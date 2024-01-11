Mangaluru man falls prey to online job fraud, loses Rs 1.1 lakh

A man from Mangaluru fell victim to an alleged part-time online job scam, and lost Rs 1.1 lakh. The complainant encountered an advertisement while watching Facebook reels, promoting “work from home for extra income,” with a WhatsApp link.

After clicking the link, he engaged with individuals offering a part-time job with promised earnings ranging from Rs 3,000 to 8,000 per day.

To proceed, the complainant was instructed to create an ID on Amazon by depositing Rs 80. Subsequently, he was asked to recharge Rs 120 on the site, which he did using Google Pay. The alleged scammers deposited Rs 300, and to withdraw that amount, the victim shared his bank details to an ID on the Telegram app. He withdrew Rs 300 successfully.

The fraud reportedly continued as the victim was asked to send Rs 500, Rs 400, Rs 1,000, and Rs 1,200, purportedly for different tasks. Between January 4 and 6, the complainant performed tasks and allegedly transferred Rs 1.1 lakh in phases from his bank accounts to the fraudsters. A case has been registered at the Kankanady Town police station.