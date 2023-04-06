  1. Home
  2. Mangaluru man arrested for duping people after promising foreign jobs

Mangaluru man arrested for duping people after promising foreign jobs

coastaldigest.com news network
April 7, 2023

rao0.jpg

Mangaluru: The Central Crime Branch of Mangaluru city police have arrested a 'wanted' man in several cases of cheating, including in foreign job fraud.

The arrested is V R Sudheer Rao (42) from Bejai New Road in Mangaluru, said Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Kumar R Jain.

Promising jobs in Bulgaria, he took Rs 6.3 lakh from a woman in Bantwal taluk. Similar complaints had also been filed in Surathkal, Mangaluru East, Mangaluru South, Kankanady town, Moodbidri, Bantwal stations.

Adding to that, he had also cheated cooperative societies by availing loans, said the commissioner.

Rao is accused of cheating people of over Rs 50 lakh in more than eight cases. 

The accused had created fake documents for buying a car and taken loans from co-operative societies and cheated them as well. 

The operation to nab the accused was carried out under the guidance of Police Commissioner and the direction of CCB ACP P A Hegde witth the help of inspector Shyam Sundar, PSI Sudeep and others.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 28,2023

sudarshan.jpg

Mangaluru, Mar 28: The state government’s decision to scrap four per cent reservation for Muslims and add it to the quota for the economically weaker sections (EWS) will ensure that Muslims have scope for a bigger share in the reservation, claimed BJP Dakshina Kannada district president Sudarshan Moodbidri.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, he said that Muslims will get justice through the decision taken by chief minister Basavaraj Bommai.

“Reservation was never based on religion. However, the Congress and others who were in power in the state gave reservation on the basis of religion only to appease a community. The 4% reservation for Muslims introduced in 1995 was anti-constitutional,” Sudarshan said.

Further, he lauded the state government for hiking reservation for SC/ST and also internal quota for the SC. He said Lambanis have been given a bigger share in the reservation. “The state cabinet has recommended a 6% internal quota for SC (Left), 5.5% for SC (Right), 4.5% for Banjara, Bhovi, Korcha, Kuruma, and 1% for others. Many of these communities were deprived of the benefits of reservation all these years. The government’s decision will benefit them in a big way,” he said.

“The BJP is well prepared for the election in Dakshina Kannada that the party workers have already completed one round of campaign in each booth. Besides, booth-level campaigns, meetings of all committees from booth committees to page pramukhs, also have been held,” he said, adding that the Vijayasankalpa rallies have boosted the morale of party workers in the district. “Party workers are active in their respective areas to ensure victory of BJP candidates,” he said.

To a query on contest by Social Democratic Party of India(SDPI), Sudarshan said that the BJP’s focus will be the victory of party candidates and nothing else.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 28,2023

bus.jpg

Riyadh, May 28: At least 20 Umrah pilgrims were killed and 29 injured after a bus crashed southwest of Saudi Arabia on Monday, Dubai-based Gulf News reported.

The bus hit a bridge, tipped over, and caught fire.

The accident, which occurred due to a brake failure, took place on the road joining Asir province and the city of Abha, Gulf News reported.

The victims were on their way to Makkah to perfom Umrah.

The injured have been taken to local medical facilities for treatment.

Teams from the Red Crescent Authority and Saudi civil defence arrived quickly at the scene of the accident and roped off the area, reported Gulf News.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 5,2023

puneetterror.jpg

Karnataka police on Wednesday arrested Hindutva extremist Puneeth Kerehalli, who is accused in the coldblooded murder of a cattle trader in Ramanagara district of Karnataka.

Puneeth along with four others were caught in Rajasthan and they were arrested by the police. According to police, Kerehalli runs ‘Rashtra Rakshana Pade’ (Nation Protection Force), an extremist Hindutva organization. 

He had also organized campaigns against halal meat and sought a ban on Muslim traders at Hindu temple fairs in the past.

Puneeth and associates are accused of killing 39-year-old Indrees Paasha and assaulting his two associates — Syed Zaheer and Irfan — for transporting cattle.

Pasha was chased, assaulted and killed by a gang of Hindutva extremists led by Puneeth on March 31. 

Police said the FIR was filed under sections 302 (murder), 323 (assault) 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of Indian Penal Code.

The FIR stated that although Pasha had documents to prove that the cattle he was ferrying was from the local market, Puneeth and his gang allegedly continued to threaten him. They even demanded a fee of Rs 2 lakh to release him and threatened to kill him if the amount wasn’t paid.

Puneeth has been photographed with top Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in Karnataka.

This is not the first instance of cow vigilantism that Puneeth was allegedly involved in. He has posted videos of himself ‘confronting’ cattle traders on his social media pages, and in one of the videos posted just a few days before Pasha’s murder, Puneeth is seen using a stun gun on a cattle trader. 

The video from March 20 shows Puneeth stopping a truck carrying cattle in the outskirts of Bengaluru. Puneeth is seen continuously assaulting a man named Waseem inside the truck, while he pleads innocence.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.