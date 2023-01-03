Mangaluru: Counterfeit notes worth Rs 4.50 lakh seized, 2 arrested

Mangaluru, Jan 3: Two persons have been arrested by the city police after seizing counterfeit currency notes of Rs 500 denomination amounting to Rs 4.50 lakh.

Acting on a tip off, the police arrested the duo while checking vehicles at check posts that were set up on the eve of New Year at strategic locations, said Commissioner of Police N Shashikumar to mediapersons.

According to police, two persons riding on a scooter tried to escape. The police waylaid their scooter and arrested both. They have been identified as Nijamuddin alias Nizam (32) from B C Road and Rajeem alias Rafi (31) from Jeppu.

During the interrogation, the duo revealed that they had collected counterfeit notes from one Daniel in Bengaluru. The Bengaluru city police have already arrested Daniel in a separate case. It is learnt that the fake notes were printed at Coimbatore. The arrested had reportedly told the police that they had contacted Daniel for fake currencies to repay the loans borrowed.

The arrested were produced before the court which remanded them in police custody.