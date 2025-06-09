Mangaluru man loses Rs 24 lakh to investment scams on Instagram and WhatsApp

  1. Home
coastaldigest.com news network
June 10, 2025

Mangaluru: A man has allegedly fallen victim to an online investment scam, losing Rs 24.2 lakh over several months through fraudulent trading schemes advertised on Instagram and promoted via WhatsApp groups.

According to the complaint, the incident began in March 2024, when the victim clicked on an Instagram advertisement related to trading. This led him to a group named Fyers Market Discussion Group, where a person identified as Sharon Trivedi added him to a WhatsApp chat, introduced various investment schemes, and convinced him to register via an application. After installing the app, Sharon remained in constant contact, explaining institutional stock investments and IPO placements, urging him to invest. The app’s customer support team provided bank account numbers and IFSC codes for deposits.

Scam Unfolds Through Multiple Channels

Later, the complainant encountered another investment company via a similar Instagram advertisement. This time, Ishita Paul, using multiple WhatsApp numbers, persuaded him to invest through a website, which again provided numerous bank details for transactions.

Between April 21, 2024, and May 31, 2025, the victim transferred Rs 24.2 lakh in multiple installments through UPI, RTGS, and IMPS into various bank accounts supplied by these fraudsters. Initially, a small amount was returned to build trust, but when he requested the remaining funds, he was asked to pay taxes and commissions. Even after complying, the scammers demanded a 10% security deposit before processing his withdrawal.

Realization and Legal Action

This demand raised suspicions, prompting the complainant to investigate further. Upon realizing he had been deceived, he waited in hopes of recovering the money, but after receiving no reimbursement, he filed a complaint at the CEN Crime Police Station. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway.

How to Protect Yourself from Investment Scams

With rising cases of financial fraud, authorities urge individuals to exercise caution before investing online. Here are some steps to avoid falling victim to scams:

•    Verify the authenticity of investment platforms and trading groups before engaging.

•    Beware of unsolicited messages promoting financial schemes, especially from unknown contacts.

•    Do not install unfamiliar trading apps without thorough research.

•    Avoid sharing financial details or transferring money without confirmation from official sources.

•    Consult financial experts before making large investments.
If you suspect fraudulent activity, report it immediately to cybercrime authorities to prevent further losses.

News Network
May 31,2025

Bengaluru: In view of the Covid-19 situation in the state and the reopening of schools, Karnataka government, in a circular, has asked parents not to send their children to school, if they have fever, cough, cold and other symptoms.

The Commissioner, Health and Family Welfare has issued the circular late for precautions to be taken in government and private schools, as instructed during the Covid-19 situation review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiahheld on May 26.

"If fever, cough, cold and other symptoms are found in school children, do not send the children to school and follow appropriate treatment and care measures as per doctor's advice," the circular, issued late on Friday, said.

It instructs for sending children to school only after complete cure.

If children come to school with fever, cough, cold and other symptoms, inform their parents and send them back to home, the Health Department further said, adding that if these symptoms are found among the school teachers and non-teaching staff, they should be advised to follow appropriate precautionary measures.

It also calls for ensuring adherence to precautionary measures like hand hygiene, cough etiquette and other Covid-19 Appropriate Behavior (CAB).

"Overall, strict adherence to Covid-19 precautionary measures has been instructed in the interest of the health of school children," it added.

As of Friday evening 234 Covid active cases have been reported in the state. Three patients with the infection, who had other comorbidities, have died since January 1.

coastaldigest.com news network
June 2,2025

Bantwal, June 2: All five individuals arrested in connection with the murder of Abdul Rahman have been remanded to police custody for further investigation. 

A group of persons on May 27 attacked Abdul Rahman and Kalandar Shafi, who were unloading sand from a pick-up truck at Ira Kodi, with lethal weapons resulting in the death of the former and serious injuries to the latter.

The Bantwal Rural Police are now conducting a deeper investigation with the accused in custody.

The arrested individuals are:

Deepak (21) from Mundrakodi, Kurniyal village

Pruthviraj (21) and Chinthan (19) from Shivajinagar, Ammunje

Sumith Acharya (27) from Tenkabellur

Raviraj (23) from Badagabellur

They were produced before the court and subsequently remanded to police custody.

Dakshina Kannada district police had formed five teams under the investigating officer, the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Bantwal, to crack the murder.

Police have indicated that the investigation is ongoing and that more accused may be detained and questioned in the coming days as part of the continuing probe.

News Network
May 28,2025

farangipetprotest.jpg

Mangaluru, May 28: The brutal murder of Abdul Rahman (34) in Bantwal's Irakodi, Kariyala village has sparked massive outrage, as hundreds of mourners staged a spontaneous road blockade in Farangipete, voicing their anger against the Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government for its failure to contain hate crimes targeting Muslims in the coastal region.

Following Rahman’s post-mortem at Yenepoya Hospital, the body was taken to Kutthar's Madani Nagar Masjid early this morning for ritual washing (mayyat ghusl) and funeral prayers. Accompanied by a large convoy of vehicles, the ambulance carrying his body passed through Kutthar, Thokkottu, Pumpwell, and eventually reached Farangipete, where a huge crowd had already gathered.

As the ambulance approached, protesters blocked the road, shouting slogans condemning the killing and denouncing the state government for allegedly turning a blind eye to Hindutva-inspired violence. Cries of “Justice for Rahman” and “Down with the failed government” echoed as the grieving crowd demanded immediate arrests of all those involved.

Police faced difficulty controlling the emotionally charged protesters but eventually managed to pacify the crowd and clear the way for the ambulance to proceed. The body was then taken to Rahman’s residence in Kolthamajalu village, Bantwal taluk.

Rahman, who was transporting sand along with his friend Kalandar Shafi on Tuesday afternoon, was brutally attacked by a gang wielding deadly weapons. Rahman succumbed to his injuries on the spot, while Shafi was seriously injured and is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mangaluru.

Following the incident, an FIR was filed at Bantwal Rural Police Station against 15 individuals, including Deepak and Sumit, both reportedly known to the victims. The police have begun investigations, but locals remain unconvinced, pointing to what they say is a pattern of unchecked violence against Muslims in Dakshina Kannada.

Community leaders and activists have sharply criticized the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government, accusing it of being “mute spectators” in the face of increasing communal attacks. Many are demanding not just swift arrests but also a clear policy response to rising hate crimes in the coastal belt.

As the investigation unfolds, the murder of Abdul Rahman is fast becoming a symbol of a larger communal tension, with public trust in law enforcement and political leadership being severely tested.

