  2. Mangaluru: Govt orders probe into tug boat mishap as search continues for missing people

Mangaluru: Govt orders probe into tug boat mishap as search continues for missing people

coastaldigest.com news network
May 18, 2021

Mangaluru, May 18: Karnataka Minister for Revenue R Ashoka on Tuesday said that Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra has been asked to conduct a probe into the tug mishap.

Speaking to newspersons here, he said the Chief Secretary will be directed to issue an order in this regard.

Alliance Tug vessel that was engaged by the Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) for its single point mooring had failed to return even after issuing a warning about the cyclone. He had discussed the issue with officials and could not get satisfactory answers.

Answers to questions like what led to the loss of lives and who were responsible would be known after the Deputy Commissioner submitted a report, Mr Ashoka said. "Strict action will be initiated against those who are responsible for it," he added.

He said that already two bodies had been recovered while search was on for three more persons present on board of the tug Alliance. The MRPL had agreed to pay Rs 10 lakh each as compensation to families of the deceased.

The capsized tug had 20,000 litre diesel in it and the contractor was asked to lift the tug and transfer the oil from tug in order to prevent any oil spills and pollution of marine ecology, he added.
 

Mafazah Sharafuddin
May 4,2021

The IPL is being suspended now in the wake of several players testing positive for COVID. This occurred despite the prior claims of the bio bubbles being an effective way to prevent transmission. 

Despite many accusation of insensitivity, the BCCI were content to let the IPL go on until this development. This is despite the massive COVID crisis India is suffering through.

As Indians on social media clamored for help due to the lack of beds and oxygen in the hospitals in the middle of the pandemic, names of cricketers fill the headlines. The IPL has always been a massive event in India. However, in the wake of a global health crisis that required the 2020 Olympics to be postponed, the fact that the IPL was conducted comes as a shock. 

Several cricketers withdrew from playing this year. Their reasons ranged from having relatives who have tested positive, being wary of putting their vulnerable loved ones at risk, fear of being unable to return home as international airport ban travelers from India etc. However, several big names still lent their support to the IPL being conducted mid-pandemic among players and patrons alike. Notably, there is Jay Shah, BCCI Secretary and son of the Home Minister, Amit Shah. A senior Indian cricket board official had told Reuters that the IPL must go on as it lifts spirits in times of such negativity. 

This of course, is a gross oversimplification as cricket does give entertainment, it is also a group sport. Despite claims of being extensive in taking precautionary measures, multiple players are now infected, and everyone who has interacted with the players have been exposed to the virus. 

This raises the question whether the BCCI will rethink its statements regarding T20. The BCCI had priorly stated that T20 would be conducted. They added that in case they are unable to conduct T20 in India due to COVID, their plan B is to have it hosted in UAE, rather than cancelling the event.

While the BCCI’s move to conduct the IPL can be considered disgraceful, the reactions to the same were not much better. Media houses, too, rushed at the opportunity of giving news coverage to the IPL. Several people like Faye Dsouza and Rana Ayyub are using social media to shed light on the severity of the COVID situation in India. This includes posting videos of crematoriums etc. that are not getting covered by mainstream media. Amidst this, big media houses seemed to be content in highlighting cricket. 

The New Indian Express stood out among other reputed media houses in India.  They posted an announcement from the Editor stating that they will not be covering the IPL as they disagree with it being held in the midst of such a tragic time. 

Each match so far has been extensively covered by several media houses. Meanwhile, the SC had to give specific orders to stop booking people for asking for help finding oxygen, beds or medicine in the wake of scores of cases of the same occurring in UP, Maharashtra and Haryana. 

There is no doubt that the move to suspend the IPL was a wise one, but the timing of it is still questionable. It seems as though to the IPL organizers and player, the issue that is causing people to die in thousands in the country did not matter until it reached their arena. It is also dubious to the ethics of news to have media houses covering cricket at this time. 

While ‘to entertain’ may be one of the functions of the news, it seems as though ‘to inform’ and ‘to educate’ have taken a backseat.

News Network
May 15,2021

Cairo, May 15: An Israeli airstrike on Saturday demolished the 13-floor building housing Qatar-based Al Jazeera television and American news agency The Associated Press in the Gaza Strip, AFP journalists said.

Israel ‘destroyed Jala Tower in the Gaza Strip, which contains the Al Jazeera and other international press offices,’ Al Jazeera said in a tweet, with an AP journalist saying the army had warned the tower's owner ahead of the strike.

Al Jazeera broadcast footage showing the building collapsing to the ground after the Israeli airstrike, sending up a huge mushroom cloud of dust and debris.

Jawad Mehdi, the owner of the Jala Tower, said an Israeli intelligence officer warned him he had just one hour to ensure the evacuation of the building.

In a phone call with the officer, AFP heard him beg for an extra 10 minutes to allow journalists to retrieve their equipment before leaving.

‘Give us ten extra minutes,’ he urged, but the officer on the other end of the line refused.

Wael al-Dahdouh, Al Jazeera's bureau chief in Gaza told AFP: ‘It's terrible, very sad, to target the Al Jazeera and other press bureaux’.

Israel alleged its ‘fighter jets attacked a high-rise building which hosted military assets belonging to the military intelligence of the Hamas.

‘The building also hosted offices of civilian media outlets, which the Hamas hides behind and uses as human shields,’ it said.

Israeli air and artillery strikes on Gaza since Monday have killed 139 people including 39 children, and wounded 1,000 more, health officials in the coastal enclave say.

News Network
May 11,2021

Bengaluru, May 11: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa Tuesday launched an innovative OxyBus service to aid Covid-19 patients during emergencies.

Each makeshift OxyBus supports up to eight patients, he said.

"20 such units will be set up near Govt Hospitals and Triage Centres in Bengaluru, and more units will be set up across the state", Yediyurappa said.

Earlier, the Chief Minister visited the 'Arogya Soudha' in Magadi Road and BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) war room in Malleshwaram here to review the functioning of the bed allocation system and citizen helpline.

"We are ensuring transparency & efficiency in the system for timely availability of beds to Covid-19 patients", he added. 

