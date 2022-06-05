  1. Home
  2. Mangaluru: Electric scooter catches fire while charging; turns into ashes

Mangaluru: Electric scooter catches fire while charging; turns into ashes

coastaldigest.com news network
June 5, 2022

scooterfire.jpg

Mangaluru, June 5: An electric scooter caught fire at Bondel, a residential locality in the city of Mangaluru today causing panic in the area.

The ‘Komaki’ electric scooter owned by one Jayaram was being charged when the incident took place. The vehicle was completely burnt in the mishap. 

The scooter owner was not on the spot. The incident came to light when the neighbours heard the sound of the blast. When they rushed to the spot, the scooter had almost reduced into ashes. 

They immediately removed other vehicles parked there and averted further tragedy and doused the fire. Fire and Emergency Services officials also visited the spot.

Jayaram had reportedly purchased the new scooter a few months ago, and as usual, he had put it for charging. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 25,2022

Israeli forces have shot and killed a Palestinian teenager on the outskirts of the city of Nablus in the northern part of the Tel Aviv-occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Authority’s health ministry identified the victim as 16-year-old Ghaith Yamin, the Associated Press reported.

According to the ministry, the victim died at a hospital in early Wednesday from a gunshot wound to his head. The teenager was afflicted with the injury during clashes with Israeli forces.

The clashes erupted as the forces were escorting illegal Israeli settlers during a visit to a shrine in the area, the official Palestinian Wafa news agency said.

At least 15 Palestinians were wounded by live fire during the clashes, the agency added, identifying the site of the clashes as the periphery of “Joseph’s Tomb.”

Some Israelis believe the site to be the burial place of Prophet Joseph, while Palestinians say it is the tomb of a Sheikh.

The clashes came at a time of heightened tensions between the two sides spurred by the Israeli regime’s recent assassination of well-known Palestinian journalist Shereen Abu Akleh.

The veteran Al Jazeera journalist was shot in the head on May 11, when she was reporting on an Israeli raid on the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank.

The Israeli regime has, however, refused to assume responsibility for the murder.

Most recently, reports said Manu Pineda, an official with the European Union’s Parliament, who had been supposed to travel to the occupied territories, to examine the situation on the ground following the murder, had been denied entry by the occupying regime.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 24,2022

Bengaluru, May 24: A private school in Karnataka’s capital has sent an email to all its alumni urging them change the name of Gyanvapi Mosque to “Gyanvapi temple” on Google maps. 

The New Horizon Public School (NHPS) had sent the communal email to its alumni en masse on 20 May.

The New Horizon Educational Institute is a private group which comprises of multiple educational institutions—the NHPS school, the NH Pre University College, two NH undergraduate colleges, and one NH Engineering college—all based in Bangaluru.

The controversial mail comes at a time when there is a heated controversy and an ongoing court case surrounding the Gyanvapi mosque in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi.

“You are requested to do it and ask our Hindu brothers and sisters to do it till google update this changes,” the mail reads.

The mail, titled ‘Gyanvapi temple instead of gyanvapi mosque’, also has a list of directions the alumni have been asked to follow in order to change the name of the Gyanvapi mosque. 

Many of the school’s alumni expressed shock on receiving the email, but also alleged that this is in line with the “overt political and ideological positioning” adopted by the school in the recent years.

The New Horizon educational group had earlier donated to the Ram Mandir Trust, held a bhoomi poojan ceremony in the school on occasion of the Ram Mandir ground-breaking, and also made its staff mandatorily attend a screening of The Kashmir Files.

After the school received backlash from some alumni over the Gyanvapi email, the NHPS subsequently put out a statement on its Instagram page addressing the issue. The statement said: "We wish to clarify that the email was sent without proper screening procedures that is required for all our email communications."

The New Horizon Educational Institute had rolled out a memo in March this year, informing all its students that it is organising tickets for the movie The Kashmir Files "for all students and staff members."

“It is mandatory for all staff members to attend,” a post put out by the NHPS on its Instagram page said.

The same post was shared on the Instagram and Linkedin pages of the other four degree colleges part of the New Horizon group. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 2,2022

protest.jpg

Amid unabated targeted killings in Kashmir, hundreds of government employees posted in the valley took out a march here on Thursday to demand their immediate transfer to their respective home districts. The protesters were carrying placards in support of their demand and pictures of their colleague Rajni Bala, a school teacher who was shot dead by terrorists at a school in south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Tuesday, and chanted slogans demanding relocation.

The march was carried out from Press Club to Ambedkar Chowk.

Assembled under the banner of 'All Jammu-based reserved categories employees association', the protesters said they will not resume their duties as the government has "failed" to stop targeted killings and provide a secure atmosphere to them.

"Nearly 8,000 employees from different districts of Jammu are working in Kashmir under inter-district transfer policy and we are not going to return and resume our duties in the present atmosphere. We are serving there for the last 15 years but are feeling insecure and tense in view of the spurt in the targeted killings," Ramesh Chand, a teacher posted in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, told reporters.

He said they have also come to pay homage to Bala and demand the government to ensure free education to her minor daughter and secure a government job for her.

"We are frustrated by the deteriorating security situation as nobody, including Muslims, Hindus and Sikhs are safe there. Anyone can become a victim of terrorists anytime," he said and referred to the latest killing of bank manager Vijay Kumar from Rajasthan in Kulgam district on Thursday.

Another employee Anjana Bala, a teacher posted in north Kashmir's Kupwara district, said, "We do not need government accommodation or promotion, we only want our transfer from the valley as providing security to each employee is not possible."

"There is no safer place in the valley and we are not ready to accept the government proposal of relocation within the valley," she said, adding they have never faced any problem from the locals who have always supported them.

She said if the government can abolish decade-old Article 370 in August 2019, what stops them from making minor changes in the transfer policy and relocating them to their home districts.

"We did not support the people of Kashmir who were against the revocation of Article 370. They were right and today we regret our decision as nothing changed on the ground except that we had lost the special status," she said.

Another teacher said they have gone there to earn their livelihood and not to settle there.

"The government is saying that they will relocate us to safer places but even after that if something untoward happens, who will be responsible. Today a bank manager was shot dead inside his secured office, while recently a Kashmiri pandit employee was gunned down in his office chamber," he said.

He said they have lost faith in the administration and will not return to the valley to become scapegoats. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.