Mangaluru: Cops open fire at rowdy-sheeter

Mangaluru, Jul 17: The police today opened fire at a rowdy sheeter after he alleged attacked two cops in a bid to escape near Konaje on the outskirts of the city.

The accused, identified as Mukhtar, was involved in around 15 cases. He was underground for last five years and was apprehended by the cops yesterday.

The incident occurred when he was being taken for spot inspection at Asaigoli near Konaje by the police.

According to police, the accused tried to escape by attacking two sleuths. SI Pradeep immediately shot one round in the air to warn him and then shot at his legs.

Two police personnel – Vasudeva and Akbar – suffered injuries in the melee. They were admitted to a private hospital at Deralakatte.

City police commissioner N Shahsi Kumar and other senior visited the spot after the incident.