Mangaluru: CM Bommai instructs health dept to hold paediatric camps

Mangaluru, Aug 12: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said the government has instructed the health department to hold paediatric camps across the state post detection of coronavirus cases among children.

Speaking to media persons at Mangaluru airport, Bommai said the camps will not only detect COVID-19 cases, but also check malnutrition and other problem.

The Health Department will conduct the camps in affiliation with the Education Department. “It will be conducted in a big way,” he said.

Bommai said officials of the departments of revenue, health, women and child welfare and education have been directed to organise health camps in schools and PHCs to improve health of children on a warfooting and take necessary steps to improve their immunity.

Incidentally, Karkala MLA and Energy Minister V Sunil Kumar had initiated a particular drive in this regard in his constituency in Udupi district in July.

The Chief Minister arrived in Mangaluru on a two-day go to to Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts. He was accompanied by Health and Family Welfare Minister Sudhakar, Energy Minster V Sunil Kumar and Social Welfare Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary.

Later, Bommai inaugurated the new ICU unit of the Medicine Division at the Wenlock District Office in Garaga.

CM Bommai will chair a meeting on Covid-19 containment measures. After chairing the meeting, he will leave for Udupi and lay the foundation stone for a 250-bed District Government Hospital.

Thereafter, he will hold a Covid-19 meeting in Udupi district at the District Office Complex. Later, CM Bommai will return to Mangaluru for an overnight stay. On Friday, 13 August morning, he will visit areas on the Karnataka-Kerala bordr to check containment measures.

As many as 500 children have tested positive for Covid-19 during the first ten days of August in Bengaluru, creating a worrisome situation for parents.

According to a health bulletin, 88 children between the age group of 0 to 9 years and 305 children between the age of 10 to 19 years have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The health department has considered this development as alarming situation and has already started initiating strict measures to contain the contagion.

Parents have been advised to vaccinate themselves with two doses of Covid first and then monitor their children properly.