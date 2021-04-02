  1. Home
  2. Mangaluru-Kasargod border: High Court disposes PIL challenging DK DC’s order

News Network
April 2, 2021

Mangaluru, Apr 2: The High Court of Karnataka has disposed of a public interest litigation (PIL) on the assurance by the state government that no entry point between Kasargod and Dakshina Kannada district will be closed.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice  Abhay Shreeniwas Oka was hearing the petition filed by Subbayya Rai, an advocate challenging the order passed by the Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada restricting entry from several entry points in view of Covid-19.

During the hearing, the government assured the court that clause 3 of the recent order dated March 15 issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada district will not be acted upon. The clause authorized local authorities such as gram panchayats to close checkposts which are rarely used.

Initially, the petition was filed challenging the February 18, 2021 order passed by the Kasargod Deputy Commissioner, who is also the chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority. By this order, all entry points, except four, were closed for all kinds of traffic.

The bench said that as per the orders passed by the National Executive Committee, inter-state and intra-state travel cannot be restricted. Any localised restrictions could be imposed, pertaining to the production of RT-PCR test results while entering the state of Karnataka, the court said.

The petition said restrictions imposed by the Dakshina Kannada district administration had affected more than 80,000 people living in the border areas of both states.

coastaldigest.com news network
March 23,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 23:  The Karnataka Government is currently facing vaccine shortage with many Primary Health Centres (PHCs) running out of stock while a few districts having stock that could last for one or two days.

Health Secretary Jawaid Akhtar said that this shortage will be there for two days and that requests for additional supplies have already been made to the Centre. In a meeting with all district health officers Akhtar instructed them to redistribute vials from PHCs that have stock to those where stocks have dried up.

He said, “Vaccine shortage will be there for two days. We have already requested the Government of India for supplies and they have also allocated. We are waiting for the consignments to come. Right now, the districts have been instructed to shift vaccines from centres where consumption is less to the places where the requirement is more. Locally, we have asked them to manage.”

"We have not received any tentative date on when the next tranche will be sent. We are pressing for early supplies,” he added. State has so far received 37 lakh doses of vaccine.

Widening of the time gap between Covishield’s first dose and second dose from four weeks to eight weeks, as allowed by the Centre on Monday, will help as this will enable the state to prioritise the first dose, he added.

coastaldigest.com news network
April 1,2021

cattle.jpg

Mangaluru, Apr 1: A gang of miscreants owing allegiance to saffron outfits brutally assaulted two Muslim men last night at Melanthabettu in Belthangady taluk of Dakshina Kannada district after falsely accusing them of indulging in cattle trafficking. 

The victims, identified as Abdul Rahim and Musthafa, residents of Kupetti in Belthangady sustained grievous injuries and are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mangaluru. 

Police arrested five people in connection with the incident. They are Rajesh Bhat, Rakesh Bhat, Guruprasad, Lokesh and Chidanand. Few others are yet to be arrested.

The incident took place when the victims, who are colleagues, were returning home in a pick-up truck after repairing the vehicle at a garage in Church Road, Belthangady. 

Upon reaching near Melanthabettu, around 10.45pm, two unidentified persons arrived on bikes and asked them to stop the vehicle. 

Soon, few others arrived in a car and started assaulting them and accusing them of cattle theft and illegal transportation. The victims were assaulted with clubs and footwear. The mob also damaged their vehicle, said the police.

Police reached the spot more than half an hour after the incident. By then a large mob had gathered.

The victims, who are undergoing treatment, said that they were beaten for around 45 minutes on false allegations. “Their plan was to murder of us. They told us that they won’t stop beating until we die. However, after 45 minutes police intervened,” they said. 

The mob lynch attempt has sparked outrage in Dakshina Kannada. 

Imtiaz
 - 
Thursday, 1 Apr 2021

Shame on chaddi goons...the culprits must be punished at any cost no matter whoever they are....

coastaldigest.com news network
March 21,2021

leopard.jpg

Udupi, Mar 21: A leopard that entered a house in Udupi district in search of prey during the wee hours of Sunday was trapped inside the room of a house, forest department sources said.

The leopard was chasing a dog which went inside the house in Nailadi village in Brahmavar taluk, followed by the animal.

Hearing the sound, the occupants of the house saw the leopard and closed the room from outside.

Forest department personnel were informed and they led the animal into a cage and later released it in the nearby reserve forests, department sources said.

A team led by zonal forest officer Shankaranarayana Chidanandappa conducted an hour-long operation to trap the leopard in the cage, the sources said.
 

