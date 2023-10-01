  1. Home
  Mangaluru: 'Mahesh Motors' owner Prakash Sheka found dead, suicide suspected

Mangaluru: ‘Mahesh Motors’ owner Prakash Sheka found dead, suicide suspected

News Network
October 1, 2023

maheshbus.jpg

Mangaluru, Oct 1: In a shocking development, the proprietor of a private bus service in this coastal city has reportedly ended his life at his apartment on Sunday, October 1.

The deceased has been identified as Prakash Sheka (40), owner of Mahesh Motors, son of Jayaram Sheka, former president of Dakshina Kannada Bus Owners' Association.

Prakash Sheka was a member of DK Bus Owners' Association. He had also served as its general secretary in the past.

He was found dead in his apartment near Kadri Kambla in Mangaluru. The reason for the extreme step is yet to be known. 

Mahesh Motors runs several city buses in the twin coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi. 

A case has been registered at Kadri police station. Investigations are on. 

DK Bus Owners' Association Azeez Parthipady and general secretary Ramachandra Pilar have expressed their condolences over the unexpected death of a young entrepreneur.  

News Network
September 18,2023

melkar1.jpg

The Melkar Degree College, located at Marnabail village in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada, observed its ninth graduation day on its campus on September 16. Prof M M Khan, head of the Department of Studies in Electronics, Mangaluru University, was the chief guest. 

Mr Khan reminded the fresh batch of graduates that degree is not the end of learning but just a level. He exhorted that everyone should continue to increase her/his knowledge through reading and thereby improve mental ability too. 

He called upon the students to develop a scientific, rational and thoughtful personality enriched with experiences of life. 

Presiding over the event, Dr S M Rashid Haji, chairman of the management committee of the college, advised the students to develop their personality by cultivating discipline and patriotism along with studies and emerge as notable persons in the society.  

Rasheena and Fatima Parveena, the toppers in B Com and BA courses were honoured on the occasion whereas 64 students were conferred with bachelor degrees. 

B K Abdul Latheef, principal of the college, was present. The event commenced with prayer by students. Nazmiya Jasmin of 2nd year B Com welcomed. Nusaiba Banu of final year B Com proposed vote of thanks. P Zubaida of final year BA compered the event.

melkar3.jpg

melkar10.jpg

melkar9.jpg

melkar8.jpg

melkar7.jpg

melkar6.jpg

melkar5.jpg

melkar4.jpg

melkar2.jpg

News Network
September 18,2023

UAE.jpg

Dubai, Sept 18: The UAE has announced the official paid holiday to mark the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him).

Federal government employees will get a day off on Friday, September 29, to mark the occasion.

Since most government employees get Saturday-Sunday off, the holiday translates into a three-day weekend for them. Private sector employees will get Friday off as well since the UAE Cabinet grants the same number of leaves to workers of both private and public sectors.

This would be the last long weekend in the UAE, as the National Day holidays fall on December 2 and 3 — Saturday and Sunday.

This year, residents enjoyed multiple long weekends, including a six-day break to mark Islamic holiday Eid Al Adha and a four-day one for Eid Al Fitr.

Though the official holidays for 2024 are yet to be announced, residents are likely to get a six-day break to mark Eid Al Fitr and a five-day weekend for Eid Al Adha.

