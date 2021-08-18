Mangaluru International Airport shows massive growth in domestic traffic

  1. Home
News Network
August 19, 2021

Mangaluru, Aug 19: The Mangaluru International Airport has shown a massive growth in its domestic traffic with both arrivals and departures picking up pace in the first fortnight of August as compared to the same periods of June and July, with gradual re-opening of airports by various states and starting of flight services.

Latest data shows that 12,717 passengers departed from MIA from August 1 to 15 as compared to 7,784 passengers on July 1 to 15, a jump of 63 per cent. In the same period of June, there were 4,989 departures. Similarly, 13,924 passengers arrived in the first fortnight of August as compared to 8,495 passengers in July 1 to 15, a rise of 64 per cent. In the same period of June, there were 3,818 arrivals at the airport, a release from the MIA said.

MIA has worked relentlessly through the pandemic and has continuously provided uninterrupted connectivity to travellers while creating a safe environment for passengers and personnel, the release said.

The gradual opening of offices across India is complemented with an increase in the flight capacity, which has been the other factor for sequential growth of services from the airport.

Air India Express started flights to the UAE on Wednesday after the MIA provided world class Rapid RT PCR facility at the airport in association with Apollo Diagnostics. As per the health requirements for the UAE-bound passengers, each passenger must have a negative rapid RT-PCR test conducted at the airport within six hours of boarding the flight.

In order to make it easier for the passengers to take their flights to Middle East and beyond, MIA has provided the facility.

The airport also has a separate facility for RT PCR tests for the benefit of passengers. In the last few months, MIA had implemented numerous SOPs, including the preventive measures laid down by health and government bodies to safeguard the well-being of the passengers and airport personnel, the release said.

coastaldigest.com news network
August 4,2021

Mangaluru, Aug 4: The National Investigation Agency along with state police units today conducted simultaneous searches at five locations – three in Kashmir, one in Bengaluru and one in Mangaluru – in connection with investigation of NIA case RC-05/2021/NIA/DLI. 

An official release stated that NIA had registered a suo-moto case against seven known and other unknown accused persons under sections 120B, 121 & 121A of IPC & sections 17, 18, 188, 20, 38 & 40 of UA (P) Act on 05.03.2021 pertaining to terrorist activities of one Mohammed Ameen aka Abu Yahya resident of Kerala and his associates, who have been running various ISIS propaganda channels on different social media platforms such as Telegram, Hoop and Instagram for propagating the violent Jihadi ideology of ISIS and radicalizing and recruiting new members for the ISIS module.  

Earlier, NIA had conducted searches and had arrested three accused persons namely Mohd. Ameen, Dr Rahees Rasheed and Mus’Hab Anwar in this case in March 2021. 

During investigation, it has been revealed that after the decline of ISIS in Syria/Iraq, Mohd Ameen had visited Kashmir in March, 2020 and for engaging and had also raised funds in association with Kashmir based accused Mohammad Waqar Lone aka Wilson Kashmiri and his associates. As part of conspiracy, funds were also transferred to Mohd Waqar Lone by accused in the case through banking channels and digital payment methods on the directions of Mohd Ameen. Mohd Ameen and his associates were also radicalizing gullible Muslim youths for joining Jihad and unlawful activities in India and had been successful in expanding the network in Kashmir and part of Kerala and Karnataka.    

Today, searches were conducted at the premises of accused/suspects who were continuously in touch with Mohammed Ameen and his associates through various groups/channels on encrypted chat platforms and had raised funds for furtherance of activities of ISIS. During searches, several digital devices including Laptops, mobile phones, Hard Disk Drives, Pen Drives, multiple SIM cards of different service providers and incriminating documents were seized.

Subsequent to the searches, four suspects were arrested. They are Obaid Hamid, resident of Bemina , Srinagar, Muzammil Hassan Bhat , resident of Bandipora , Kashmir, Ammar Abdul Rahman, resident of Ullal, Mangaluru and Shankar Venkatesh Perumal aka Ali Muaviya ,r/o Bengaluru.

They were involved in raising funds and radicalising and motivating more people to join ISIS, according to NIA. Further investigation in the case is underway.

Note: This report is based completely on the information provided by NIA

News Network
August 18,2021

Bengaluru, Aug 18: Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Wednesday assured of extending all necessary assistance to the Afghan students studying in the state and to take steps to address their grievances following the political developments in their country.

"The state government will extend all help to those of the students from Afghanistan, studying in Karnataka, in addressing their grievances arising out of the strife, if any, in their nation," Jnanendra told reporters. 

He noted that there are about 300 Afghan nationals, including students presently residing in the state.

"The state government will interact with the Union Government relating to any issues on extending Visa of the Afghan students residing in Karnataka", the minister said. 

Following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, the students studying in Karnataka grew desperate, fearing for the safety of their relatives back home.

News Network
August 11,2021

Kalaburagi, Aug 11: As many as five children were injured after they were bitten by a mad dog in Karnataka’s Kalaburgi on Monday and Tuesday.

Four were injured on Monday evening, one was bitten on Tuesday, of whom two sustained grievous injuries and they were being treated at GIMS. They are now out of danger.

The dog pounced on Rihan (3) and Nabila (6) when they were playing in front of their house on Monday evening. The dog bit the head of the children and dragged them. The children were immediately admitted to a private hospital at Santraswadi.

The same dog bit two more children in the same area, injuring their hands, leg and a shoulder. Upon hearing the children screaming, people rushed out of their homes and chased away the dog. However, the dog returned on Tuesday morning and bit another child. 

