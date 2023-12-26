  1. Home
Mangaluru – Madgaon semi-high-speed Vande Bharat Express trial run flagged off

News Network
December 26, 2023

Mangaluru, Dec 26: The trial run of the Mangaluru-Madgaon semi-high-speed Vande Bharat Express was flagged off at the Mangaluru central railway station on Tuesday.

The flag-off ceremony was conducted in the presence of Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, local MLAs and railway officials.

The train which departed Mangaluru central at 8.30 am will reach Madgaon at 1.15 pm. On its return, it will leave Madgaon at 1.45 pm and reach Mangaluru at 6.30 pm. The train has stops at Udupi and Karwar.

The regular operations of the Vande Bharat Express will start on December 30.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the new train along with six other Vande Bharat trains in other states on the day.

An official announcement in this regard is awaited, railway sources said.

News Network
December 16,2023

India has detected its first Covid-19 sub-variant JN.1 case from Kerala’s Karakulam. The sample from a 79-year-old woman had returned a positive result in an RT-PCR test conducted on November 18, reported news agency PTI, adding that she had mild symptoms of influenza-like illnesses and had recovered from Covid-19.

Earlier, a traveler from Tamil Nadu’s Tiruchirapalli district was detected with the JN.1 sub-variant of Covid-19 in Singapore on October 25.

No increase in cases was observed in Tiruchirapalli district or other places in Tamil Nadu following the strain being detected in them. “No other case of JN.1 variant has been detected in India,” the source said.

Currently, over 90 percent of Covid-19 cases in India are mild and under home isolation, according to the news agency.

JN.1 SUB-VARIANT

The JN.1 sub-variant was first identified in Luxembourg and has since spread to several countries. The variant is said to be a descendant of the Pirola variant (BA.2.86).

It contains a significant number of unique mutations, particularly in the spike protein, that have a chance to contribute to increased infectivity and immune evasion among masses, a source explained to the agency.

However, initial data suggests that updated vaccines and treatments can protect people against JN.1 sub-strain, the source stated.

This sub-variant’s resemblance to earlier sub-strains with distinct spike proteins is also noteworthy. Most of the changes in the JN.1 sub-variant are found in the spike protein, which likely correlates to increases in infectivity and immune evasion.

SHOULD INDIA BE WORRIED?

“India is keeping a vigil and that’s the reason no hospitalisation or severe disease has been reported so far,” quoted news agency ANI to INSACOG Chief, NK Arora.

Rajeev Jayadevan, the National Indian Medical Association Covid Task Force’s co-chairman shared insight with ANI, “After a seven-month gap, cases are rising in India. In Kerala, there are reports of people getting Covid, but the severity so far appears to be the same as before.”

Jayadevan added that the sub-strain is capable of spreading faster and evading immunity. “JN.1 is rising quickly in several Western countries, and India being connected by international travel with the rest of the world should be no exception,” he said.

CASES OF JN.1 SUB-VARIANT

Globally, 3,608 cases of BA.2.86 and its sub-variants have been reported mostly from Europe and North America.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has stated that the updated Covid-19 vaccines are likely to offer protection against the JN.1 sub-strain.

It also said an analysis from the federal government’s SARS-CoV-2 Interagency Group suggests treatments and testing will remain effective, they said. 

News Network
December 14,2023

Puttur, Dec 14: A young scientist has allegedly ended his life under mysterious circumstances at his residence at Kallarpe in Aryapu village in Puttur taluk of Dakshina Kannada.

The deceased is Bharath (24), who had landed a job at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in Hyderabad, couple of months ago.

It is learnt he had returned home a week ago and had tendered his resignation to his job. However his resignation was reportedly not accepted.

Last night Bharath had reportedly received a call from the DRDO office. Later he hanged himself, it is learnt. The exact reason for the suicide is not known.

A case has been registered at the Puttur Rural Police station and investigations are on.

News Network
December 18,2023

Mangaluru: In a good news for tourists and beachgoers in Dakshina Kannada, the first floating bridge of the coastal district was opened at Panambur Beach on the outskirts of Mangaluru city on Sunday, December 17. 

The bridge was installed by Kadali Beach Tourism Development (KBTD), a unit of Bhandary Builders responsible for managing Panambur Beach

Lakshmish Bhandary, MD, Bhandary Builders and partner KBTD said: “The 125m floating bridge has been successfully installed, and trials have already been carried out.

The official inauguration of the bridge, however, is set to take place later this week. This marks the state’s third floating bridge, with the first two being set up at Malpe and Murudeshwar. We hope that with the introduction of the bridge, we will be able to attract more visitors to the beach, enhancing its overall appeal.” Explaining further, he said the bridge has been installed by Mumbai-based HN Marine Private Limited. “To ensure a safe and enjoyable experience, visitors’ entry to the floating bridge is restricted to 100 individuals per batch, well below the bridge’s capacity. An entry fee of Rs 150 per person allows visitors a 20-minute experience on the floating bridge. The facility will be operational at the beach for eight months every year, with dismantling scheduled during the monsoon season when access to the beach is restricted,” he said.

The beach is equipped with a team of 12 lifeguards, complemented by additional security personnel.

“Our primary goal is to guarantee the safety and enjoyment of every visitor during their time on the beach. Simultaneously, we are committed to enhancing infrastructure. Diverse programmes will be offered to visitors during weekends. A musical evening was held today. Furthermore, we are working on establishing a food court, restaurant, and event area. Over the next two years, there are plans for the development of cottages/resort. Additionally, within the next month, we are set to launch scuba diving activity, adding another exciting dimension to the beach experience,” said Bhandary.

The beach attracts an average of 6,000-8,000 visitors daily, with numbers soaring to 15,000-20,000 a day during the holiday season.

