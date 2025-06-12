Mangaluru: Doctor couple’s 15-year-old daughter falls to death from 12th floor

Mangaluru, June 13: A pall of grief has descended over Kuthar in Mangaluru after a heart-wrenching tragedy claimed the life of a young girl full of promise and dreams. Hiba Aiman, just 15 years old, died on Thursday night, June 12, after falling from the balcony of her 12th-floor apartment in a high-rise residential complex under Ullal police station limits.

Hiba was the beloved daughter of local doctor couple Dr. Mamtaz Ahmad and Dr. Qamarzaha Banu. The family, known in the community for their service and warmth, lived on the 12th floor of the 18-storey building.

According to initial reports, the incident occurred when Hiba was reportedly hanging clothes in the balcony. In what appears to be a tragic accident, she lost her balance and fell, leading to her untimely demise.

A Class 10 student at a private school, Hiba was known to be bright, kind-hearted, and full of life. Her sudden passing has left not just her family but the entire neighbourhood in shock and mourning.

Ullal police have launched an investigation and are examining all aspects surrounding the incident to rule out any other possibilities.

As the community gathers around the grieving family, prayers pour in for young Hiba—a life lost too soon, leaving behind silence where once there was laughter.

