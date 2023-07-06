  1. Home
  Mangaluru college girl killed as car crashes into roadside hillock amid heavy rain

News Network
July 6, 2023

Mangaluru, Jul 6: A 19-year-old girl lost his life while her mother escaped with minor injuries when a car in which they were travelling in crashed into a roadside hillock near Thumbey in Bantwal taluk on Thursday morning. 

The deceased has been identified as Khateejat Hanna (20), daughter of Abdul Majeed, a resident of Puttur Koornadka. She was a student of BBM at St Aloysius College in Mangaluru.

Hanna’s mother Sameema and driver Shaan escaped with minor injuries.

It is said that the Hanna was accompanying her mother to a hospital in Bengaluru to get treatment for certain allergy.

Sources said that the driver lost control over his vehicle due to heavy rainfall and crashed into a road side hillock.  

The impact was such that the door of the car came off and the girl was thrown out of the vehicle. She breathed her last on the way to hospital. 

Jurisdictional police personnel visited the spot and registered a case. 

News Network
July 3,2023

Mangaluru, July 3: A 22-year-old youth from Mangaluru was found dead in Talakona waterfall near Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh. 

Sumant Amin, a resident of Kulai Honnakatte in Mangaluru, was pursuing his master degree in science at a prestigious college in Tamil Nadu. 

Sumant was at Talakona Waterfall for a picnic with his friends on Friday. 

He reportedly asked his friends to film a video of him diving into the Talakona Waterfall. But, he did not surface after a long time. Worried about him, his friends informed a nearby police station and the forest staff.

A rescue team reached the spot and found out that Sumanth's head was caught between two rocks underwater. His body was recovered from the pond on Saturday.

Mortal remains of Sumant were brough to his residence at Kulai on Sunday. 

Sumant was an intelligent student and of helping nature. Documentary, photography and travel were his hobbies. 

Sumant is survived by his father Suresh Amin, who works as manager at Payyanur branch of Canara Bank and mother Umakshi, who is serving as head teacher at Kenjaru government school.

News Network
July 6,2023

Mangaluru, July 6: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rain to lash Karnataka till July 10, while it also issued a red alert for the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Udupi.

The much awaited monsoon rain have arrived in the state, bringing cheers to the farming community.

State capital Bengaluru woke up to drizzles on Thursday morning, but commuters faced trouble as waterlogging in parts of the city led to traffic jams.

Meanwhile, fishermen have alerted not to venture into the sea.

One person was killed in Dakshina Kannada district on Wednesday due to the heavy rain.

It is predicted that the Uttara Kannada district will witness thunderstorms with heavy winds.

Heavy rain will lash Belagavi, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Kalaburgi, Raichur, Chikkamagalur, Davanagere, Kodagu, Shivamogga and Vijayanagar districts.

Mysuru, Ramnagar and Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Kolar are also expected to witness downpours.

Dams and water reservoirs in the state, which were dried due to lack of rains have started filling up.

The water level in KRS dam has reached 10.17 tmc. This time last year, the water level stood at 34.06 tmc.

The recorded inflow is 1,249 cusecs.

Alamatti dam has recorded 19.24 tmc of water against 50.04 tmc feet of water storage last year.

Tungabhadra dam with 259 cusecs of water inflow has 3.07 tmc of water following initial rain. In the same time last year, the dam had 50.7 tmc of water.

Linganamakki dam has recorded inflow of 9,237 cusecs of water, Kabini reservoir is seeing an inflow of 3,431 cusecs of water following incessant rains. Bhadra dam is seeing 2,397 cusecs of water inflow, Harangi dam is witnessing 1,518 cusecs of inflow and Supa dam is seeing an inflow of 1,736 cusecs of water.

Varahi dam, Malaprabha dams are yet to receive water inflow, according to authorities.

News Network
July 5,2023

Mangaluru/Udupi, July 5: An elderly man died after a two-wheeler which he was riding plunged into a lake situated by the side of the road at Maliadi near Thekkatte late in Udupi district last night.

The deceased, Diwakar Shetty, 65, lost control of the two-wheeler due to heavy downpour and the bike plunged into a 15 to 20-feet deep lake which did not have any barrier on the side of the road.

On getting information from the local people, the police, fire department personnel and diver Ishwara Malpe rushed to the spot. Shetty's body was retrieved at around 1.30 am on Wednesday. A case has been registered in this regard at Kota Police Station.

In a separate incident, a 52-year-old man died after he accidentally fell into water while crossing a culvert at Pilar in Someshwara TMC limits in Dakshina Kannada yesterday evening. The deceased is Suresh Gatti, a painter by profession. Though he was rushed to hospital, doctors declared him dead.

Meanwhile, rain continues to lash various parts of twin districts. With IMD announcing a red alert, Deputy Commissioners in DK and Udupi have declared holidays for schools and PU Colleges.

In the last 24 hours (ending 8.30 am on Wednesday), Yadthare in Kundapura received 207.5 mm rainfall, Renjala 205 mm, Shirur 196 mm and Uppunda 182 mm of rainfall. While Marodi in Belthangady received 202 mm of rain, Balanja received 196 mm and Pajir 188 mm of rain.

The water level in rivers Nethravathi, Kumaradhara, and Phalguni have increased following good showers in the catchment areas. The four gates of Thumbe vented dam which supplies water to Mangaluru city has been opened. The IMD has announced an orange alert in Dakshina Kannada on July 6 and 7. 
 

