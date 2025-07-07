  1. Home
‘Mangaluru District’ name gains momentum in Tulu heartland

News Network
July 8, 2025

Mangaluru, July 8: The Tulupara Horata Samiti (Tulu Movement Committee) has urged the Karnataka government to rename Dakshina Kannada district as 'Mangaluru District' to reflect its historical and cultural identity.

Addressing a press conference today, committee leader Dayananda Kattal Sir stated that a non-partisan committee has been formed to spearhead the movement for renaming, uniting individuals across political lines. No specific office-bearers have been appointed to maintain neutrality and inclusiveness.

He emphasized that the region traditionally known as Tulu Nadu encompasses present-day Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and parts of Kasaragod. This cultural and linguistic zone has been historically recognized in ancient Tamil Sangam literature, particularly in verse 13 of the poetic anthology Agananooru, dating back nearly 2,000 years.

Dayananda highlighted that successive dynasties—Alupas, Pallavas, Hoysalas, Vijayanagara kings, and the Keladi rulers—have all historically referred to this region using names like Tulu Vishaya, Tulu Desa, and Tulu Rajya.

During the Vijayanagara Empire, the area was administratively divided into the Mangaluru State and Barkuru State, further affirming the historical importance of the name Mangaluru.

Adding to this legacy, several foreign scholars and historians have mentioned Mangaluru in their writings. He also recalled that in 1931, when noted leader S. U. Paniyadi proposed the name Tulu Nadu District in the District Council, a counter-suggestion arose from fellow members to name the district Mangaluru instead.

The committee believes it is now time to recognize the historic and cultural continuity of the region by officially renaming Dakshina Kannada as Mangaluru District.

June 28,2025

Tehran, June 28: Iran is holding a grand funeral service for those martyred in the 12-day aggression by Israel and the US against the Islamic Republic.

The funeral in capital Tehran for 60 nuclear scientists, military commanders and civilians martyred in Israeli strikes began at 8:00 am (0430 GMT) in Enqelab Square on Saturday, proceeding to Azadi Square, about 11 kilometers across the sprawling metropolis.

A huge crowd of mourners is participating in the procession, accompanying coffins with chants of "death to Israel" and "death to America" and carrying placards.

"Boom boom Tel Aviv," read one banner, referring to Iranian missiles fired at Israel during the conflict in retaliation for its attacks on Iran.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, along with other senior government officials and military commanders including head of the Quds Force Brigadier General Esmail Qa’ani are also attending the event.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei, who attended the procession, paid flowing tributes to the martyrs in a message on X.

“Today, the zealous people of Iran carry on their shoulders, with heavy sorrow but standing steadfast and powerful, some of their purest and most patriotic sons and daughters - commanders, elites, athletes, women and children of this land - who were martyred during the war imposed by the aggressor Zionist regime, and with indescribable respect, they lay them to rest on the soil of their homeland like mythical heroes; so that each one may become a seed for the growth of other heroes," he wrote.

Images showed coffins draped in Iranian flags and bearing portraits of the martyred commanders in uniform near in the iconic Enqelab Square in central Tehran.

Mohsen Mahmoudi, head of Tehran's Islamic Development Coordination Council, called it a "historic day for Islamic Iran and the revolution".

Among the martyrs is Mohammad Bagheri, a major general and the second-in-command of the armed forces after the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

He will be buried alongside his wife and daughter, a journalist for a local media outlet, all martyred in an Israeli attack in Tehran.

Nuclear scientist Mohammad Mehdi Tehranchi, also martyred in the savage aggression, will be buried with his wife.

Chief commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami, who was martyred on the first day of the unprovoked aggression, will also be laid to rest after Saturday's ceremony — which will also honor at least 30 other top commanders.

Of the 60 people who are to be laid to rest after the ceremony, four are children.

Iranian officials say more than 600 people, mostly civilians, were martyred in Israeli and US aggression against Iran.

The ceremony coincides with the second day of the Islamic month of Muharram, which commemorates the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS), the third Shia Imam, and his 72 companions.

