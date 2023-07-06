Mangaluru college girl killed as car crashes into roadside hillock amid heavy rain

Mangaluru, Jul 6: A 19-year-old girl lost his life while her mother escaped with minor injuries when a car in which they were travelling in crashed into a roadside hillock near Thumbey in Bantwal taluk on Thursday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Khateejat Hanna (20), daughter of Abdul Majeed, a resident of Puttur Koornadka. She was a student of BBM at St Aloysius College in Mangaluru.

Hanna’s mother Sameema and driver Shaan escaped with minor injuries.

It is said that the Hanna was accompanying her mother to a hospital in Bengaluru to get treatment for certain allergy.

Sources said that the driver lost control over his vehicle due to heavy rainfall and crashed into a road side hillock.

The impact was such that the door of the car came off and the girl was thrown out of the vehicle. She breathed her last on the way to hospital.

Jurisdictional police personnel visited the spot and registered a case.