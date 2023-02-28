  1. Home
  Mangaluru: DC to inaugurate 3-day Beary Mela – 2023

February 28, 2023

Mangaluru, Feb 28: The coastal city of Mangauru is all set to witness ‘Beary Mela – 2023’ from March 3 to 5 being hosted by the Bearys Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) at Kudmul Ranga Rao Town Hall. 

Dddressing press conference at press club here today BCCI chairman S M Rashid Haji said that the three-day event would be inaugurated by Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner Ravi Kumar M R and Mangaluru MLA U T khader would confer awards on achievers. MLC B M Farookh would inaugurated the exhibition of outlets. 

Mangaluru South MLA Vedavyas Kamath, Mangaluru Mayor Jayanand Anchan and city police commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R Jain would be the chief guests on the occasion, said Mr Rashid Haji. 

Providing details of the event, he said, the event would be formally inaugurated at 5 p.m. on March 3 and the award ceremony would commence at 6:30 p.m. 

On the second day, i.e., on March 4, a women entrepreneurs’ meet would be held from 10 a.m. At 4 p.m. a discussion on family business would be held. At 6:30 p.m. Beary cultural programmes would be held. 

On the third day, i.e., on March 5, a job fest would commence at 10 a.m. A beary talent exhibition (Bol Beary Bol) would be held at 2 p.m. Beary cultural programmes would be held at 6.30 p.m. 

Beary Mela convenors Mansoor Ahmed and B M Mumtaz Ali and Secretary Nisar Mohammed Faqir were present at the press meet. 

News Network
February 23,2023

New Delhi, Feb 23: Congress leader Pawan Khera was detained by police on Thursday after being deplaned from a flight to Raipur in connection with his alleged remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the party said.

Khera, against whom a case has been registered in Assam, was asked by the Delhi Police to deplane. Congress leaders sat on dharna at the tarmac in protest and did not allow him to be taken away without an arrest warrant.

Senior Delhi Police officials later handed over a document from Assam Police seeking their help in the detention of Khera.

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala accompanied Khera to a police station at the airport where there was a huge deployment of CISF.

A case has been registered at Haflong police station in Assam against Khera under various sections of the IPC for his alleged remarks against the Prime Minister.

Earlier several party leaders got off the plane after Khera was deboarded and staged a dharna on the tarmac. Khera was on his way to Raipur for the Congress plenary.

As drama escalated at terminal one of the domestic airport here, flight staff told Congress leaders there was confusion with Khera's bags. They said police was on its way and would explain the reason to him.

"We are all on the @IndiGo6E flight 6E 204 to Raipur and all of a sudden my colleague @Pawankhera has been asked to deplane," Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate, who was also on the flight, said on Twitter.

"What sort of high handedness is this? Is there any rule of law? On what grounds is this being done and under whose order?" she said.

The flight was delayed. 

News Network
February 16,2023

Koppal, Feb 16: Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel stoked a controversy by saying the people of Koppal district who sing devotional songs on Rama and Hanuman should stay here, and not those who love 18th-century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan.

Kateel was speaking at a public meeting on Tuesday in the run-up to the Karnataka assembly election, which is less than three months away.

"We are the devotees of Rama and Anjaneya (Hanuman). We do the work of Anjaneya. We are not the children of Tipu Sultan. We are the ones who will drive home Tipu's children," Kateel said.

He then asked the cheering crowd, "I want to ask the people of Yalaburga – whether you worship Anjaneya or sing praises of Tipu Sultan. Won't you drive away those singing praises of Tipu to the forest?"

The BJP leader invoked the name of Anjaneya in Koppal district, which is believed to be 'Kishkindha Kshetra', the monkey kingdom as mentioned in the Hindu epic Ramayana. The place is also believed to be the birthplace of Hanuman at Anjanadri – the hill of Hanuman's mother Anjana.

"Take oath whether you want Tipu's children or the devotees of Rama and Anjaneya in this state. I am asking you this question in the holy town of Anjaneya that those who love Tipu should not stay in this land. Only those who sing Rama Bhajan (devotional songs) should remain here," the BJP leader said.

News Network
February 23,2023

Mangaluru, Feb 23: Senior IPS officer Kuldeep Kumar R Jain, who was serving as the Deputy Commissioner of Police of Traffic West Division, Bengaluru City, will now take over as the new city police commissioner of Mangaluru.

N Shashi Kumar, who has been serving as the commissioner of Mangaluru city police for past two years, meanwhile, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Railways.
 

