  Mangaluru: Jewellery shop employee stabbed to death at Hampankatta

Mangaluru: Jewellery shop employee stabbed to death at Hampankatta

February 3, 2023
February 3, 2023

Mangaluru, Feb 3: The coastal city witnessed another cold blooded murder when an employee of a jewellery shop in Mangaluru was stabbed to death on Friday, February 3 afternoon.

The victim has been identified as Raghavendra, who was working in a jewellery shop near Milagres School at Hampankatta in the heart of the city. 

It is said that a person entered the jewellery shop when Raghavendra was alone and stabbed him. 

The motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained. 

The incident came to light when the proprietor of the shop returned after having lunch.

February 3,2023
February 3,2023

Mumbai, Feb 3: The brutal stock rout in Gautam Adani’s companies continued Friday, an indication that the billionaire needs to do more to restore confidence in his conglomerate’s financial health after accusations of fraud by Hindenburg Research.

The group’s 10 stocks all fell in early Mumbai trading, with $120 billion, or more than half of their combined value, erased since the US-based short seller last week claimed that offshore shell entities were used to inflate Adani group’s revenues and manipulate stock prices. Flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd. sank as much as 25%, taking its decline to 66% in seven trading sessions.

The continued slump reflects worries about Adani’s access to funding after the tycoon scrapped a key stock offering this week, and as long-held concerns about the group’s debt load were propelled onto the global stage by Hindenburg. The embattled tycoon is in talks with creditors to prepay some loans backed by pledged shares, as some banks stopped accepting the securities of the group that spans from ports to energy as collateral in client trades.

“Clearing of pledges may not help. Now the only point is investors are not just interested in clearing pledges, they want concrete plans and actions,” said Sameer Kalra, founder of Target Investing in Mumbai. “The use of every rupee on balance sheet is critical now. There are a lot of stakeholders.”

The crisis of confidence in Adani has become a national issue with opposition lawmakers disrupting parliament on Thursday to demand answers from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, given how closely his interests are intertwined with the nation’s growth plans. Government officials have sought to downplay the impact.

Hindenburg Research last week accused the Adani group of “brazen” market manipulation and accounting fraud, claiming that a web of Adani-family controlled offshore shell entities in tax havens were used to facilitate corruption, money laundering and taxpayer theft.

The conglomerate has repeatedly denied the allegations, called the report “bogus,” and threatened legal action. Adani gave a video speech on Thursday stating that the group’s balance sheet is healthy.

In a reprieve for Adani, who has seen his personal fortune drop by $58 billion since the allegations, the group’s bonds rallied Friday after Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. told some clients that the debt can offer value due to the strength of certain assets. All 15 dollar debt securities advanced, partly helped by news that Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd. has made a coupon payment on schedule.

Meanwhile, banks have been tightening scruty on Adani companies’ securities. Units of Credit Suisse Group AG and Citigroup Inc. earlier this week stopped accepting some securities issued by Adani’s companies as collateral for margin loans to wealthy clients.

Separately, Lord Jo Johnson, the former Conservative minister and brother of former UK prime minister Boris Johnson, has resigned as a director of Elara Capital, a London-based firm embroiled in the controversy at the Adani empire, the Financial Times reported. The firm was one of the 10 bookrunners on the record share sale that Adani Enterprises abruptly abandoned earlier this week.

Adani’s proposed loan prepayment would see lenders release some of the stock in the group’s companies that was pledged as collateral, Bloomberg News reported, citing a person with knowledge of the matter. The Indian group hasn’t faced margin calls on these pledges and is seeking the prepayment proactively, the person added.

“Markets are looking for clarity on allegations and are likely not calmed via clearing of pledges,” said Nitin Chanduka, a strategist with Bloomberg Intelligence.

January 21,2023
January 21,2023

Mangaluru, Jan 21: Five persons, aged between 22 and 39 years, have been arrested by sleuths of Mangaluru Rural Police in connection with the abduction of two youths and demanding a ransom of Rs 4 lakh. A case has been registered in Uppinangady police station limits.

The arrested are Aboobakkar Siddiq alias Karvel Siddiq alias JCB Siddiq (39) from Karvel in Uppinangady, Kalandar Shafi Gadiyara (22) from Gadiyara in Bantwal, Irfan (38) from Maripalla, Mohammed Riyaz (33) from Shivanagara in Pandeshwar and Mohammed Irshad (28) from Bandaru, said Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar.

The Commissioner said two police personnel on patrol duty at Arkula Junction in Mangaluru rural police station limits in the early hours of January 20 had noticed a car idling on the road with five men in it. When asked about their whereabouts, the men failed to furnish proper answers and began pelting stones at the cops. They attempted to run over the cops before fleeing the spot. 

Based on the CCTV footage and car details, the rural police arrested the five men. During the interrogation of the arrested, Sharuk who was in the car told the police that he was abducted by Aboobakkar Siddiq and others for a ransom of Rs 4 lakh.

The arrested on the direction of Tallath Faisal Nagar had taken Sharuk and his cousin brother Nizamuddin from Perne Sediyapu to a house in Badriyanagara. They later assaulted them and sought information about the whereabouts of Nizamuddin’s brother Shafeeq who is working in the Gulf and asked them for the 800 grams of gold biscuit which Shafeeq had brought to India and failed to hand it over to the concerned person, said the Commissioner.

The accused had later sent Nizamuddin to his house by confining Sharuk in the house and asked him to get a ransom of Rs 4 lakh to release Sharuk. Nizamuddin, who had suffered injuries in the assault, is undergoing treatment in a hospital in Puttur. 

The police are yet to arrest another rowdy sheeter, who has more than 20 cases in Mangaluru commissionerate, Dakshin Kannada, outside the district in connection with the abduction case. 

The prime accused Aboobakkar Siddiq has already five cases against him in addition to three cases pertaining to the abduction and assault on police personnel. The Dakshin Kannada police have already submitted an application to the concerned to extern him from the district.

There is one dacoity case against Kalandar Shafi in Mangaluru North station, two cases against Irfan in connection with assault in Bantwal and Ullal, and one case against Riyaz in connection with assault in Bantwal station.

It is said that Shafeeq had arrived in Mumbai recently with the gold biscuit. He had not informed his family members and returned back to the Gulf.

January 23,2023
January 23,2023

Chennai, Jan 23: The BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit is planning to launch a TV channel for the party in the state, a surprise to many in state politics. Top party sources said the project, which will be an extension of Janam TV, considered a party mouthpiece in Kerala, will be announced Monday.

A senior BJP leader said that the Tamil channel’s name will also most likely be Janam TV. “It will be based in Alwarpet in the city, and the initial cost is estimated to be around Rs 15 crore, which will be mobilised using party and RSS resources in Tamil Nadu,” the leader said.

The leader referred to the project, whose launch date is yet to be announced, as a “baby of K Annamalai,” the party’s state chief in his late 30s. “Annamalai will be overseeing the project. The main reason for this project is to provide comprehensive coverage of his state-wide padayatra beginning April 14, 2023,” added the leader.

Despite facing numerous allegations, such as low pay and being a commercially unsustainable model, Janam TV in Kerala played a key role in the BJP and RSS’s propaganda efforts during the Sabarimala controversy. It was a period when the channel attracted as many viewers as mainstream news channels in a state where ‘news’ is a pricey commodity like entertainment.

