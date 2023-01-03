  1. Home
  2. Mangaluru: Counterfeit notes worth Rs 4.50 lakh seized, 2 arrested

Mangaluru: Counterfeit notes worth Rs 4.50 lakh seized, 2 arrested

News Network
January 3, 2023

Mangaluru, Jan 3: Two persons have been arrested by the city police after seizing counterfeit currency notes of Rs 500 denomination amounting to Rs 4.50 lakh. 

Acting on a tip off, the police arrested the duo while checking vehicles at check posts that were set up on the eve of New Year at strategic locations, said Commissioner of Police N Shashikumar to mediapersons.

According to police, two persons riding on a scooter tried to escape. The police waylaid their scooter and arrested both. They have been identified as Nijamuddin alias Nizam (32) from B C Road and Rajeem alias Rafi (31) from Jeppu.

During the interrogation, the duo revealed that they had collected counterfeit notes from one Daniel in Bengaluru. The Bengaluru city police have already arrested Daniel in a separate case. It is learnt that the fake notes were printed at Coimbatore. The arrested had reportedly told the police that they had contacted Daniel for fake currencies to repay the loans borrowed.

The arrested were produced before the court which remanded them in police custody.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 27,2022

Mangaluru: Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the criminal procedure code (CrPC) that were imposed in four police station limits of the Mangaluru city police commissionerate have been extended till 6 am on December 29, stated city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar.

Prohibitory orders were clamped in Surathkal, Bajpe, Kavoor and Panambur police station limits following the murder of Abdul Jaleel, 43, in front of his shop at Katipalla fourth block in Surathkal between 8 pm and 8.30 pm on December 24.

Accordingly, assembly of five or more persons, holding of public meetings, jathas, processions and carrying of firearms, explosives and crackers have been prohibited during the period. The commissioner has said that shouting provocative slogans and any activities that hurt the sentiments of the people are prohibited.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 1,2023

colors.jpg

Kiccha Sudeep brought down the curtains on the ninth season of Bigg Boss Kannada. The grand finale night was fun and exciting and had many dance performances. Sudeep took the fun factor to another level with his hosting skills and even raised the hand of Mangalurean actor-RJ Roopesh Shetty in victory. 

After defeating fellow housemates and spending over 100 days locked up inside the Bigg Boss house Shetty was declared the winner of Bigg Boss Kannada 9. Along with the trophy, he took home Rs 50 as the prize money. Rakesh Adiga is the first runner-up.

The two were among the four finalists from the show’s OTT version. After surviving the 42-day season, Rupesh and Rakesh entered Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 after spending a few days in isolation following Covid-19 protocol.

It was an emotional moment for the housemates when the video of their journeys was shown by Sudeep to the viewers and the formerly evicted contestants. After clashes inside the Bigg Boss house, everyone spoke highly of each other. 

Sudeep also confronted the evicted contestants and the finalists on the various issues that remained the highlight of the season. Housemates also performed on the stage on memorable songs from movies and made it an evening to remember.

The main theme of this season was creating a power imbalance on the show. "The combination of Bigg Boss Kannada seniors from both broadcast and OTT, and fresh house inmates itself was the craziest mix that one can ever imagine,” said Parameshwar Gundkal, Business Head, Colors Kannada. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 23,2022

vokkaligas.jpg

Bengaluru, Dec 23: Karnataka ministers and BJP legislators belonging to the dominant Vokkaliga community on Friday demanded 12 per cent reservation in admission in the state educational institutions and government jobs.

Under the leadership of state Revenue Minister R Ashoka, they submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Along with the call for reservations, the leaders also put forth some other demands for the welfare of the community.

The Vokkaligas come under the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in Karnataka. "Today, we submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister to increase our reservation from four per cent to 12 per cent. Though our population is 16 per cent, we want 12 per cent reservation," Ashoka told reporters after submitting the memorandum.

There are many people in the peasant community which is living in abject poverty, Ashoka said adding that many Vokkaligas lost their land to various development projects and are financially weak. According to state Health Minister K Sudhakar, the Vokkaliga ministers and MLAs had a meeting under the leadership of Ashoka where it was decided to put forth this demand.

The demand comes as the state government made a move to increase reservation from 15 per cent to 17 per cent for SCs and from three per cent to seven per cent for STs. Besides, the Panchamasali community among the Lingayat caste has also demanded their inclusion in the 2A category of OBCs.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.