In 680 AD, Imam Hussein (AS) and his followers fought bravely for justice against the much larger army of the Umayyad caliph, Yazid I, in the Battle of Karbala, in southern Iraq.

“Iranians have proven that they are the nation of Imam Hussein; a nation that, in the battle of truth against falsehood, relying on faith, steadfastness, and national solidarity, has the ability to overcome any evil," Baghaei wrote.

July 4,2025

Mangaluru, July 4: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested a key accused, who had been living abroad for the last two years, in connection with its probe into the sensational murder of BJP leader Praveen Nettaru in Karnataka, officials said.

The accused, Abdul Rahaman, was taken into custody by the NIA team at the Kannur International Airport in Kerala on his arrival from Qatar, they said.

A total of four accused, including Rahaman and two other absconders, were chargesheeted by the NIA in the case in April this year, taking the total chargesheeted in the case to 28.

The NIA had also declared rewards for information relating to six absconders. Rahaman was carrying a reward of Rs 4 lakh for this arrest. He is the 22nd accused to be arrested in the case.

Investigation officers claim that Rahaman, on directions of PFI leadership, harboured the main assailants and others involved in the case, the agency said in a statement, adding that he fled to Qatar after the attackers were arrested.

Nettaru was killed with sharp weapons by assailants on July 26, 2022, in Bellare village of Sullia Taluk in Dakshina Kannada district, Karnataka, the statement said.

According to NIA, the killing was part of a larger conspiracy aimed at striking terror among the people and unleashing communal hatred and unrest in the society.

The NIA, which re-registered the case on August 4, 2022, is trying to track down the remaining absconders.

July 1,2025

Washington, July 1: In a major policy shift, President Donald Trump on Monday signed an executive order lifting most US economic sanctions on Syria — a move widely seen as legitimizing the country's new interim leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, a former jihadist commander with deep ties to extremist groups.

From Terrorist to President

Ahmed al-Sharaa — better known by his nom de guerre, Abu Mohammad al-Julani — was once a top commander in al-Qaeda’s Syrian affiliate, Jabhat al-Nusra, which later rebranded as Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS). The US had designated HTS a terrorist group, and Julani himself was listed as a "Specially Designated Global Terrorist." His transformation from militant leader to interim president has raised eyebrows globally.

Trump Fulfills Pledge After Saudi Meeting

In May 2025, Trump met al-Sharaa in Saudi Arabia and promised to lift economic restrictions — a pledge fulfilled with Monday’s executive order. The order ends the national emergency declared in 2004 under President George W. Bush and repeals five other Syria-related executive orders.

Key Sanctions Still in Place

Sanctions imposed under the Caesar Act — targeting Bashar al-Assad, his top aides, and others responsible for war crimes, drug trafficking, or chemical weapons — remain in place and can only be lifted by Congress. Sanctions also continue against groups and individuals linked to the production of Captagon, the amphetamine fueling much of the region’s drug trade.

“Reintegration into Global Markets”

The US Treasury's Brad Smith said the move would “reintegrate Syria into the international financial system” and pave the way for investment from neighboring Arab states and the US itself. The White House described the shift as part of a broader effort to promote "stability and peace" in Syria.

Syria Quietly Assists Israeli Airstrikes on Iran

Critics say al-Sharaa's regime has already begun aligning with US and Israeli regional interests. During Israel's airstrikes on Iran in mid-June 2025 — part of a campaign dubbed Operation Rising Lion — Syrian airspace was reportedly used by Israeli jets en route to Iranian targets. According to All Israel News and The Jerusalem Post, Syria “quietly opened its airspace” for the mission. One analyst remarked, “Every blow to Iran is pure benefit to al-Sharaa’s regime.”

State Sponsor of Terrorism Label Under Review
Despite the rollback, Syria remains officially listed as a state sponsor of terrorism, and the group formerly led by al-Sharaa is still designated as a foreign terrorist organization. A State Department official confirmed that both designations are currently under review.

EU Follows Suit on Sanctions

The European Union has also reportedly moved to lift nearly all remaining sanctions on Syria, signaling a broader normalization of ties between Western powers and Damascus’ new leadership — a leader who, until recently, was considered one of the world’s most wanted jihadists. 

