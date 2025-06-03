Mangaluru: Jamaat-e-Islami leader and education activist K M Shareef passes away at 85

Mangaluru, June 3: K M Shareef, a senior leader of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind and a widely respected figure in religious, social, and educational circles in Mangaluru, passed away on Tuesday, June 3, evening at a private hospital in the city following a brief illness. He was 85.

He was the first chairman of the Sanmarga Publications Trust, and one of the driving forces behind Sanmarga Kannada Weekly, an Islamic publication launched in 1978 with humble beginnings. The religious tabloid was started with a group of close friends who each contributed ₹500—a modest sum at the time, but with a vision.

As the founding president of Shanti Educational Trust, he played a vital role in the establishment of Hira Girls’ High School and Hira Women’s College in Babbukatte, institutions dedicated to empowering women through education. These institutions continue to uplift hundreds of students, especially from underserved communities, fostering dignity and opportunity through learning.

He served as the president of Mangaluru unit of JIH for over 20 years, offering active involvement in community-building initiatives. He also served as an advisory committee member of Karnataka and Goa unit of JIH. He was a founding member of Islamia Arabic College Mansoora in Hassan.

Despite his many achievements, he remained remarkably humble—an embodiment of quiet strength and sincerity. Those who knew him recall a man of few words, but with profound wisdom. His simplicity and dedication to educational and moral reform endeared him to all.

Born and raised in the Kandak area of Mangaluru, Shareef Sahib was a man of vision and conviction. He is survived by his wife, five sons, one daughter, and a wide circle of relatives, colleagues, and admirers. He was the elder brother of the late Ibrahim Saeed, the founding editor of Sanmarga Weekly.