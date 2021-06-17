Mangaluru: Expert team inspects damaged Maravoor bridge

  1. Home
June 18, 2021

Mangaluru, Jun 18: A team of experts from Bengaluru led by R K Jaigopal, Managing Director of Struct Geotech Research Laboratories Pvt Ltd on Friday inspected the Maravoor bridge which recently developed major cracks leading to suspension of vehicular movement on the bridge.

Official sources said that the team is expected to draw a plan for the repair of the bridge within two days and is hopeful that the bridge which is a vital link to the Mangaluru International Airport could be repaired in a month’s time.

Meanwhile, a team from Kerala is already constructing a platform to facilitate the repair of the bridge.

The Maravoor bridge, which connects Mangaluru airport with Mangaluru city, Udupi and Kasaragod, sagged last Tuesday. The bridge which is more than 50 years old sagged about 3-4 feet in the middle leading to some cracks.

News Network
June 10,2021

Bengaluru, June 10: Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday held a video conference with the deputy commissioners of eight districts and expressed concern over Covid-19 cases not decreasing as expected.

Pointing out the poor show in containing the pandemic in Belagavi, Chikkamagaluru, Dakshina Kannada, Hassan, Mysuru, Mandya, Shivamogga and Tumakuru districts, Yediyurappa asked the officials to continue the lockdown restrictions.

With just four days left to ease the curbs, which are in effect since April 27, he told them that a decision regarding these districts will soon be taken.

"The cases have come down due to the stringent measures adopted by the state government during lockdown but they are not decreasing in these eight districts as expected. The chief minister expressed his anxiety over the increase in cases in rural areas," a statement issued by the chief minister's Office said.

Of the total cases in the State, 65,000 active cases come from these eight districts and the rate of decrease in the cases are least in these districts, the statement read.

The chief minister instructed the officers to bring down the positivity rate to less than five per cent, the CMO said.

The chief minister instructed the officials to strictly ensure compliance of preventive measures to contain the pandemic. He also directed them to abide by the guidelines in the micro containment zones, the statement said.

Yediyurappa asked the deputy commissioners to intensify Covid-19 tests, especially in Belagavi, and give the RT-PCR reports within 24 hours of the test.

News Network
June 6,2021

Bengaluru, June 6: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that he would continue to head the state government as long as the party High Command had trust in him.

He was responding to media queries on repeated complaints by ministers and MLAs against the CM. "I will not react to such activities. As long as the high command has trust in me, I will continue as CM. The day they ask me to step down, I will resign and work day and night for the development of the state," he said.

The CM said that he was not in any dilemma over the developments in the party and the government. "They (party leadership) have provided me an opportunity, which I am making good use of. Rest is left to the high command," Yediyurappa said.

His statements came amidst reports of sustained efforts to unseat the CM by a section of disgruntled legislators. Few leaders had also visited Delhi recently with complaints against the state government leadership.

Yediyurappa also dismissed talks of 'lack of alternate leadership' in the state. "I don't agree to claims that there are no alternate leaders," he said, responding to a question. "In the state and at the national level alternate leaders are always present," he said.

On the visit by IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri - who was transferred from Mysuru after her spat with another IAS officer Shilpa Nag - Yediyurapa said that "there was no question of re-transfer. I have asked her to report her to her new post," he said.

Sindhuri was transferred as Commissioner of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department from her previous posting as Deputy Commissioner, Mysuru on Saturday evening. Shilpa was also transferred from Mysuru where she served as Mysuru City Corporation to Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department as Director (e-Governance).

News Network
June 17,2021

Bengaluru, June 17: As many as 30 legislators met BJP national general secretary Arun Singh, who is in charge of the party’s affairs in Karnataka, on Thursday. He gathered views from across the board on the administration and disgruntlement. 

Talks of Cabinet reshuffle surfaced following these meetings as several MLAs are said to have petitioned Singh to ensure “social justice” in Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s Cabinet. 

After his meeting with Singh, Social Welfare Minister B Sriramulu said he was confident that the party will take “the right decision at the right time” on making him deputy chief minister. This was in response to MLA Somashekhar Reddy’s demand that Sriramulu should be made deputy CM. 

Singh is learnt to have denied an appointment to disgruntled MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal. He was asked to meet Singh in Delhi, sources said. 

Meanwhile, another disgruntled leader AH Vishwanath, an MLC, met Singh and demanded Yediyurappa’s ouster. Vishwanath recommended appointing someone from the Panchamasali Lingayat community as CM. Vishwanath, who is sulking that he was not made a minister, also claimed that he submitted documents of alleged corruption by Yediyurappa and his son BY Vijayendra, who is also BJP vice-president.

Legislators from North Karnataka such as AS Patil Nadahalli are learnt to have urged Singh to provide representation for their region in the Cabinet. 

The party’s national general secretary CT Ravi told reporters that all these issues will be discussed in the BJP core committee meeting scheduled on Friday. 

Disgruntled Tourism Minister CP Yogeeshwar also met Singh. Other leaders who met Singh include ministers Kota Srinivas Poojary, Shashikala Jolle, Umesh Katti, and MLAs Muniratna, Roopali Nayak, Kumar Bangarappa, Harish Poonja and Masale Jayaram among others.

