,48,861 were tested on Thursday alone.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 3,2021

hocky1.jpg

India men's hockey team lost their semifinal match against the 2018 world champions Belgium on Tuesday at the Tokyo Olympics, thus missing out on a chance to make their first Olympic final in over four decades. The last time India had played the men's hockey final at the Olympics was back in 1980 when the team had won the gold medal.

This was India's first meeting against Belgium since their 2-3 defeat in the FIH Pro League match in February 2019. But India's campaign is still not over as they would compete in the Bronze medal match on Thursday where they will face the loser of the second semifinal between Australia and Germany.

India got off to a nervy start, conceding an early penalty corner in the semifinal. Felix Denayer sent a ball inside the scoring circle, and the ball was deflected off by Rupinder Pal Singh. Despite Alexander Hendrickx not being on the turf at that point, Luick Luypaert made the most of the opportunity and scored an early goal for Belgium in the second minute of the first quarter.

It took India nine minutes to get things back to level-pegging as Harmanpreet Singh smashed a powerful dragflick past Belgium goalkeeper Vincent Vanasch after the World Champions conceded a penalty corner. Two minutes later, Amit Rohidas passed a ball to Mandeep Singh inside the circle, and the Indian forward turned a tomahawk shot into the nets to give India the lead.

But Belgium came back strong in the 2nd quarter, getting as many as four penalty corners within a matter of minutes. Hendrickx scored his 12th goal of the Olympics from a penalty corner, getting things again back to level terms as both teams went into the halftime with two goals apiece.

The third quarter was a cagey affair with neither of the two teams getting too many opportunities but India's inability to prevent penalty corners cost them in the final 15 minutes. Alexander Hendrickx scored two more goals, the fourth one coming from a penalty stroke.

With India putting an extra attacker on the field, and PR Sreejesh not on the turf, Belgium veteran John-John Dohmen scored the fifth goal in the dying minutes. But by that point, it was a mere formality.

It has been a good journey for India men's hockey team in Tokyo Olympics so far, defeating New Zealand 3-2 in their opening group game, and then picking up wins over Germany (2-0), Spain (3-1), Argentina (3-1), and Japan (5-3) in the group matches. Barring the 7-1 defeat against Australia, India had won all their games so far, but could not surpass the Belgium test. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.