Mangaluru man arrested for duping people after promising foreign jobs

Mangaluru: The Central Crime Branch of Mangaluru city police have arrested a 'wanted' man in several cases of cheating, including in foreign job fraud.

The arrested is V R Sudheer Rao (42) from Bejai New Road in Mangaluru, said Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Kumar R Jain.

Promising jobs in Bulgaria, he took Rs 6.3 lakh from a woman in Bantwal taluk. Similar complaints had also been filed in Surathkal, Mangaluru East, Mangaluru South, Kankanady town, Moodbidri, Bantwal stations.

Adding to that, he had also cheated cooperative societies by availing loans, said the commissioner.

Rao is accused of cheating people of over Rs 50 lakh in more than eight cases.

The accused had created fake documents for buying a car and taken loans from co-operative societies and cheated them as well.

The operation to nab the accused was carried out under the guidance of Police Commissioner and the direction of CCB ACP P A Hegde witth the help of inspector Shyam Sundar, PSI Sudeep and others.