Mangaluru: DC to inaugurate 3-day Beary Mela – 2023

Mangaluru, Feb 28: The coastal city of Mangauru is all set to witness ‘Beary Mela – 2023’ from March 3 to 5 being hosted by the Bearys Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) at Kudmul Ranga Rao Town Hall.

Dddressing press conference at press club here today BCCI chairman S M Rashid Haji said that the three-day event would be inaugurated by Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner Ravi Kumar M R and Mangaluru MLA U T khader would confer awards on achievers. MLC B M Farookh would inaugurated the exhibition of outlets.

Mangaluru South MLA Vedavyas Kamath, Mangaluru Mayor Jayanand Anchan and city police commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R Jain would be the chief guests on the occasion, said Mr Rashid Haji.

Providing details of the event, he said, the event would be formally inaugurated at 5 p.m. on March 3 and the award ceremony would commence at 6:30 p.m.

On the second day, i.e., on March 4, a women entrepreneurs’ meet would be held from 10 a.m. At 4 p.m. a discussion on family business would be held. At 6:30 p.m. Beary cultural programmes would be held.

On the third day, i.e., on March 5, a job fest would commence at 10 a.m. A beary talent exhibition (Bol Beary Bol) would be held at 2 p.m. Beary cultural programmes would be held at 6.30 p.m.

Beary Mela convenors Mansoor Ahmed and B M Mumtaz Ali and Secretary Nisar Mohammed Faqir were present at the press meet.