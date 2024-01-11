Mangaluru man falls prey to online job fraud, loses Rs 1.1 lakh

  1. Home
News Network
January 11, 2024

A man from Mangaluru fell victim to an alleged part-time online job scam, and lost Rs 1.1 lakh. The complainant encountered an advertisement while watching Facebook reels, promoting “work from home for extra income,” with a WhatsApp link. 

After clicking the link, he engaged with individuals offering a part-time job with promised earnings ranging from Rs 3,000 to 8,000 per day.

To proceed, the complainant was instructed to create an ID on Amazon by depositing Rs 80. Subsequently, he was asked to recharge Rs 120 on the site, which he did using Google Pay. The alleged scammers deposited Rs 300, and to withdraw that amount, the victim shared his bank details to an ID on the Telegram app. He withdrew Rs 300 successfully.

The fraud reportedly continued as the victim was asked to send Rs 500, Rs 400, Rs 1,000, and Rs 1,200, purportedly for different tasks. Between January 4 and 6, the complainant performed tasks and allegedly transferred Rs 1.1 lakh in phases from his bank accounts to the fraudsters. A case has been registered at the Kankanady Town police station.

News Network
December 29,2023

chaitra.jpg

Bantwal, Dec 29: A 22-year-old woman lost her life after a speeding car struck her as she walked along the footpath with her mother at Pacchinadka near in B C Road Kaikamba in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kananda. 

The victim has been identified as Chaitra, 22, a local resident employed in a private cloth shop in Mangaluru. Daughter of late makeup artist Bhaskar Acharya, she was engaged to a man from Kodyadka, with their wedding scheduled for March 3.

It is learnt that Chaitra had taken leave on December 28 to attend the Roce ceremony of her friend. Accompanied by her mother, she was en route to her friend's house when a speeding car hit her, causing severe injuries at around 8 pm. Traffic ASI Suresh Padar and head constable Ramesh rushed her to a private hospital in Mangaluru, but she succumbed to her injuries around 1 am on December 29.

The car, having lost control after hitting Chaitra, collided with an electricity pole and the compound wall of a nearby house before coming to a stop. All four occupants, including the driver, fled the scene, heading towards Mallur.

Local residents suspect that the car's occupants may have been under the influence of ganja. The relatives of the deceased have filed a complaint with the police.

The Melkar traffic police are currently conducting a thorough investigation into the incident.

News Network
January 6,2024

bus.jpg

The High Court of Karnataka has directed the state government to consider, within two months, a plea by private transport firms to extend the Shakti Scheme offering free bus travel for women to their buses as well.

The single judge bench of Justice S R Krishna Kumar disposed of a petition filed by private bus operators in Udupi district who had made such a plea.

The petition said the Shakti Yojane "can be extended to private stage carriage operators also", and a representation in this regard was made to the chief minister and deputy chief minister and other ministers but there has been no positive outcome.

The petition claimed that private operators run services in mountainous and hilly areas and valleys, which are not otherwise easily accessible, as some of these routes do not have KSRTC bus services.

"Although the cost of running a state carriage bus is very high, the private operators are providing good services to the passengers at large on different routes throughout Karnataka and even in a number of routes where there are no KSRTC buses," the court was informed.

The petition claimed that after the launch of the free bus services for women in state transport buses, private operators are suffering losses.

"Within two days (after) the Shakti Yojane came into effect from 11.6.2023, private operators are heavily and severely facing loss without any passengers, and the services which are in operation for more than 50 to 60 years on the route are in question,” the petitioner said.
 

News Network
January 9,2024

anjana.jpg

Mangaluru: Prof. Dr Anjana Devi, who hails from south Indian city of Mangaluru and an alumnus of Mangalore University and Indian Institute of Science (IISc), has been appointed director of the Institute for Materials Chemistry at the Leibniz Institute for Solid State and Materials Research (IMF), Dresden, in Germany. 

She is the first alumnus from these institutions to be appointed to the post in Germany. She took over on January 1, 2024. She was also appointed as Chair of Materials Chemistry in the Faculty of Chemistry and Food Chemistry at the Technical University of Dresden. She is currently involved with Fraunhofer Institute in Duisburg.

Daughter of late K B Bhasker and Vajrakshi Bhasker couple from Kulshekar, Mangaluru, Prof Anjana Devi is married to Dr Harish Parala from Ujire, who is also a scientist based in Germany. The couple has a daughter, Anouksha who is studying in Germany.

Anjana says that Germany is becoming the next Silicon Valley, giving competition to the United States of America. 

“There is a lot of scope for students in Germany, especially Indian students. There is a big boom, with demand in the field of semiconductors for students to do their Masters and postgraduation. Many universities are also signing MoUs with Indian universities,” she said. 

Speaking of her role, she said she would encourage more independent research and draw more Indian students for higher studies and research programmes. 

Anjana said Indian students are very strong and good with theory knowledge, but have limited practical experience, and lack laboratory experience. She noted that there is a stigma among many students. “They fear their lecturers and are worried if things in the lab go wrong or break. But nowadays, young professors are different. Students need to break out of it, have an independent opinion and think out of the box. This is being encouraged in foreign universities,” she said.

Anjana (55) studied Chemistry, Physics, Mathematics and Materials Science at Mangalore University till 1991. She completed PhD in Materials Science at the Materials Research Centre, IISc. 

She was awarded a fellowship by the Alexander von Humboldt Foundation and moved to Ruhr University Bochum (RUB) as a PostDoc in 1998. She was a junior professor at RUB since 2002 and Professor of Inorganic Materials Chemistry since 2011. 

In 2020, she was awarded an honorary doctorate in science and technology by Aalto University in Finland in recognition of her contribution to the field of precursor chemistry for CVD and ALD applications. In 2021, Anjana received the Attract grant from the Fraunhofer Society for researching 2D materials for innovative sensors using ALD technology. 

Since then, she has been leading the Nanostructured Sensor Materials (NSM) research group at the Fraunhofer Institute for Microelectronic Circuits and Systems in Duisburg.

