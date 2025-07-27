  1. Home
  2. Mangaluru gets premium travel upgrade as KSRTC unveils Volvo 2.0, Ambari Utsav buses to Bengaluru

coastaldigest.com news network
July 27, 2025

Mangaluru: In a big boost to intercity travel, the Mangaluru division of the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has rolled out a fresh fleet of premium buses — Volvo Multi-Axle Seater 2.0 and Ambari Utsav models — on the Mangaluru-Bengaluru route. The new services were officially launched on Sunday.

Senior Divisional Controller Rajesh Shetty said the division has received two Volvo 2.0 multi-axle seaters and three Ambari Utsav buses under the latest government sanction. These buses will operate on Puttur–Mysuru and Hassan routes.

For the first time, the division has also introduced a daytime air-conditioned sleeper service, leaving Mangaluru at 1 pm and reaching Bengaluru by 8 pm. Additionally, another AC sleeper bus will ply the Puttur–Sullia–Mysuru route.

Shetty highlighted the division’s scale, noting that since 1982, it has been operating 550 scheduled services daily, covering 2.17 lakh km and catering to around 1.2 lakh passengers every day.

Flagging off the new buses, MLC Ivan D’Souza said the addition reflects the government’s focus on upgrading public transport in coastal Karnataka. He praised welfare schemes like Shakti, which allows free bus travel for women, for boosting the state’s per capita income rankings.

D’Souza also revealed plans to introduce electric buses and pressed for high-tech upgrades to Mangaluru’s bus station, pointing out that the city still lags behind others in terminal facilities.

The launch event was attended by Dakshina Kannada District Guarantee Scheme Implementation Authority president Bharath Mundodi and other officials.

News Network
July 26,2025

Udupi: A case was registered against a site engineer for allegedly stealing aluminium and other materials worth Rs 3.84 lakh from a private hospital construction site in Udupi, police said on Saturday.

According to the complaint filed on Friday by Kushala (22), safety in-charge of the Pune-based Sri Enterprises, the theft was discovered during a stock check on June 12.

The materials had been delivered to the site in March and April. Suspicion fell on Anurag Kumar, a site engineer from Bihar, who stopped reporting to work after April 21, a senior police officer said.

He allegedly admitted to the theft but has yet to return the materials, he said. A case of theft was registered by the police in Malpe, he said.

coastaldigest.com news network
July 21,2025

Mangaluru, Jul 21:  In a chilling incident that has shaken locals and ignited outrage online, Mulki police have arrested two young men for allegedly luring, abducting, and sexually harassing a minor girl they met through Instagram.

The arrest has sparked serious conversations about digital safety and the dark side of social media connections.

The accused, Deepak (19), a bus conductor from Badagubettu, Udupi, and Naveen Shetty (21) from Bhatripalke, Parkala, are believed to have targeted the girl via Instagram messages before carrying out their disturbing plan.

According to officials, the duo abducted the minor on July 19 near Bappanadu using a scooter and transported her to Udupi, where the harassment took place. A case has been registered at the Mulki police station under Mangaluru City Police Commissionerate, and investigations are ongoing.

This tragic case underscores growing concerns about how platforms like Instagram can become channels for manipulation and exploitation if not used responsibly.

News Network
July 15,2025

Bengaluru, July 15: Two teachers and their friend have been arrested for raping a college student in Bengaluru on multiple occasions and blackmailing her. 

Narendra, a Physics lecturer, Sandeep, a Biology lecturer, and their friend Anoop work at a private college in the city, where the survivor was a student.

According to the police complaint, Narendra first approached the student under the pretext of sharing academic notes and gradually built a friendship through constant messaging. He then called her to Anoop's room in Bengaluru, where he allegedly raped her and threatened her with dire consequences if she spoke to anybody about what had happened. 

Days later, Sandeep made advances towards the student. When she resisted, he allegedly blackmailed her, claiming to have photos and videos of her with Narendra. He also allegedly raped her at Anoop's residence. 

Anoop then threatened the student with CCTV footage of her entering his room and then sexually assaulted her as well.

The traumatised student confided in her parents when they visited her in Bengaluru. The family approached the Karnataka State Women's Commission and then filed a complaint at the Marathahalli Police Station.

The two teachers and Anoop have been arrested and produced before a court.

Joint Commissioner of Police, East Division, Ramesh Banoth said, "The case was registered on July 5. Based on the victim’s complaint, we have arrested three individuals. We received information from the Women’s Commission. Following that, we recorded the victim’s formal statement and proceeded with the arrests. A detailed investigation is currently underway."

