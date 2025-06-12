  1. Home
  2. Mangaluru: Doctor couple’s 15-year-old daughter falls to death from 12th floor

June 13, 2025

Mangaluru, June 13: A pall of grief has descended over Kuthar in Mangaluru after a heart-wrenching tragedy claimed the life of a young girl full of promise and dreams. Hiba Aiman, just 15 years old, died on Thursday night, June 12, after falling from the balcony of her 12th-floor apartment in a high-rise residential complex under Ullal police station limits.

Hiba was the beloved daughter of local doctor couple Dr. Mamtaz Ahmad and Dr. Qamarzaha Banu. The family, known in the community for their service and warmth, lived on the 12th floor of the 18-storey building.

According to initial reports, the incident occurred when Hiba was reportedly hanging clothes in the balcony. In what appears to be a tragic accident, she lost her balance and fell, leading to her untimely demise.

A Class 10 student at a private school, Hiba was known to be bright, kind-hearted, and full of life. Her sudden passing has left not just her family but the entire neighbourhood in shock and mourning.

Ullal police have launched an investigation and are examining all aspects surrounding the incident to rule out any other possibilities.

As the community gathers around the grieving family, prayers pour in for young Hiba—a life lost too soon, leaving behind silence where once there was laughter. 
 

June 9,2025

Mangaluru, June 9: As monsoon showers drench Dakshina Kannada, health officials have issued a public alert over a rise in dengue cases, urging residents to take preventive measures to curb mosquito breeding.

District Health Officer Dr H R Thimmayya stressed the need for collective vigilance and community participation to tackle the potential outbreak. “If neglected, dengue can turn fatal. Prevention is in the public’s hands,” he said.

In May alone, 10 confirmed dengue cases were reported, with additional suspected cases emerging, especially in taluks like Beltangady, Sullia, and Bantwal. From January to May 2025, the district has recorded 43 confirmed cases. While this is significantly lower than the 534 cases recorded during the same period last year, health officials are concerned that continuous rainfall is creating ideal breeding conditions for mosquitoes.

To fight the spread, the administration has declared every Friday as 'Dry Day', encouraging households and businesses to empty, clean, and refill water storage containers like tanks, barrels, and drums. All containers should be tightly covered to prevent mosquito access.

Farmers have been advised to take extra precautions. In rubber plantations, where water can collect in latex cups, regular emptying is essential. Areca nut growers are also asked to check for stagnant water around their fields.

The health department has deployed dedicated teams to carry out door-to-door inspections in areas with reported infections. Each team will survey 50 homes in affected zones, identify potential breeding grounds, and spread awareness.

Dr Thimmayya also warned the public against self-medication. Classic dengue symptoms include sudden high fever, intense headache, pain behind the eyes, muscle and joint pain, nausea, and vomiting. “Painkillers without proper medical guidance can worsen the condition by lowering platelet count,” he said.

The key to prevention, he emphasized, lies in eliminating mosquito breeding sites and avoiding mosquito bites.
Health Advisory

✔ Empty and scrub water containers every week

✔ Cover all water storage units

✔ Avoid water stagnation in fields and gardens

✔ Use mosquito repellents and nets

✔ Seek medical help for any dengue-like symptoms

✔ Avoid self-medication, especially painkillers

June 2,2025

Bengaluru, June 2: As schools across Karnataka reopened on Monday after the summer break, students in Bengaluru were seen wearing masks, signalling a cautious return to classrooms amid a recent surge in Covid-19 cases in the state.

In several schools across Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka, students, teachers, and non-teaching staff were observed wearing masks and maintaining physical distance during interactions. Many parents also donned masks while accompanying their children on the first day of school.

Covid-19 appropriate behaviour was visible at school entrances, where students lined up while maintaining distance, and staff conducted temperature checks.

In response to the current situation, the Karnataka government issued a circular on Friday, advising parents not to send children to school if they exhibit symptoms such as fever, cough, or cold.

The circular, released by the Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare, follows the Covid review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on May 26. It instructs schools to send symptomatic students back home and advises teachers and staff to follow strict precautions if they show symptoms.

Schools have also been directed to enforce hygiene protocols, including hand washing, cough etiquette, and general Covid-19 Appropriate Behaviour (CAB).

As of Sunday evening, Karnataka reported 253 active Covid cases, with four deaths recorded since January 1—all involving patients with comorbidities.

“Strict adherence to Covid-19 precautionary measures is being reinforced in the interest of students' health,” the circular emphasized.

June 4,2025

Mangaluru, June 4: A young job aspirant from Udupi district was allegedly cheated out of ₹16 lakh by a Mangaluru-based academy that falsely promised a UK employment visa.

According to a complaint filed by the victim’s mother, a resident of Vadderahobli village in Kundapur, her 26-year-old son responded to a Facebook advertisement by an "academy" in Kodialbail, Mangaluru, which claimed to facilitate UK visas within 90 days for a payment of ₹16 lakh.

The youth visited the office where the accused allegedly took ₹2 lakh in cash as an advance and verified his documents. Subsequently, the accused persistently called the victim, warning that delays in the remaining payment would result in cancellation of the visa process.

The family went on to transfer ₹3 lakh from the complainant’s daughter’s account on October 27, 2023, followed by another ₹13 lakh on December 1, 2023. Despite paying the entire amount, no visa was issued. Calls to the accused eventually went unanswered as his phone was switched off.

On March 20, 2024, the complainant visited the office again. The accused provided a written assurance on stamp paper, promising to either deliver the visa in three months or refund the money within six months.

When that too failed, he issued an account-payee cheque of ₹16 lakh dated October 3, 2024, in the victim’s name. However, the cheque bounced when presented on December 16, 2024, with the bank citing "Funds Insufficient."

Kundapur Police have registered a case under Sections 318(4) and 316(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Investigation is ongoing.

