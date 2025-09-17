Mangaluru Gripped by Development Debates: From Potholes to Laterite Stones

  1. Home
coastaldigest.com news network
September 17, 2025

Mangaluru, Sept 17: The coastal city of Mangaluru is currently at the heart of a political and civic storm, with key issues like road development, infrastructure shortages, and local legal disputes dominating the daily discourse. The city is witnessing a push-and-pull between government promises and public frustration, particularly concerning the state of its roads and the crisis in the construction sector.

Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, U.T. Khader, announced a significant sanction of Rs 90 crore for road development works within his Mangaluru constituency. He emphasized that work has already begun on major roads in areas such as Ullal, Thokkottu, and Konaje. Khader has issued a stern warning to officials, stating they will be held accountable and may face legal action if accidents occur due to substandard road work.

However, the opposition BJP has expressed deep dissatisfaction with the government's handling of the region's infrastructure. In a day-long protest, the BJP district unit highlighted a severe shortage of sand and laterite stones, claiming that the crisis has brought the construction industry to a standstill. They allege that the government's policies and increased royalty fees on laterite stone have created an "artificial shortage," leaving thousands of construction workers jobless and hindering development projects.

In a separate but related issue, a trial run of new traffic signals at key junctions, including Balmatta, Ambedkar Circle, and Bunts Hostel, was abruptly halted after it led to significant traffic chaos. The city police explained that the signals were temporarily switched off for repairs and that a permanent solution would be implemented after a thorough study of traffic density and timings at each junction. The incident has reignited the long-standing debate over effective traffic management in the city.

September 17,2025

September 13,2025

airport.jpg

Mangaluru, Sept 13: Mangaluru International Airport Limited has added a striking cultural landmark to its premises — a towering granite statue celebrating the folk art of Yakshagana. Installed at the departure area, the artwork gives travellers a grand send-off steeped in local tradition.

The 10.25-foot statue, set on a 3-foot pedestal and weighing nearly four tonnes, captures a youthful Yakshagana character in a calm, dignified pose. It offers visitors a glimpse into the region’s vibrant artistic heritage of mythological storytelling, expressive dance, and elaborate costumes.

The masterpiece was sculpted by Himanshu Kumar (38), a Bihar-born artist who has embraced Karnataka as his home, proudly calling himself a naturalised Tuluva. Leading his studio Akrathi Shilpa Kala, Himanshu and his team completed the statue in just 64 days — a feat that reflects both their craftsmanship and devotion to Indian art.

The airport has been steadily transforming into a cultural gallery. Passengers can already admire a lenticular wall showcasing Mangaluru’s fishing harbour past and present, a figurine of a fisherman at work, the energetic pili vesha, Yakshagana miniatures, and even a dynamic sculpture of Kambala, the iconic buffalo race.

With the Yakshagana statue now joining this artistic ensemble, the airport isn’t just a transit hub — it’s becoming a showcase of coastal Karnataka’s rich traditions.

September 4,2025

Udupi, Sept 4: The CEN Crime police have registered a case after a senior citizen was allegedly cheated of over ₹1.32 crore in a fraudulent online investment trading scam that originated on Facebook and continued over WhatsApp.

The complainant, Henry D Almeida, said that on July 19 he came across an investment trading advertisement on Facebook. On clicking it, he received a WhatsApp message inviting him to invest. A woman who identified herself as Ankita Ghosh then contacted him, guided him through the process, created a QIB account in his name, and added him to a WhatsApp group titled 725 Bob Caps.

The group shared messages claiming that investments made through certain numbers would yield high profits. Convinced by these assurances, Almeida even searched for “725 Bob Caps” customer care and contacted them via WhatsApp. He was then provided with multiple bank account details and instructed to transfer money in stages.

Between July 22 and September 1, the complainant transferred a total of ₹1,32,90,000. However, neither the invested amount nor the promised profits were returned.

Following his complaint, a case has been registered under Sections 66(C) and 66(D) of the IT Act and Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police are investigating the scam and the individuals behind the fraudulent network.

