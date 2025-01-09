  1. Home
  2. Mangaluru: Mescom proposes multi-year electricity tariff hike

News Network
January 9, 2025

Mangaluru: In a significant development, Mescom has proposed a phased electricity tariff hike starting with Rs 0.70 per unit for the fiscal year 2025-26. The proposal has been submitted to the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) for approval, signaling a potential increase in electricity costs for consumers.

Mescom emphasized that the current tariff structure is insufficient to meet operational expenses and manage revenue effectively. To address this, the company has invited public objections to the proposed hike.

Currently, the electricity supply cost is Rs 9.23 per unit, while the consumer tariff stands at Rs 8.53 per unit, leading to a shortfall of Rs 0.70 per unit. For the financial year 2023-24, Mescom reported revenue of Rs 5,924.73 crore against an expenditure of Rs 6,310.39 crore, resulting in a deficit of Rs 367.66 crore. For the 2025-26 fiscal year, projected revenue is Rs 5,850.81 crore, with an actual requirement of Rs 5,961.63 crore, creating a deficit of Rs 110.82 crore.

In a first, Mescom has submitted a multi-year tariff revision proposal to KERC. The plan outlines a hike of Rs 0.70 per unit for 2025-26, followed by Rs 0.37 per unit for 2026-27 and Rs 0.54 per unit for 2027-28.

"An increase in electricity tariff is inevitable," stated Jayakumar R, Managing Director of Mescom. "Mescom has submitted a proposal in this regard to KERC."

News Network
January 1,2025

newyear2025.jpg

The bustling coastal city of Mangaluru ushered in 2025 with a blend of joy, prayers, and festivities, leaving behind a memorable farewell to 2024. The celebrations were a harmonious mix of cultural, recreational, and spiritual activities, reflecting the city’s rich diversity and warmth.

From the early hours of the evening, families and friends thronged popular eateries, beaches, malls, and public spaces, immersing themselves in the festive atmosphere. Restaurants and pubs across the city hosted live performances and curated special events to amplify the New Year cheer. Music, dance, and spectacular fireworks lit up the night sky, creating an electrifying ambiance as Mangaluru welcomed 2025 with open arms.

Ensuring safety and order, Mangaluru city police intensified security measures throughout the city. With 103 picket points and 19 barricade locations in place, the police maintained strict vigilance, monitoring vehicle movements and preventing any untoward incidents. The celebrations were largely peaceful, thanks to the robust security arrangements.

Beaches like Tannirbhavi and Panambur were hotspots of activity, attracting large crowds eager to witness the last sunset of 2024. Beachside resorts reported full occupancy, with many organizing exclusive parties and recreational activities. Meanwhile, religious destinations in the Dakshina Kannada district saw a significant influx of devotees. Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala and other prominent temples, including Kukke Sri Subrahmanya and Kateel Sri Durgaparameshwari, witnessed a steady stream of visitors offering prayers and seeking blessings for the New Year.

At Kudroli Sri Gokarnanatha Temple, special rituals are scheduled to begin at 5:30 am on Wednesday, culminating in a grand rathotsava at 6:00 am, according to Padmaraj R. Poojary, treasurer of the temple management committee.

In a heartwarming gesture, several organizations and NGOs extended their celebrations to orphanages and old age homes, organizing events to spread joy among the less fortunate.

As the city steps into 2025, Mangaluru’s vibrant celebrations, coupled with its commitment to safety and inclusivity, set the tone for a promising year ahead.
 

News Network
January 6,2025

Two cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) were reported in Bengaluru on January 6 - a 3-month-old baby who has been discharged and an 8-month-old who is recovering at a hospital in the Karnataka capital. This marks the first reported cases of HMPV in India.

The infected infants and their families have no recent travel history, ruling out exposure from other regions or countries, the health department said.

