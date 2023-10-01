Mangaluru: ‘Mahesh Motors’ owner Prakash Sheka found dead, suicide suspected

Mangaluru, Oct 1: In a shocking development, the proprietor of a private bus service in this coastal city has reportedly ended his life at his apartment on Sunday, October 1.

The deceased has been identified as Prakash Sheka (40), owner of Mahesh Motors, son of Jayaram Sheka, former president of Dakshina Kannada Bus Owners' Association.

Prakash Sheka was a member of DK Bus Owners' Association. He had also served as its general secretary in the past.

He was found dead in his apartment near Kadri Kambla in Mangaluru. The reason for the extreme step is yet to be known.

Mahesh Motors runs several city buses in the twin coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi.

A case has been registered at Kadri police station. Investigations are on.

DK Bus Owners' Association Azeez Parthipady and general secretary Ramachandra Pilar have expressed their condolences over the unexpected death of a young entrepreneur.