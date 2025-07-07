‘Mangaluru District’ name gains momentum in Tulu heartland

Mangaluru, July 8: The Tulupara Horata Samiti (Tulu Movement Committee) has urged the Karnataka government to rename Dakshina Kannada district as 'Mangaluru District' to reflect its historical and cultural identity.
Addressing a press conference today, committee leader Dayananda Kattal Sir stated that a non-partisan committee has been formed to spearhead the movement for renaming, uniting individuals across political lines. No specific office-bearers have been appointed to maintain neutrality and inclusiveness.
He emphasized that the region traditionally known as Tulu Nadu encompasses present-day Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and parts of Kasaragod. This cultural and linguistic zone has been historically recognized in ancient Tamil Sangam literature, particularly in verse 13 of the poetic anthology Agananooru, dating back nearly 2,000 years.
Dayananda highlighted that successive dynasties—Alupas, Pallavas, Hoysalas, Vijayanagara kings, and the Keladi rulers—have all historically referred to this region using names like Tulu Vishaya, Tulu Desa, and Tulu Rajya.
During the Vijayanagara Empire, the area was administratively divided into the Mangaluru State and Barkuru State, further affirming the historical importance of the name Mangaluru.
Adding to this legacy, several foreign scholars and historians have mentioned Mangaluru in their writings. He also recalled that in 1931, when noted leader S. U. Paniyadi proposed the name Tulu Nadu District in the District Council, a counter-suggestion arose from fellow members to name the district Mangaluru instead.
The committee believes it is now time to recognize the historic and cultural continuity of the region by officially renaming Dakshina Kannada as Mangaluru District.
