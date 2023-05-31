Mangaluru cops arrest Mumbai-based businessman K Vishwanath Shetty in financial fraud case

Mangaluru, May 31: The Cyber-crime, Economic offences and Narcotics (CEN) wing of the Mangaluru City Police has apprehended Kalathur Vishwanath Shetty, a businessman from Mumbai, in connection with a financial fraud case.

The arrest comes after allegations of Shetty’s involvement in defrauding Rohan Monteiro, the managing director of Mangaluru-based construction firm Rohan Corporation, and Harish, the owner of a financing company in Thokkottu.

According to the police, Vishwanath Shetty, along with an accomplice known as Kadam from Mumbai, had promised to help avail a loan of Rs 300 crores to the building construction company.

The accused had reportedly taken an advance of Rs 1.75 crore from them. However, it was later revealed that Shetty failed to deliver on his promise.

Hence, a case of cheating was filed against Shetty.