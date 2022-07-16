Mangaluru: Cops open fire at rowdy-sheeter

  1. Home
coastaldigest.com news network
July 17, 2022

Mangaluru, Jul 17: The police today opened fire at a rowdy sheeter after he alleged attacked two cops in a bid to escape near Konaje on the outskirts of the city.

The accused, identified as Mukhtar, was involved in around 15 cases. He was underground for last five years and was apprehended by the cops yesterday.

The incident occurred when he was being taken for spot inspection at Asaigoli near Konaje by the police. 

According to police, the accused tried to escape by attacking two sleuths. SI Pradeep immediately shot one round in the air to warn him and then shot at his legs.

Two police personnel – Vasudeva and Akbar – suffered injuries in the melee. They were admitted to a private hospital at Deralakatte.

City police commissioner N Shahsi Kumar and other senior visited the spot after the incident. 

News Network
July 9,2022

Bengaluru, July 9: An earthquake of 4.4 magnitude on the Richter scale struck Vijayapura district on Saturday morning, Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) said.

The earthquake occurred at 6:22:14 am, epicentred at 2.3 kms NW of Kannur GP, Vijayapura Taluk, Vijayapura district (Bordering Vijayapura and Maharashtra region), it said in a statement. 

KSNDMC Director Manoj Rajan said, as per the Seismic Intensity map of the said earthquake from the epicentre, the intensity observed is moderate and the tremor might be felt up to a radial distance of 30-40 kms from the epicentre.

"This type of earthquake would not create any harm to the local community as it is moderate, though there might be local vibrations felt. The epicenter falls in Seismic Zone III and the region is void of any structural discontinuities as per the tectonic map," he said, adding that the community need not panic as the intensity observed is moderate.

Tremors felt in Belagavi district

Mild tremors were felt at Shirhatti village in Athani taluk of Belagavi district too resulting in the residents running out of their houses in panic.

Tremors were felt between 6.10 am and 6.20 am on Saturday. Those sleeping on their roof sheds and the first floor of their houses felt the tremors and ran out. 

The walls of old houses developed cracks due to the tremors.

News Network
July 5,2022

Bengaluru, July 5: The sleuths of Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) are conducting raids on the properties belonging to Chamarajpet MLA and Congress leader B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan in a disproportionate assets (DA) case.

According to ACB officials, the case of DA has been registered based on a report of the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The ED had conducted raids on the properties of Khan in August 2021 on the allegations of money laundering after his name surfaced in the IMA ponzi scam. 

A team of 40 officials are conducting raids in five places simultaneously. 

The searches are being conducted in the residence of Khan near Cantonment Railway station, a flat in Silver Oak apartment, a guest house at Sadashivanagar, a building housing GK Associates office at Banashankari and National Travels office in Kalasipalya. The officials are questioning a few persons and verifying the documents. 

The local police have taken the necessary security measures in all the places to avoid Khan's followers gathering at the spot. 

