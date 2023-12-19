  1. Home
  2. Mangaluru college student killed in car-bike collision

Mangaluru college student killed in car-bike collision

News Network
December 19, 2023

sarfaraz.jpg

A 20-year-old student was killed in a collision between a car and a motorbike near Chemnad under Bekal police station in Kasaragod district on Monday, December 18.

The deceased has been identified as Safarazul Aman (20), who was a student of a private college in Mangaluru and a resident of Chemnad Koliyadka.

Aman was rushed to a hospital in Mangaluru with serious injuries after the mishap. He breathed his last without responding to any treatment.

Bekal police have registered a case. Investigations are underway. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 14,2023

Puttur: Three have been apprehended by the Puttur rural police in Dakshina Kannada district in connection with the kidnap and murder of a youth. 

The arrested accused are Shivappa Hanumanta Madar,45, his brother Manjunath Madar,32, and brother-in-law Durgappa Madar,42, from Bagalkot. 

They are accused of arriving in a maxicab on November 17, kidnapping Hanumanta and brutally murdering him.

Puttur Rural police station registered a case regarding this incident on November 20.

Following this, the police formed a special team led by inspector Ravi BS from the Puttur Rural police station. This team travelled to various locations including Shivamogga, Bagalkot, Badami, Gadag, Hubballi, Dharwad, Belagavi, Bengaluru, and Kolar. 

They arrested Shivappa Hanumanta Madar and Manjunath from Bagalkot last week, who, upon questioning, disclosed that along with Durgappa Madar, they had kidnapped and murdered Hanumanta.

The trio then disposed of the body in the Agumbe Ghat. The accused were presented before a court, which remanded them in police custody for further investigation. 

Subsequently, the accused guided the police to the location near the 13th curve in Agumbe, where they had discarded the body. The body, which was in a decomposed state, was recovered. On Tuesday, the police arrested Durgappa in Belagavi.

On the murder motive, police said that preliminary investigation revealed that the accused Shivappa Hanumanta Madar’s wife, was allegedly having an affair with victim Hanumanta. This connection led to the planned kidnapping and murder of Hanumanta. 

The accused had kidnapped the victim from Kumbra in Puttur, and they subsequently travelled through Hebri in Udupi district. After committing the crime, the accused fled, leaving no trace of evidence behind.

The investigations were conducted under the directions of SP CB Ryshyanth, additional SP Dharmappa MN and Puttur DSP Arun Nage Gowda.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 19,2023

abductees.jpg

A Geneva-based rights group has called for an urgent international investigation into torture and murder of Palestinian abductees held in Israel’s “Guantanamo-like” jails.

In a statement released on Monday, the Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor said it had gathered testimonies confirming recent reports in Israeli media about the regime’s field execution of the Gaza abductees.

The Sde Teman Israeli army camp has been turned into “a new Guantanamo-like prison,” where detainees lose their lives after being subjected to extreme torture and mistreatment, it added.

The Israeli army uses open-air chicken coops to house the inmates and withhold food or drink for long periods of time.

The rights group also noted that the Palestinians held in Sde Teman are caged in inhumane conditions, blindfolded and subjected to harsh interrogations with their hands tied.

It further said that turning on lights at night, as well as barring the abductees from using phones and meeting lawyers and representatives from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) are among the torture tactics being used at the Israeli jail.

The testimonies affirm that multiple elderly abductees endured cruel beatings and humiliating treatment, Euro-Med said.

One of the released detainees, who was speaking on condition of anonymity, said that he witnessed Israeli soldiers directly shooting and killing five abductees in separate incidents.

Earlier, Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported the deaths of six Palestinians in Israeli prisons since the beginning of Israel’s ongoing bloody war on Gaza.

Despite evidence of violence preceding the inmates’ death or medical neglect – their cause of death was not established, according to the report.

It added that Just 71 out of 500 Palestinians arrested during the Gaza war have been brought before Israeli courts, and that the remaining detainees have been moved to prisons run by the Israeli Prison Service or to detention facilities run by the regime’s so-called internal security service, Shin Bet.

Previously, the Euro-Med field teams documented the detention of more than 1,200 Palestinian civilians in random Israeli arrest campaigns across Gaza during Israel’s onslaught on the besieged territory.

The abductees were subjected to all forms of beatings and ill-treatment during their detention and purposefully left blindfolded, nearly nude, and kneeling on the ground upon their release.

Israel waged the devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian Hamas resistance group carried out Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Since the start of the aggression against Gaza, the Tel Aviv regime has killed at least 19,453 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 52,286 others.

Thousands more are also missing and presumed dead under the rubble in Gaza, which is under “complete siege” by Israel. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 8,2023

mohammadashiq2.jpg

India's top culinary reality show MasterChef India Season 8 has found its winner. Premiered exclusively on SonyLIV, Mohammed Aashiq, a 24-year-old south Indian city of Manglauru has been adjudged as the champion.

The other contestants who were in the race to win the coveted MasterChef golden coat included Suraj Thapa, Rukhsaar Sayeed, and Nambie Jessica Marak. 

Managluru boy

A food enthusiast, Aashiq hails from the coastal city of Mangaluru in Karnataka. With dreams of becoming a chef, Aashiq opened a small juice shop in his hometown called Kulukki Hub. The sole breadwinner for his family, Aashiq auditioned in the previous season of MasterChef India but got through the show only this season with his audition recipe, Fish Fry Mangalurean style.

Toughest challenge 

In an interview with NewsBytes in November, Aashiq recalled one of the toughest challenges he faced in the MasterChef kitchen. A savory chef, Aashiq had trouble replicating Chef Pooja Dhingra's macaroons for an immunity pin challenge. "It might appear to be simple, but it was very tricky. There were so many technical challenges that I had to cope with during the baking process."

Audition round

The decision over his audition dish was kept on hold by Chefs Vikas Khanna and Ranveer Brar over its portion size. The pending decision was the biggest learning for Aashiq in the kitchen.

"It was that very day when they taught me what the exact portion and proportion of a dish should be while serving on the plate," he said.

Mangaluean recipes

Whether it was the Fish Fry Magalorean Style or the Crispy Paradise, Aashiq's food inspiration has mostly been a reflection of his Mangalorean upbringing. "Presenting Manglurean dishes in a global way is what I aim to do. My attempt is to give the local food an international face since it is often underestimated," he had said in an interview.

mohammadashiq.jpg

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.