  2. Mangaluru: Lightning strike claims lives of two children

coastaldigest.com news network
April 22, 2021

Mangaluru, Apr 22: Two boys who sustained serious injuries after lightning struck them while playing outside their house at Indiranagar in Haleyangadi on the outskirts of the city died in hospital.

Nihan (5), son of Mansoor from Hejamady and Maruti (6), son of Durgappa from Gangavati are the victims. 

The young boys were playing in front of their houses on April 20 when the lightning struck injuring both of them. Luckily none of the other children who were playing with the two boys was hurt.

The injured boys were initially admitted to a private hospital at Mukka were later rushed to another private hospital in Mangaluru.

Both the boys had been put on artificial respiration as the lightning strike had impaired their brain functioning.

While Nihan breathed his last Tuesday, Maruti passed away today without responding to any treatment. 

coastaldigest.com web desk
April 13,2021

ugadi.jpg

Natives of Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh celebrate Ugadi on the Pratipada Tithi of Chaitra, Shukla Paksha. It marks the beginning of their New Year. This festival concurs with Sindhi people's Cheti Chand, Maharashtrians and Konkani's Gudi Padwa and Samvatsara. Read on to know the Ugadi 2021 date and significance.

Significance

Ugadi is traditionally referred to as Yugadi. It consists of two Sanskrit words- Yug meaning era and Adi meaning beginning). On this day, people rise early, take an oil bath and wear new clothes to symbolise a new beginning. 

The festivities begin with the decoration of the courtyard and the house with rangoli, flowers and torans made of mango leaves and most importantly, neem. 

Ugadi and Spring Season

Ugadi marks the beginning of spring or the Vasant Ritu. Farmers wait for the first showers after the New Year to plough and begin the next cycle of farming. The festival celebrates nature's regeneration. All trees begin to sprout tender leaves. The markets are flooded with different types of fruits. And most importantly Neem trees begin to blossom.

New Ventures on Ugadi

Ugadi is also considered to be the ideal time to start new ventures. Housewarming, starting of construction of new houses, important documents are signed, purchases are made on the day. The day symbolises hope. A day to start afresh. To forget all the bad of the previous year.

Ugadi Pachadi

Ugadi Pachadi which is distributed on the day is a unique dish with a mixture of six tastes ranging from sweet to bitter. It comprises of jaggery, raw mango, tamarind, neem flowers, salt and green chilli. This is the first dish that people have on Ugadi day.

Ugadi Pachadi has an important symbolic meaning that life brings different experiences ranging from sweet to bitter. Therefore, each individual should learn to take the different experiences in one's stride and move ahead.

Instead of the Ugadi Pachadi, in some places people serve jaggery mixed with neem leaves. The bitter taste of neem leaves and the sweet of jaggery symbolise joy and sorrow in life. This is more popular with Kannadigas.

Agencies
April 13,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 13: Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday said that there is no question of imposing lockdown right now while urging the people to adhere to COVID appropriate behaviour.

The chief minister also called an all-party meeting on April 18 to discuss the COVID situation in the state.

"I have called an all-party meeting on April 18 regarding the COVID situation here. There is no question of lockdown right now. The technical advisory committee has suggested that positive cases will increase here till May 2. Hence, people must abide by COVID appropriate behaviour," said Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government has imposed 'corona curfew' (night curfew) between 10 pm to 5 am in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Kalaburagi, Bidar, Tumkuru, Udupi and Manipal till April 20 in view of the surge in coronavirus cases.

The Karnataka Chief Minister on Monday said if the number of positive cases does not come down soon, a night curfew will be imposed in other districts in the state where it has not yet been imposed.

Karnataka reported 9,579 new COVID-19 cases, 2,767 discharges, and 52 deaths on Monday. With this, the coronavirus tally reached 10,74,869 in the state. Currently, there are 75,985 active cases in the state.

News Network
April 20,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 20: Ending speculations over the school examinations, the Karnataka government on Tuesday decided to cancel the annual examination for classes 1st standard to 9th standard affiliated to the state board. All students will be promoted to the next classes based on the Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE).

After chairing a high-level meeting, Primary and Secondary Education minister S Suresh Kumar announced the decision to cancel the exams in Bengaluru.

Previously, the education department had directed all the schools to complete the results process by April 30. A statement released by the minister stated that schools shall not ask children to attend the evaluation physically.

"The evaluation and the result announcement must be a tool, only for assessing the learning capabilities of the children. In case of lesser learning outcomes, then the same should be addressed as part of the bridge course during the commencement of the next academic year," Suresh Kumar said.

In the meantime, the schools affiliated with the state board will remain closed for the summer holidays from May 1 to June 14 for grades 1st to 8th standards. The schools will reopen from June 15.

Similarly, for grades 8th and 9th standard, the summer holidays will begin from May 1 to July 15.

"The SSLC examination will be held as per the schedule from June 21 to July 5," the minister clarified.

The high school teachers will be getting their summer holidays from June 15 to July 14 and the fresh academic year for 2021-22 will begin from July 15 for High Schools.

