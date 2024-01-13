  1. Home
Mangaluru: Dance instructor, who stabbed college girl a dozen times for rejecting him, gets 18 years jail

News Network
January 13, 2024

Mangaluru: The second additional district and sessions (special) court has sentenced a man to 18 years of rigorous imprisonment for outraging the modesty of a college student and attempting to kill her by stabbing around a dozen times in broad daylight under the limits of Ullal police station on the outskirts of the city.

Special public prosecutor (SPP) Jyothi Pramod Nayak said that the convict Sushanth alias Shan, 31, had waylaid the woman and injured her grievously by stabbing her on her chest, stomach and other parts of the body after outraging the modesty on June 28, 2019.

The 20-year-old student of MBA at a private college at Karkala and a resident of Bagambila, was assaulted even after she fell on the ground.

The accused had later attempted to kill himself by injuring his neck and hand. Ullal police had booked a case under sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 354 (criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 307 (attempt to murder) and 309 (attempt to suicide) of the IPC. The second additional district and sessions (special) court judge Preethi KP delivered a verdict on Thursday.

The accused was earlier booked by Karkala police, and a court had remanded him in judicial custody for harassing the woman to marry him.

He committed the crime again on June 28, 2019, after being released from jail on bail. The girl, who was apparently returning from college had as usual, alighted at KSHEMA bus stand at Deralakatte around 4.30 pm and was walking towards home located behind the hospital when Sushanth who came from behind in a scooter suddenly attacked her. The girl collapsed on the road after she was stabbed multiple times. 

The then sub-inspector of Ullal police station Gurappa Kanthi had submitted a chargesheet to the court. The investigation had produced CCTV footage from two cameras. The trial of the case began on February 10, 2021, and 21 witnesses were examined.

Judge Preethi KP while pronouncing the judgment, declared him guilty of all offences he was charged with. While the accused was sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and a penalty of Rs 1 lakh under Section 307 of the IPC, he was awarded seven years of jail and Rs 1 lakh penalty under Section 326 of the IPC. Meanwhile, under Section 354 of the IPC, he has been sentenced to one year of jail and penalty of Rs 10,000. While one month of simple imprisonment was awarded under Section 341 of the IPC, Rs 1,000 penalty has been imposed on him under Section 309 of the IPC.

The jail term will run consecutively, the SPP said adding that Rs 2 lakh from the penalty will be handed over to the complainant woman.
 

News Network
January 5,2024

Bengaluru, Jan 5: Former Prime Minister and national President of JD(S) H.D. Deve Gowda on Friday said that under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, his party is determined to see Congress era end in Karnataka.

Addressing a press conference here, Deve Gowda said this while answering a question on the Karnataka government's action being taken against the Hindu activists. He said they are creating all this with a dream to defeat NDA and win 20 seats in Parliamentary elections in the state.

“On the one hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is chanting the name of Shri Ram. He is fasting and taking a bath in the Sarayu River. Here, in the name of CM Siddaramaiah, whom Congress considers as their Ram, they want to win 20 MP seats. This will remain a dream,” Deve Gowda stated.

“This is not possible in the state. This time under the leadership of PM Modi, we will win more seats than ever expected. The people are going to give a mandate,” he said.

There is no question of seat sharing. “We want to defeat Congress. There should be no argument in this regard. Seat sharing will be looked after later,” he said.

“I have governed the country without compromising a bit on secular ideals. You (Congress) and INDIA bloc have humiliated Deve Gowda. I am telling you today, we are determined to see Congress in Karnataka must be defeated and see the era of Congress under CM Siddaramaiah and DyCM D.K. Shivakumar should be over,” Deve Gowda charged.

News Network
January 7,2024

Mangaluru: In what comes as a shocking news, a 29-year-old man who was an amateur cricketer and and staff of the Kallamundkur Gram Panchayat near Moodbidri in Dakshina Kannada district died of a heart attack, while on his way to work on January 6.

The deceased has been identified as Chandrahas, a resident of Barkabettu village. 

Chandrahas reportedly collapsed about a hundred meters away from his residence on Saturday morning. He was rushed to a private hospital where he was declared brought dead.

It is learnt that Chandrahas had been working as a staff at the gram panchayat for the last 10 years. He had been an outstanding cricket player, representing the local cricket team KFC, and also a good artist.

After learning about his death, thousands of people gathered at the Panchayat office to pay their last respects. 

As a mark of respect, shops and establishments in Kallamundkur town remained closed for about 2 hours. The Panchayat president, members, staff, and others expressed their condolences. 

Media Release
January 13,2024

NRI International-Love All, an international humanity services forum, organized a zoom meeting on 7th, January 2024. It was attended by Ashok Arora and Rekha from United States; Shinders, Paul from Germany; Dr. Siddhu, Jalal Roomi, Yash Kansal and Prof. Pritam Singh from United Kingdom; Nasir Khursheed, Saleem Khaleefa and Obaid Gotori from Saudi Arabia; Nawab Sahib, and Iqbal khan from Canada; Esther Ramani and Michael Ramani from South Africa. 
The forum of dedicated Indian patriots, has been established in consonance with the spirit of 'Vasudhev Kutumbkam' and 'Universal brotherhood'. They are desirous to see its rich cultural heritage integrate the country; its democracy attains greater heights and are keen to work for the betterment of its people.

The group strongly felt that the present regime in India has destroyed its democracy and has created an atmosphere of fear and hatred amongst different groups/ sects/ religions and casts. 

It has also failed to tackle most of the important issues like, economic condition of the country, inflation, unemployment, safety of women, independence of media and judiciary, providing proper education and nutrition to the children. It has totally controlled and destroyed all the institutions including the election commission and the judiciary.

The forum resolved to appeal to all the likeminded political parties and activist to unite together to defeat these fascist forces. 

It also resolved to request the Indian National Congress to give complete freedom and respect to regional parties. Like thinking political parties should play a positive and constructive role at this historical and critical juncture of India’s politics. 

It was also felt that this may be the last election in case the fascists forces come to power again.

It was further resolved to appeal to the Supreme Court to pass the orders for voting by ballot paper since most of the developed countries have done away with EVM, otherwise the election will not be fair and transparent. 

It was also resolved to appeal to the Supreme Court to pass orders for restraining the political parties to receive donations via electoral bond and this scheme should be stayed/ declared illegal as soon as possible. 

Further, it was resolved to coordinate with all other like thinking organizations throughout the world and those in India. 

It was strongly felt that the NRI International Love All, should play an active role and contribute positively towards the welfare of people of India specially the poor masses and at the same time should strongly criticize and highlight the activities of the negative forces working to undermine the Indian Democracy.

