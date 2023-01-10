  1. Home
  2. Mangaluru: Doctors, medical, dental students among 10 arrested for ganja peddling

Mangaluru: Doctors, medical, dental students among 10 arrested for ganja peddling

News Network
January 11, 2023

doctors_0.jpg

Mangaluru, Jan 11: As many as 10 persons including doctors, and medical and dental students of prestigious colleges have been arrested by the city police on the charges of consuming and supplying ganja.

Among the arrested one each are from Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, two each from Kerala, Punjab and Delhi and one local. 

The arrested are Neel Kishorilal Ramil Sha (38), a UK citizen, Dr Sameer (32), Dr Nadiva Sirai (24), Dr Manimaran Mutthu (28), Dr Varshini Prathi (26), Dr Bhanu Dhahiya (27), Dr Riva Chadda (22), Dr Kshithir Gupta (25), Drira Basin (23) and Mohammad Rauf @ Gouse (34).

Neil Kishorilal Ramji Shah was arrested from Bunts Hostel on January 8. He had possessed ganja in his flat and was trying to sell it to locals and students. 

Police seized 2 kilos of ganja worth Rs 50,000, two mobile phones, and Rs 7,000 cash all together worth Rs 78,000. He purchased ganja from Visakhapatnam.

Based on the information given by Neil, nine others were arrested today from their PGs, flats, and rented houses and produced to the court. Ganja was also seized from their possession. They were later sent to two-day police custody.

Police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said, Neil is a UK citizen and overseas citizen of India living in Mangaluru for the past 15 years. “He has been pursuing his studies in a dental college for past 15 years but did not complete his education.”

doctors.jpg

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 28,2022

jesus.jpg

Mysuru, Dec 28: Miscreants barged into the St Mary's Church in Periyapatna of Mysuru district last evening and indulged in vandalism. 

As per the complaint lodged at the Periyapatna police station by Fr John Paul miscreants destroyed the statue of the infant Jesus placed in a cradle in a crib in the Church premises. 

The miscreants allegedly threw away the cradle too and had destroyed the pots and glass artefacts kept for decoration in front of the crib. As per the report, they also robbed the donation box kept in front of the crib.

Fr John Paul stated that the act was discovered when Rajanna, a worker of the church entered the Chruch to switch on the lights around 6 pm. The back door of the Church was open when Rajanna entered the church. The miscreants had tried to open another door of the Church as well.

He added that the incident occurred when he had been to Mysuru on some work, and the female worker at the church too was on leave on Tuesday.

Mysuru district ASP Nandini visited the Church.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 1,2023

Nearly 31,000 complaints of crimes committed against women were received by the National Commission for Women (NCW) in 2022, the highest since 2014.

In 2021, the NCW had received 30,864 complaints while in 2022, the number slightly increased to 30,957.

Of the 30,957 complaints, the maximum of 9,710 were related to the right to live with dignity that takes into account the emotional abuse of women, followed by those related to domestic violence at 6,970 and dowry harassment at 4,600, according to NCW data accessed by PTI.

About 54.5 per cent (16,872) of the complaints were received from the most populous state of Uttar Pradesh. 

Delhi recorded 3,004 complaints, followed by Maharashtra (1,381), Bihar (1,368) and Haryana (1,362).

According to the data, the highest number of complaints related to the right to live with dignity and domestic violence were received from Uttar Pradesh.

The number of complaints received by the NCW in 2022 is the highest since 2014, when the panel had received 33,906 complaints.

As many as 2,523 complaints were received regarding the offence of outraging the modesty of women or molestation, 1,701 were related to rape and attempt to rape, 1,623 were in connection with police apathy against women and 924 complaints were related to cyber crimes, according to the data. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 28,2022

Mangaluru, Dec 28: The Additional District and Sessions Judge FTSC-II (Pocso) KM Radhakrishna has sentenced a 32-year-old man to 15 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping his 15-year-old niece last year. The accused must also pay a fine of Rs 50,000, under Section 6 of the Pocso Act.

Special public prosecutor Venkataramana Swamy said the incident took place on August 9, 2021, when the survivor - a class 10 student - was returning home along with her friend after visiting their school to submit notes and worksheets. 

The accused noticed them from a bus stand and followed the survivor and her friend and then abused her friend and sent her away.

He then reportedly asked for the phone number of the survivor. When she refused, he prevented her from going further and forcefully took her to a hilly area and raped her. Her friend who noticed the accused forcefully taking the survivor rushed home and informed the family. 

The villagers reached the spot and her mother was informed. On realising that her daughter was sexually assaulted, a complaint was filed. The accused had allegedly threatened the survivor not to reveal anything to anyone, before leaving the place.

A case was registered and subsequently, the accused was arrested on August 15. A chargesheet was filed before the court and the court examined 13 witnesses and marked 17 documents. Inspector Dinesh Kumar was the investigating officer.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.