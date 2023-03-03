  1. Home
  Mangaluru-Hubballi flight to stop from Mar 12

News Network
March 3, 2023

Mangaluru, Mar 2: The IndiGo flight service in the Mangaluru-Hubballi sector, which was introduced in May last year, will be discontinued from March 12.

Poor passenger load is learnt to be the main reason behind this decision. Meanwhile, daily flight service on the Hubballi-Pune sector will be launched soon.

An executive said that a flight to Hubballi, the state’s trade centre, and the coastal district, was operating on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. 

“The flight had not received the expected passenger load. The same flight that flew from the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) to Hubballi, also flew to Pune from Hubballi on weekends, and to Mysuru on Tuesday and Thursday.

Considering various factors, we have decided to discontinue the service,” said an airline executive. 

An ATR flight will fly on the Pune-Hubballi sector, from March 13 onwards.

Though introducing this service was planned before the Covid-19 pandemic, it finally started on May 1 last year.

News Network
March 2,2023

bjp.jpg

New Delhi, Mar 2: The BJP and its allies look set to sail through in Tripura and Nagaland, where votes for assembly elections are being counted today. Meghalaya appears set for a hung assembly, with Conrad Sangma's party leading the field.

Here are the Top 10 points in this big story:

The BJP and its ally IPFT  (Indigenous Progressive Front of Tripura) are leading on 34 of Tripura's 60 seats. But the score is down by 10 from 2018, when the BJP alone won 36 seats. The IPFT had won 8.

This time the BJP is leading on 28 seats, way below the "tsunami" Chief Minister Manik Saha had predicted. Asked about the matter, Mr Saha said the party will have to introspect" about why the results did not match expectations.

The Left, which ruled the state for 35 years, and its new ally Congress, are leading on 14 seats, down by two.

Erstwhile royal Pradyot Kishore Debbarma's Tipra Motha, which made its debut in this election, is leading on 12 seats.  The party, which is pushing for a Greater Tipraland, appears to have grabbed the IPFT's tribal support.

In Meghalaya, Conrad Sangma's National People's Party, which led the ruling alliance with the BJP, contested solo this time and is ahead on 25 of the state's 60 seats. It needs at least five more to reach the majority mark.

The BJP, which is leading on three seats, appears to have the answer, in view of the celebrations that have broken out at the party offices. The two parties had fallen apart ahead of the election over corruption allegations against Mr Sangma's party.

Mr Sangma is apparently in talks for a post-poll alliance -- a meeting with the BJP's northeast pointsperson Himanta Biswa Sarma took place yesterday. The two leaders though, played it down, saying it was a friendly meeting.

"We will wait for the final results and then decide how to go forward, Mr Sangma told reporters.

Meghalaya's new entrant Trinamool Congress is leading on five seats, and defying exit poll predictions, the Congress is leading on five seats.

In Nagaland, the BJP and its partner NDPP (Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party) are leading on 38 seats -- eight more than the last time. The state also has got a woman MLA – a first since Independence.

News Network
March 1,2023

annoucment.jpg

Bengaluru, Mar 1: Government employees in Karnataka on Wednesday withdrew their indefinite strike after the state government announced a 17 per cent hike in basic salary as interim relief and constituted a committee on the pension scheme.

The employees had demanded interim relief of 40 per cent increase in basic salary and revision of salaries as per the 7th Pay Commission. On their demand to scrap the New Pension Scheme (NPS) and revert to the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), the Government said the committee under Additional Chief Secretary would study the feasibility.

The decision on withdrawal of the indefinite strike which commenced today was announced by the Karnataka State Government Employees' Association President C S Shadakshari.

News Network
March 1,2023

MSC.jpg

Bengaluru, Mar 1: A 25-year-old woman was stabbed to death Tuesday evening in Bengaluru after she refused the marriage proposal of a man citing caste differences. The incident took place around 7.30 pm near the Omega Healthcare office in the Murugeshpalya area of the city.

The deceased has been identified as Leela Pavithra, who belonged to Andhra Pradesh. The police have arrested the accused Dinakar, 28, who is also from Andhra Pradesh.

A police officer said Leela was an MSc graduate and was working with Omega Healthcare. Dinakar worked with Logis Healthcare located in Domlur. 

The officer said they had been in love for the last five years and she had talked to her parents about marrying Dinakar. However, the officer added that her family members had refused the marriage proposal citing caste differences.

Dinakar who got to know about it was furious about it and on Tuesday, he waited for Leela to come out of her office. As she came outside, he stabbed her multiple times in her stomach, neck, and chest and fled from the spot.

Local residents rushed Leela to a nearby hospital where doctors declared she was brought dead, a police officer said.

The Jeevan Bhima Nagar police have registered a case of murder and are probing the matter further. Dinakar is in police custody and is being questioned.

