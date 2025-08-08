  1. Home
  2. Mangaluru: Girish Mattannavar, Puneeth Kerehalli, Mahesh Timarody booked for obscene, provocative videos

August 9, 2025

Mangaluru, Aug 9: Three separate cases were registered by the police on Friday against individuals for allegedly sharing objectionable and provocative content on social media platforms.

The complaints, received between August 6 and 7, have led to FIRs under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita in Belthangady town of Dakshina Kannada district, officials said.

According to police sources, the first FIR was registered following a complaint lodged regarding a video allegedly shared by Girish Mattannavar for posting an obscene and provocative video on Facebook that could incite public unrest.

In the second case, a man identified as Mahesh Timarody has been accused of publishing statements on YouTube that could promote enmity between groups and instil fear among the public.

The third FIR was filed following a complaint regarding a video uploaded by Puneeth Kerehalli on YouTube, in which he allegedly used obscene language.

All three cases were registered after complainants discovered the content on their mobile devices while using social media platforms.

Investigation is underway and further action will follow based on the findings, police added.

August 2,2025

Mangaluru, Aug 2: A Mangaluru resident has lodged a police complaint after being swindled of ₹22.59 lakh in a months-long online trading scam allegedly promoted through a fake video using Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s name.

The victim stated that the ordeal began on October 15, 2024, when he stumbled upon a Facebook video falsely depicting Sitharaman endorsing an investment platform. Convinced by the video, he clicked the link, registered, and was soon contacted by a caller identifying himself as Anurag Sharma, who instructed him to transfer an initial amount of ₹12,600.

In the weeks that followed, he was approached by multiple individuals—Nikhil Agarwal, Thomas George, Jetting Navya, and Naveen Tiwari—who persuaded him to invest larger sums, luring him with promises of high returns and bonuses. The scammers frequently demanded additional payments, citing taxes, penalties for incorrect IFSC codes, and “forex exchange” adjustments.

At one point, the victim was threatened with legal action for alleged money laundering unless he paid more. Believing the claims, he transferred amounts ranging from ₹28,400 to ₹2 lakh across several accounts, many linked to reputed banks and foreign phone numbers.

By March 2025, the victim had paid a total of ₹22,59,613, only to realise he had been conned when no returns materialised. A case has been registered at the Kankanady Town Police Station and investigations are underway.

August 2,2025

HDRevanna.jpg

Bengaluru: Convicted in a rape case and awaiting sentencing on Saturday, suspended JD(S) leader and former MP Prajwal Revanna sought for lesser punishment, claiming he did nothing wrong and that his only mistake was his 'fast' growth in politics.

A Special Court here is slated to pronounce the quantum of sentence after convicting the 34-year-old Prajwal in one of the four sexual abuse and rape cases registered against him on Friday.

Prajwal broke down in court on Saturday as he appealed to the judge for lesser punishment.

He told the court that he is a BE Mechanical graduate, and has always passed on merit.

"...they say that I have raped multiple women, but none of the women have come out voluntarily to complain, they came six days prior to election (Lok Sabha polls last year)...the prosecution side brought them purposefully and made them give a complaint," Prajwal told the court.

Pointing out that the woman (victim) had not complained to anyone including her husband or kin about the alleged rape, he said that she comes and gives complaint when certain videos were circulated.

Stating that will bow down to the court's conviction, Prajwal said, "I have a family, I have not seen my mother and father for six months now.....please give me a less sentence is what I request the court."

"The only mistake I made in my life is growing fast in politics," Prajwal, arrested in May last year upon his arrival from Germany, said.

The special court for MPs/MLAs Judge Santosh Gajanan Bhat on Friday had convicted the 34-year-old Prajwal in one of the four sexual abuse and rape cases registered against him. The court is likely to pronounce the quantum of sentence on Saturday.

The prosecution advocates sought life imprisonment for Prajwal Revanna during the hearing, ahead of the sentencing.

The case pertains to a 48-year-old woman who was working as a help at the family's Gannikada farmhouse in Hassan district's Holenarasipura. She was allegedly raped twice -- at Hassan farm house and Bengaluru residence-- in 2021 and the act recorded by the accused on his mobile phone.

August 8,2025

mangaluru.jpg

Mangaluru: In a moment of pride for the coastal city and its people, Mangaluru has been declared the safest city in India and ranked 49th in the world in the mid-2025 Safety Index released by Numbeo, the world’s largest crowd-sourced data platform.

Dakshina Kannada MP Capt Brijesh Chowta hailed the achievement as a milestone for the region’s reputation.

“This accomplishment not only elevates the status of our coastal belt but also enhances Mangaluru’s standing on the global stage. With a safety index of 74.2, we have topped the list of India’s safest cities and stood 49th among 393 cities worldwide. This is a matter of immense happiness for all of us,” he said.

The MP emphasised that the honour goes far beyond mere statistics.

“This recognition is the result of our people’s cooperation, civic discipline, and strong sense of community. It reflects the peaceful environment and robust infrastructure that make Mangaluru truly special. It’s not easy for any city to earn the title of safest in the nation — this is a collective victory.”

Capt Chowta expressed hope that the achievement would inspire Mangaloreans living across the globe to reconnect with their roots through the ‘Back To Ooru’ initiative, tapping into the city’s potential for investment, innovation, and growth.

“Mangaluru has always been a city of dreams, ideas, and opportunity. This ranking has opened new doors for our future development and prosperity. Together, we can take our city to even greater heights,” he added.

From its serene beaches to its vibrant culture, Mangaluru now has one more reason to shine — as India’s safest urban haven and a proud symbol of community spirit.

