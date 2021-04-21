Mangaluru: Lightning strike claims lives of two children

Natives of Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh celebrate Ugadi on the Pratipada Tithi of Chaitra, Shukla Paksha. It marks the beginning of their New Year. This festival concurs with Sindhi people's Cheti Chand, Maharashtrians and Konkani's Gudi Padwa and Samvatsara. Read on to know the Ugadi 2021 date and significance.

Significance

Ugadi is traditionally referred to as Yugadi. It consists of two Sanskrit words- Yug meaning era and Adi meaning beginning). On this day, people rise early, take an oil bath and wear new clothes to symbolise a new beginning.

The festivities begin with the decoration of the courtyard and the house with rangoli, flowers and torans made of mango leaves and most importantly, neem.

Ugadi and Spring Season

Ugadi marks the beginning of spring or the Vasant Ritu. Farmers wait for the first showers after the New Year to plough and begin the next cycle of farming. The festival celebrates nature's regeneration. All trees begin to sprout tender leaves. The markets are flooded with different types of fruits. And most importantly Neem trees begin to blossom.

New Ventures on Ugadi

Ugadi is also considered to be the ideal time to start new ventures. Housewarming, starting of construction of new houses, important documents are signed, purchases are made on the day. The day symbolises hope. A day to start afresh. To forget all the bad of the previous year.

Ugadi Pachadi

Ugadi Pachadi which is distributed on the day is a unique dish with a mixture of six tastes ranging from sweet to bitter. It comprises of jaggery, raw mango, tamarind, neem flowers, salt and green chilli. This is the first dish that people have on Ugadi day.

Ugadi Pachadi has an important symbolic meaning that life brings different experiences ranging from sweet to bitter. Therefore, each individual should learn to take the different experiences in one's stride and move ahead.

Instead of the Ugadi Pachadi, in some places people serve jaggery mixed with neem leaves. The bitter taste of neem leaves and the sweet of jaggery symbolise joy and sorrow in life. This is more popular with Kannadigas.