Mangaluru gets premium travel upgrade as KSRTC unveils Volvo 2.0, Ambari Utsav buses to Bengaluru

Mangaluru: In a big boost to intercity travel, the Mangaluru division of the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has rolled out a fresh fleet of premium buses — Volvo Multi-Axle Seater 2.0 and Ambari Utsav models — on the Mangaluru-Bengaluru route. The new services were officially launched on Sunday.

Senior Divisional Controller Rajesh Shetty said the division has received two Volvo 2.0 multi-axle seaters and three Ambari Utsav buses under the latest government sanction. These buses will operate on Puttur–Mysuru and Hassan routes.

For the first time, the division has also introduced a daytime air-conditioned sleeper service, leaving Mangaluru at 1 pm and reaching Bengaluru by 8 pm. Additionally, another AC sleeper bus will ply the Puttur–Sullia–Mysuru route.

Shetty highlighted the division’s scale, noting that since 1982, it has been operating 550 scheduled services daily, covering 2.17 lakh km and catering to around 1.2 lakh passengers every day.

Flagging off the new buses, MLC Ivan D’Souza said the addition reflects the government’s focus on upgrading public transport in coastal Karnataka. He praised welfare schemes like Shakti, which allows free bus travel for women, for boosting the state’s per capita income rankings.

D’Souza also revealed plans to introduce electric buses and pressed for high-tech upgrades to Mangaluru’s bus station, pointing out that the city still lags behind others in terminal facilities.

The launch event was attended by Dakshina Kannada District Guarantee Scheme Implementation Authority president Bharath Mundodi and other officials.