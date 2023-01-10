Mangaluru: Doctors, medical, dental students among 10 arrested for ganja peddling

Mangaluru, Jan 11: As many as 10 persons including doctors, and medical and dental students of prestigious colleges have been arrested by the city police on the charges of consuming and supplying ganja.

Among the arrested one each are from Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, two each from Kerala, Punjab and Delhi and one local.

The arrested are Neel Kishorilal Ramil Sha (38), a UK citizen, Dr Sameer (32), Dr Nadiva Sirai (24), Dr Manimaran Mutthu (28), Dr Varshini Prathi (26), Dr Bhanu Dhahiya (27), Dr Riva Chadda (22), Dr Kshithir Gupta (25), Drira Basin (23) and Mohammad Rauf @ Gouse (34).

Neil Kishorilal Ramji Shah was arrested from Bunts Hostel on January 8. He had possessed ganja in his flat and was trying to sell it to locals and students.

Police seized 2 kilos of ganja worth Rs 50,000, two mobile phones, and Rs 7,000 cash all together worth Rs 78,000. He purchased ganja from Visakhapatnam.

Based on the information given by Neil, nine others were arrested today from their PGs, flats, and rented houses and produced to the court. Ganja was also seized from their possession. They were later sent to two-day police custody.

Police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said, Neil is a UK citizen and overseas citizen of India living in Mangaluru for the past 15 years. “He has been pursuing his studies in a dental college for past 15 years but did not complete his education.”