Mangaluru | Delayed Smart City projects, unfinished market complexes, stalled development works...: Cong slams BJP

News Network
September 3, 2024

Mangaluru: Praveen Chandra Alva, the opposition leader in the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) council, has strongly criticized the BJP-led administration for its inability to address key civic issues over the past four years. 

Alva highlighted several unaddressed concerns, including increased property taxes, discrepancies in water bills, delayed Smart City projects, unfinished market complexes, and stalled development initiatives like the Jalasiri 24x7 drinking water scheme and housing projects.

Speaking to reporters, Alva condemned Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur's leadership, describing his contributions as negligible. Alva further accused the BJP of orchestrating disruptions during the recent council meeting to divert attention from their administrative shortcomings.

"The mayor exhibited a dictatorial attitude by preventing the opposition from speaking during the council meeting. He broke tradition by delivering a speech on his supposed achievements instead of allowing the opposition to use their designated time during zero hour," Alva stated.

He also criticized the mayor for not following the customary practice of inviting opposition leaders and senior corporators to his chamber after the council meeting adjourned.

Alva emphasized the lack of progress on various civic projects under Mayor Shetty’s tenure, pointing out persistent issues such as overflowing underground drains, increased property taxes, and inconsistent water billing. "During the Congress administration, there was no increase in property taxes or water cess. In contrast, the BJP has imposed a heavier financial burden on the people. Despite nearly 5,000 pending applications, not a single house has been allocated to the poor in the past four years," Alva claimed.

When asked about Congress-nominated corporator Kishor Shetty, who was recently booked for throwing stones during a protest against Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, Alva condemned the act but noted that the police filed an FIR against Shetty even under a Congress-led state government.

Corporator AC Vinayaraj added that Kishor Shetty is an accused in the case and will face consequences if proven guilty, suggesting that the BJP is highlighting this issue to deflect from their own failures. Senior corporator Shashidhar Hegde echoed these sentiments, reminding the public that there was no hike in property taxes or water bills during the Congress tenure in the MCC.

News Network
August 20,2024

In the heart of Mangaluru, a new chapter in the city's sporting legacy is about to unfold. The football ground attached to the historic Nehru Maidan, long a cradle of athletic aspirations, is on the cusp of a magnificent transformation. 

The Mangaluru Smart City Limited (MSCL) has unveiled an ambitious project to turn the adjoining football ground into a state-of-the-art artificial turf, a venture that promises to elevate the game of football in the region to unprecedented heights.

With an investment of approximately Rs 2.2 crore, this initiative is more than just an upgrade—it's a commitment to nurturing the talent of tomorrow. The new artificial turf will offer local players, especially the budding footballers, a premium surface to hone their skills, fostering a new generation of football excellence.

Arun Prabha KS, the General Manager (Technical) of MSCL, shared the excitement surrounding this project. "The artificial turf will be ready within two months of commencing the work. We are set to officially launch this project soon, with Speaker T Khader gracing the occasion," he revealed. "Despite initial delays due to heavy rains and the ongoing monsoon league tournament, we are now ready to break ground. Once completed, this ground will be a full-fledged football turf, suitable for all levels of competition."

The meticulous planning and dedication that has gone into this project reflect MSCL's unwavering commitment to the sport. The conversion of Nehru Maidan’s football ground into a cutting-edge facility is not merely about providing a better playing surface; it’s about igniting the passion of football in Mangaluru and offering a stage where dreams can come alive.

As the city eagerly awaits the inauguration, the anticipation is palpable. The Nehru Maidan is set to become more than just a field—it will be the emerald heart of Mangaluru's football dreams, a place where the future of the sport in this region will take root and flourish.

News Network
August 28,2024

Israel's foreign minister says Palestinians will be ordered to evacuate parts of the northern occupied West Bank, amid unprecedented bloody raids in the area as similar measures have been taken by the regime’s military in the Gaza Strip, which is subjected to a genocidal war since October.

In a post on social media platform X on Wednesday, Israel Katz said the Israeli military is working “intensively” to thwart what he alleged to be “terrorist infrastructures” in the Jenin and Tulkarm refugee camps, claiming that “an eastern terrorist front” is being established against Israel in the West Bank.

Katz noted that the raids see "temporary evacuation of Palestinian residents" in areas in the northern West Bank in measures akin to those imposed in Gaza.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Israeli army launched raids in the cities of Jenin, Tulkarem and Tubas in the northern West Bank, killing at least 11 Palestinians.

Since the start of Israel’s aggression on the besieged Gaza Strip in October, the West Bank has also seen a rise in violence from Israeli forces and settlers that has claimed the lives of hundreds of Palestinians.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, at least 662 Palestinians were killed and about 5,400 others injured by Israeli fire since October 7, considering the new deaths.

Israel launched the war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas waged the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity in response to the Israeli regime's decades-long campaign of bloodletting and devastation against Palestinians.

The regime’s bloody onslaught on Gaza has so far killed at least  40,534 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 93,778 others. Thousands more are also missing and presumed dead under rubble.

In a landmark ruling, the United Nations’ top court said last month Israel’s presence in the 1967- occupied Palestinian territories is “unlawful” and must end.

In a 1967 war, Israel occupied the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including East al-Quds, which it subsequently annexed.

The 83-page advisory opinion by the International Court of Justice also outlined a wide list of policies that it said violated international law, including the building and expansion of Israeli settlements in the West Bank and east al-Quds. 

News Network
August 29,2024

darshan.jpg

Bengaluru: Kannada film star Darshan Thoogudeepa was moved from the Bengaluru prison to the Ballari jail amid tight security on Thursday morning.

Darshan, a Kannada A-lister, is in judicial custody till September 9, along with 16 others, for the murder of Chitradurga native Renukaswamy.

According to officials, Darshan was escorted out of Bengaluru's Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in a police SUV around 4 am and then moved into a police van near Chikkaballapura. The van with Darshan on board reached the Ballari prison around 9.30 am.

Sources said that the actor was escorted via Andhra Pradesh route to avoid security lapses.

Darshan entered the prison flanked by police officials. He wore a black Puma T-shirt but was seen without his hairpiece.

A Bengaluru court ordered the transfer of Darshan and nine other suspects in Renukaswamy’s murder after photographs of the actor enjoying “special privileges” at the Parappana Agrahara prison went viral.

The actor was seen hobnobbing with gangsters, smoking a cigarette and sipping a cuppa. Fresh cases were also registered against the actor and others.

