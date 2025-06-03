  1. Home
  Mangaluru: Jamaat-e-Islami leader and education activist K M Shareef passes away at 85

Mangaluru: Jamaat-e-Islami leader and education activist K M Shareef passes away at 85

coastaldigest.com news network
June 3, 2025

Mangaluru, June 3: K M Shareef, a senior leader of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind and a widely respected figure in religious, social, and educational circles in Mangaluru, passed away on Tuesday, June 3, evening at a private hospital in the city following a brief illness. He was 85.

He was the first chairman of the Sanmarga Publications Trust, and one of the driving forces behind Sanmarga Kannada Weekly, an Islamic publication launched in 1978 with humble beginnings. The religious tabloid was started with a group of close friends who each contributed ₹500—a modest sum at the time, but with a vision. 

As the founding president of Shanti Educational Trust, he played a vital role in the establishment of Hira Girls’ High School and Hira Women’s College in Babbukatte, institutions dedicated to empowering women through education. These institutions continue to uplift hundreds of students, especially from underserved communities, fostering dignity and opportunity through learning.

He served as the president of Mangaluru unit of JIH for over 20 years, offering active involvement in community-building initiatives. He also served as an advisory committee member of Karnataka and Goa unit of JIH. He was a founding member of Islamia Arabic College Mansoora in Hassan. 

Despite his many achievements, he remained remarkably humble—an embodiment of quiet strength and sincerity. Those who knew him recall a man of few words, but with profound wisdom. His simplicity and dedication to educational and moral reform endeared him to all.

Born and raised in the Kandak area of Mangaluru, Shareef Sahib was a man of vision and conviction. He is survived by his wife, five sons, one daughter, and a wide circle of relatives, colleagues, and admirers. He was the elder brother of the late Ibrahim Saeed, the founding editor of Sanmarga Weekly.

coastaldigest.com news network
June 2,2025

Mangaluru, June 2: The Dakshina Kannada district police have registered a case against RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat, nearly 20 days after he delivered a provocative speech during a condolence meeting in Bantwal — and nearly a week after the murder of Muslim youth Abdul Rahman, which has heightened communal tensions in the region.

The move follows public outrage over the cold-blooded killing of 23-year-old Abdul Rahman, who was hacked to death by a group of alleged Hindutva extremists near Kolthamajalu in Bantwal taluk. The attackers are believed to have been incited by hate speeches and inflammatory posts circulating on social media.

According to police sources, the speech in question was delivered on May 12 at the Madwa Palace Kalyana Mantapa in Kavalapaduru village, under the jurisdiction of Bantwal Rural Police Station. The event was organised as a condolence gathering following the murder of rowdy-sheeter Suhas Shetty within Mangaluru City limits.

Addressing a crowd of around 500 people, Bhat made statements capable of disturbing communal harmony and fueling enmity between communities.

Taking note of the potential threat to law and order, the police have now registered a case under Section 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 at the Bantwal Rural Police Station. Further investigation is underway.

News Network
May 25,2025

The Israeli regime has deployed its entire standing army infantry and armored brigades to the Gaza Strip amid serious escalation of its 19-month-old war of genocide against the Palestinian territory.

Announcing the development, the Israeli military said the deployed brigades included elite ones such as as Golani, Paratroopers, Givati, Commando, Kfir, Nahal, 7th, 188th, and 401st, various Israeli media outlets reported on Saturday.

A limited number of reserve units have also been mobilized for operations across the coastal sliver, the reports noted.

The military buildup came after the regime launched its operation "Gideon’s Chariots," which mandated Israeli forces to focus more on the northern part of the coastal sliver and the southern Gaza city of Khan Yunis.

Israeli outlets have also reported that the escalation has so far not led to any encounter between the military and Gaza’s Hamas resistance movement.

Despite the absence of any such encounter, and the regime’s insistence that it tries its utmost to only target resistance fighters, the war keeps exacting a staggering death toll among Gaza’s civilians.

The genocidal military onslaught has so far claimed the lives of more than 61,700 people, mostly women and children, throughout the territory.

Last month, Hamas said fatalities resulting from the warfare had included more than 19,000 children.

The regime launched the genocide in October 2023 in response to a heroic operation staged by members of Hamas and their fellow resistance fighters from across the coastal sliver. The al-Aqsa Storm Operation ensnared hundreds of Zionists.

Israeli authorities have warned that the warfare would continue to escalate as long as Hamas “refused” to engage in negotiations leading to an agreement on the release of the remaining captives in Gaza.

The group and even some Israeli officials, themselves, have, however, denounced the regime for either trying to sabotage talks aimed at realization of such a deal, or pretending responsible participation in the negotiation process.

The Israeli atrocities have, meanwhile, been met with widespread criticism for not only their monumental civilian toll, but also Israeli forces’ systemic abuses, including the use of Palestinians as human shields.

coastaldigest.com news network
May 31,2025

sidduHDK.jpg

Bengaluru, May 30: Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Thursday launched a scathing political and communal broadside against the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government, accusing it of betraying a community that had overwhelmingly supported the party, yet is now left vulnerable amid a rise in targeted killings in coastal Karnataka.

In a fiery post on X, Kumaraswamy questioned the Chief Minister’s silence and inaction over the increasing number of communal murders:

“Didn’t one community vote for your party 100%? What did they get in return? Murders, fear, and betrayal. You have utterly failed to protect them,” he wrote — without directly naming the Muslim community.

He further alleged that the Congress government is not interested in stopping the violence, but rather, is “extracting political gain” from such tragedies:

“Your government shows no concern for the safety of innocent people but displays great interest in coastal murders — not to prevent them, but to milk them for political mileage.”

Calling out what he described as Siddaramaiah’s double standards, Kumaraswamy accused the government of poisoning communal harmony:

“You have turned a once peaceful garden of communities into a garden of venomous snakes. While one community lives in fear, you continue to spew venom against others.”

He demanded that Siddaramaiah stop politicizing people's lives and instead take direct responsibility for the situation on the ground.

“Natural floods, political disaster”

Shifting focus to the relentless rains that have lashed parts of Karnataka, Kumaraswamy slammed the Congress government’s lack of preparedness and delayed response:

“Cities, towns, villages — all submerged. Roads and bridges — collapsed. And what is the CM doing? Sending ministers only after lives are lost? This is nothing but bolting the door after the fort has been looted.”

Despite clear weather warnings, he said the Congress government was caught completely off guard, accusing it of lacking even the most basic disaster-readiness:

“The government seems more eager to bring blood and tears to the people than to help them. What preparations were made before the rains? Where is your so-called people-centric governance?”

Labeling the rain havoc as a natural calamity, and the killings as a man-made political failure, Kumaraswamy urged Siddaramaiah to visit the coastal region personally and provide reassurance to a shaken public:

“These are your people. They believed in you. Now they are paying the price — both from floods and from political violence. Go to them. Not for headlines, but to give hope.”

State’s official response

Meanwhile, Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar assured the public that emergency protocols were in place, and all Deputy Commissioners had been directed to stay on high alert.

“We’ve instructed officials to take immediate action. Ministers are to remain in their respective headquarters to assist the public,” Shivakumar said.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rainfall is likely to continue over the coastal belt of Karnataka for the next few days, with isolated heavy showers predicted.