HMPV is a respiratory virus that often causes mild symptoms resembling a cold but can lead to other complications, particularly in infants, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems. The virus can occasionally trigger pneumonia or exacerbate chronic respiratory conditions. Cases typically rise during the winter and early spring.

The Centre announced on Sunday that it is monitoring HMPV and other respiratory viruses, especially following recent reports of increased respiratory illnesses in China. A Joint Monitoring Group (JMG) convened on January 4 to evaluate the situation, with representatives from the World Health Organisation (WHO), National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), and other health organisations participating.

Respiratory illnesses in China align with seasonal variations caused by viruses such as influenza, RSV, and HMPV. Current surveillance data from India does not indicate any unusual surge in respiratory infections, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As a precaution, the Centre has increased laboratory capacity for HMPV testing. The ICMR will monitor HMPV trends throughout the year, alongside other respiratory illnesses such as influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infections (SARI). A robust network of surveillance systems, including those operated by ICMR and the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), continues to track respiratory infections across the country.

Hospitals have been advised to strengthen isolation protocols for suspected cases, ensure the availability of essential medicines, and promptly report ILI and SARI cases through the Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP).

Precautions to Take:

To reduce the risk of HMPV infection, individuals are advised to:

  • Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
  • Avoid close contact with people who have respiratory symptoms.
  • Wear masks in crowded or high-risk areas, especially during seasonal outbreaks.
  • Maintain good indoor ventilation by keeping windows open when possible.
  • Disinfect commonly touched surfaces regularly, such as doorknobs, toys, and tables.
  • Monitor infants, the elderly, and people with chronic illnesses for symptoms like persistent cough or breathing difficulties.
  • Seek prompt medical attention if respiratory symptoms worsen or persist. 

News Network
January 4,2025

Mangaluru: Dakshina Kannada MP Captain Brijesh Chowta met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Friday to discuss key issues affecting the security and development of the region. The meeting highlighted several urgent concerns, ranging from counter-terrorism measures to infrastructure upgrades.

During the meeting, Chowta strongly advocated for establishing a National Investigation Agency (NIA) Centre in Mangaluru. He pointed out the city’s vulnerability to threats such as Islamic radicalisation, sleeper cells, and the activities of groups like SDPI and PFI. Citing the unrest during the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests, Chowta emphasized the ability of radical groups to incite large-scale disruptions. He argued that Mangaluru’s strategic coastal location necessitates an NIA Centre to bolster counter-terrorism operations and ensure regional security.

Chowta also discussed the Indian Coast Guard Academy, sanctioned for Mangaluru in 2020. He highlighted its potential to enhance India’s maritime security through advanced training in coastal defence, disaster response, and surveillance. Situated near the Arabian Sea and Mangalore Port, the academy is strategically positioned to address challenges in regions like Lakshadweep and the Maldives, aligning with India’s geostrategic interests.

The MP proposed the establishment of a Sainik School in Mangaluru to nurture leadership, discipline, and patriotism among local youth. He emphasized that such an institution would not only provide quality education but also act as a feeder for the armed forces, enhancing the region’s defence readiness. Chowta suggested pairing the school with a military installation, further strengthening coastal defence capabilities and supporting national security goals.

Addressing infrastructure, Chowta underscored the need to improve the Mangaluru-Bengaluru railway and road networks. He argued that enhanced connectivity would unlock the region’s economic potential, streamline logistics for New Mangalore Port, and support key industries such as fisheries, agriculture, and manufacturing. Additionally, upgraded infrastructure would boost trade, tourism, and employment opportunities.

On economic development, Chowta urged the revival of cooperative banks under the Ministry of Cooperatives. He proposed increased funding and loan facilities for businesses and farmers to enhance financial inclusion and regional economic stability. Strengthening fisheries cooperatives, he noted, would provide local fishermen with better access to financial services, loans, and insurance, improving productivity and security.

The MP’s discussions reflected a comprehensive vision for balancing security, infrastructure, and economic growth in Dakshina Kannada, aligning with both regional and national priorities.

