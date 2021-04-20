  1. Home
Mangaluru: Lightning claims life of 5-yr-old boy; another critical

coastaldigest.com news network
April 21, 2021

Mangaluru, Apr 21: One of the two boys who sustained serious injuries after lightning struck them while playing outside their house at Indiranagar in Haleyangadi last evening has died.

Police said on Wednesday that the deceased boy is Nihan (5), son of Mansoor of Hejamady. The condition of another boy Marutesh (6) is said to be critical. 

The boys who were initially admitted to a private hospital at Mukka were later rushed to another private hospital in Mangaluru.

Both the boys were put on artificial respiration as the lightning strike had impaired their brain functioning.

Luckily none of the other children who were playing with the two boys was hurt.

News Network
April 12,2021

Hassan/ Bengaluru, Apr 12: With the KSRTC workers intensifying the protest seeking implementation of 6th Pay Commission recommendations, an employee attempted suicide by consuming poison at the bus depot in Hassan, on Monday.

The person was Palaksha, 40, vice president of Hassan-Chikkamagaluru KSRTC Employees Cooperative Society.

Seeking justice for the protesting KSRTC employees, Palaksha alleged that the government is harassing them by issuing transfers and also by filing FIR against the protesters. The government has turned blind over the issue, he alleged.

He has been admitted to the district hospital in Hassan for treatment.

Strike enters 6th day

Bus services were hampered for the sixth consecutive day in Karnataka, as the strike by the employees of the road transport corporations on wage related issues continued on Monday.

With a stalemate between the government and employees of the four transport corporations in the state, over their demand for wages as per the 6th Pay Commission continuing, majority of the workers did not turn up for work, resulting in buses remaining off road, affecting commuters.

Amid threats of tough action, "no work no pay", few RTC employees have returned to work and are operating buses on some routes in the city and different parts of the state.

People wanting to travel to their native for celebrating Ugadi on Tuesday and office-goers were the most affected.

Private buses, mini buses, maxi cabs and other passenger transport vehicles, whom authorities have roped in to manage the crisis and help commuters, were seen providing services to passengers in different parts of the city and the state.

Metro trains, autos and cabs were also being largely used for commuting within the city.

Meanwhile, intensifying their protest, employees along with their family members have decided to stage demonstrations at district and taluk centres, in front of Deputy Commissioner or Tahsildar offices Monday against the government's stand.

Accusing the government of not paying their March salary, thereby affecting their family's Ugadi celebrations, they said, employees who have returned to work are being paid.

RTCs that have been warning employees against continuing with the strike, have started taking action against trainee and probationary employees by dismissing them for absence from work and not responding to notices.

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) on Sunday had said it has decided not to consider requests for inter-corporation transfers of employees who are instigating, threatening colleagues for strike and are hindering bus services, thereby causing inconvenience to the public.

It had also said that employees who have been given such transfers, have been warned that it will be cancelled and that they will be posted to their original place on failing to attend on duty immediately.

Citing inconvenience caused to the public and that the strike was against provisions of the Industrial Disputes Act, the Labour department on Friday had issued an order banning the strike, and had referred the dispute to the industrial tribunal, Bengaluru for adjudication.

News Network
April 19,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 19: As the government holds crucial meetings, amid a spike in Covid cases in the state, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Monday, indicating tough control measures said, lockdown is not the only solution, as he also conceded that Bengaluru city is witnessing a shortage of ICU beds.

The Minister said Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa who will on Monday be attending the meeting with MLAs and Ministers from Bengaluru, virtually from the hospital where he is undergoing treatment for Covid, will also be holding a meeting with leaders of opposition parties Tuesday to gather their opinion on the measures to be taken in the state.

"In Bengaluru, there is an increase in infections, when infections increase there will be a shortage of beds at hospitals. More than hospital beds, we are seeing a shortage of ICU beds," Sudhakar said.

Speaking to reporters here ahead of the crucial meeting with legislators and Ministers from the city, he said, we will discuss how to bring it under control and measures to be taken in this regard.

"Giving treatment is one part of it, we will also have to control the spike in infections and bring it down, for that we will have to certainly impose restrictions on some activities. We will have to think in that direction and take advice from everyone," he added.

Chief Minister Yediyurappa who is currently undergoing treatment for Covid at a private hospital, will be attending the meeting virtually, his office said in a statement.

Noting that the suggestions given by the state's Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) on Covid with scientific inputs will be crucial, Sudhakar said, keeping all these aspects in mind the government will take a decision.

Responding to a question on lockdown, he said, "The term lockdown is getting publicity, the question before us is what kind of strict measures should be taken to bring things under control...we should have clarity on it. Lockdown is not the only solution."

People are thinking about normal life being affected, but many lives are getting lost and saving lives is the priority of the government, he said, adding, "So we will discuss about the measure to be taken at the meeting today, and tomorrow Chief Minister will be talking to leaders of opposition parties via video conference, following which we will come to a final decision."

Not giving clarity on whether tough measures will be announced Monday, the Minister said, "It can't be said now itself, may be measures for Bengaluru will be announced today or as there is meeting with leaders of opposition parties tomorrow, after getting inputs from there and discussing with Ministers, officials and TAC, a decision may be announced."

The meeting with leaders of opposition parties that was scheduled for Sunday was cancelled after Yediyurappa tested positive for Covid.

The state had on Sunday reported the biggest ever spike of 19,067 new Covid cases and 81 deaths taking the total number of infections to 11,61,065 and the toll to 13,351. The total number of active cases stood at 1,33,543. Out of the 19,067 new cases on Sunday, 12,793 were from Bengaluru alone.

coastaldigest.com news network
April 10,2021

Mangaluru, Apr 10: The night curfew imposed by Karnataka government in eight places to curb the spread of coronavirus will commence tonight and end on April 20. The curfew order calls for a halt of public movement between 10 pm and 5 am.

The 'Corona Curfew' will be observed in seven cities — Bengaluru, Tumakuru, Mangaluru, Mysuru, Udupi, Kalaburagi and Bidar — and Manipal town near Udupi.

What is allowed during the curfew

>> Essential services, movement of vehicles providing essential service, home delivery and e-commerce vehicles will be permitted.

>> Factories and firms operating in the night hours are permitted to function, given the employees reach work before 10 pm.

>> Passengers travelling to and from the airport, railway stations and bus stands can do so in auto-rickshaws and cabs by showing authentic tickets and boarding passes.

>> Patients and others availing medical treatment and also those requiring medical attention are allowed.

What's not allowed during the curfew

>> All public gatherings and meetings will be prohibited during the night curfew

>> All commercial establishments, including bars, restaurants and other shops, will remain shut.

>> The guidelines stated that those violating the curfew orders will be booked under section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act (2005) along with provisions of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant acts. 

